best-motorcycle-gloves-for-all-seasons-2020

In London, the number of new motorcycle riders continues to grow year on year.

What with the rise of people pursuing that certain McQueen-esque style and manufactures such a Triumph, Harley-Davidson and Royal Enfield releasing equally as style-savvy machines, this rise is only natural, with matching apparel to sate the thirst too.

Fortunately, safety doesn’t need to give way to style, and you can have the best of both worlds. The same is true for the hardened rider, who cares less for style and more for functionality. But remember, you’ll want more than one pair in your roster.

During the summer months, you’ll want to leave your thick heated gloves at home, but come autumn and winter, you’ll be very sorry indeed if you haven’t invested in some warmer options, trust me. So with this in mind, I’ve compiled the top 5 motorcycle gloves on the market today.

Whether you commute on a scooter, ride a whopping tourer, cruise on a custom or race on a superbike, we’ve got you covered.

Alpinestars Patron Gore-Tex Waterproof Gloves

Best for: All-Purpose

Season: All Season

Alpinestars are a regular on the motorcycle apparel scene. Founded in 1963, they know a thing or two about manufacturing protective clothing and even produce gear for some of the world’s top Moto GP riders as well. If their gear is good enough for the pros, it’s certainly good enough for the casual rider, and these Patron gloves are no exception.

With a waterproof yet breathable Gore-Tex-produced GORE-GRIP technology, they’re both supple and weatherproof. The fingertips are also touch-screen compatible, with an integrated visor-wipe for maximum ease. These are quite possible some of the best all-round motorcycle gloves out there!

£169.99 | Alpinestars | Buy it now

Gerbing MicroWirePRO Heated XRL Hybrid Gloves

Best for: Long Distance

Season: Autumn & Winter

Getting the right winter glove isn’t always easy. For those who ride all year long, the two big factors when picking winter gloves are warmth and weather-resistance. So, luckily these top-grade aniline leather winter gloves from Gerbing are not only fully waterproof but feature a Hipora lining with a heating element that runs down the length of each finger and covers the back of the hand, so you never have to worry about being cold again.

And the best bit is that they’re powered by batteries that fit neatly in the cuff, allowing for up to 8 hours of heat per charge… perfect!

£179.99 | Gerbing | Buy it now

Weise Victory Glove

Best for: Vintage Style

Season: Spring & Summer

Weise have been making high-grade motorcycle clothing for over 30 years, and their Victory Gloves take everything we love about tan-coloured, retro motorcycle gloves and modernise them for the 21st century rider. With reinforced and protected knuckles, all neatly sealed within a goatskin constriction, these make for both a stylish and protective motorcycle glove. If fact, these were the first gloves I bought, and I’m only on my second pair after over a decade, so they last too. And if that’s not enough, they also come in at under £50.

£49.99 | Weise | Buy it now

Dainese Full Metal 6 Glove

Best for: Sports

Season: All Season

The Dainese Full Metal 6 may be the most expensive motorcycle gloves in this list, but they’re also one of the highest performing gloves on the market. So, if you’re the kind of guy or gal who rides a sports or superbike, with the sole goal of speed and agility, you should probably take a look at this track-focussed pair.

The key here is a super-light construction using the finest materials on the market– titanium, carbon fibre and Aramid fibres. What’s Aramid? I hear you ask. It’s the synthetic fibre ordinarily used in aerospace and military applications, including ballistic body armour. I think it’s safe to say you’re in good hands…

£309.95 | Dainese | Buy it now

Richa Street Touring Gore-Tex

Best for: Commuting

Season: All Season

Richa might be one of the newer apparel brands on the market, but it’s made some serious headway over the past decade to sit up there with the best, and these Street Touring gloves are no exception. Waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex membrane, top-quality cowhide leather, knuckle impact protection, and, importantly when commuting in the city, reflective 3M materiel for added visibility. It also sits nicely under £100, so a very viable option for all.

£99.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Verdict:

For all season, all-purpose use, Alpinestars Patron Gore-Tex Waterproof Gloves take the top spot in this buying guide. But remember, you really want to purchase different gloves for summer and winter. For a confident budget buy, the Weise Victory gloves are a great choice.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

