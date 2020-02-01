best-mattress-2020:-the-best-memory-foam,-pocket-sprung-and-hybrid-mattress-for-all-types-of-sleepers

How do you sleep at night? If the answer is badly, the culprit may be an ill-suited mattress.

For those readers looking for a replacement bed, you’ve come to the right place. There are more options out there than ever before, but which are the ones worth investing in?

Mattress shopping can feel like a bewildering enterprise, but have no fear – we’re here to ensure you’re as informed as possible before you buy your dream bed.

Best Mattresses 2020 – Pocket Sprung Reviews

Mattress type: Pocket sprung

Now this is a supremely comfortable mattress. ​First things first: this mattress is handmade using traditional techniques, so not of the bed-in-a-box variety. Instead, the Herdy Sleep mattress uses a fully sustainable and 100 per cent recyclable spring system offering 7,000 pocket springs, a thousand more than the previous version.

Providing excellent support for back, side and front sleepers, this supportive but sumptuous mattress is crafted from a blend of cashmere, cotton, wool and fleece — the latter sourced from Herdwick sheep farmers in the Lake District. Wool is naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic — unlike all-foam mattresses which are notorious for trapping heat, the Herdy Sleep mattress proved to be just as cool and comfortable in July as it was warm and welcoming in January.

Another impressive point to consider is the Cortec spring system, which is completely glue free. The fabric cover, woven in-house by Herdy Sleep, is also chemical free. Chemical sensitivities can occur from low-level chemical exposure (think perfume triggering a headache) and when you consider how close your face is to a mattresses, and for how many hours everyday single day, it’s worth weighing your options.

In terms of softness and squish, this is not a sink-in feeling mattress like its foam competitors, but we think all the better for it — tested on three different sleepers, we each found it to be the perfect Goldie Locks combination of not too soft and not too hard. After a year of use it still feels just as plumb and comfy as the day it arrived.

In short; this is an artisan mattress that blends natural materials with modern technology, resulting in the most foolproof sleep we have had in years.

£649 | Single mattress



£849 | Double mattress



£999 | King size mattress



£1099 | Super King

Mattress type: Pocket sprung

Do you overheat at night? Perhaps so much so that you shed layers like a desert snake? If this sounds familiar, you’ll want to steer clear from all foam mattresses and instead invest in a bed like the Wensleydale from John Lewis.

You can’t help but channel a modern day princess in the Princess and the Pea when laying back on this 12,000 pocket sprung mattress; the luxury and craftsmanship is detectable through every inch.

The cloud-like texture is all down to a blend of natural fillings, such as Egyptian cotton, Wensleydale Wool (from a rare breed of sheep that live on a Yorkshire farm) and linen which keeps everything soft and breathable.

Extra air can get through the mattress via the ‘Revolution’ pocket spring system and the entire mattress is 100 percent recyclable. The cover for this mattress has been woven in Leeds, and is made from materials that are naturally fire resistant, meaning the cover is chemical-free.

This mattress is medium-hard but other tensions are available along with different mixes of wool, perfect for those with specific allergies.

This is one of the best pocket sprung mattress you can get, not only for the quality and craftsmanship but for its superb and total comfort. This mattress also comes with a seven year guarantee.

£1,359 | Double mattress

£1,519 | King size mattress

£2,159 | Super king mattress

For a superior mattress handmade by one of the finest companies in the country, Harrison Spinks is a very confident buy. Made on a 300-acre farm in Yorkshire with natural fillings such as wool and cotton, each bed is made with springs specially developed by the company.

Mattresses can be made to your specifications in terms of size and tension (with even split tension possible) but if you want one that’s ready to go, opt for one of their luxury beds from online retailer Feather & Black. The Clifton Cashmere Mattress offers a superb night’s rest thanks to 15,000 springs and seven types of natural filling. If you’ve been dreaming of the perfect sleep, look no further – this mattress will make it feel as though you’re floating on cloud nine.

This mattress is available in 7 sizes; Small Single, Single, Small Double, Double, King, Super King and Emperor.

Mattress type: Pocket sprung

This handsome 30cm deep pocket sprung mattress is done surpassingly well, lavished with layers of 2,800gsm wool, 500gsm wool/silk blend and 2,000gsm alpaca wool all artfully incorporated into the upholstery.

Like the Herdy Sleep mattress, it is also hand-tufted. This is a laborious process only achieved by a highly-skilled tradesperson wherein the internal fillings are secured from the top of the mattress to the bottom. Three rows of hand side stitching help prevent sagging at the edge, and the outer springs are secured at the border at the top and bottom.

Compared to all the other mattresses we’ve tested, the Willow Sublime gives a feeling that’s almost like being held aloft. The sweet spot is in the middle third, where a denser zone of pocket springs provides extra support for the spine. However, a word of caution: while this mattress is fully turnable, it’s a two-person job as it’s also really very heavy. Get ready to flex those muscles.

This bed is offered in 10 different sizes and two tensions; medium and firm. Complete with a Belgian damask cover.

Mattress type: Pocket sprung

If you need a place to lay your head without emptying your bank account this is a wise option to consider.

Novo’s pocket-sprung mattress is among the best-value-for-money options around, matching the best qualities from more expensive mattresses but at a snip of their RRP. If you’re the kind of sleeper who needs a high level of support and firmness, this high-quality piece may be the one for you.

The Natural Pocket 2000 is especially deep at 29cm, which is worth considering from an interior design perspective. We adored the soft damask covering and pull handles attached to the side, which proved to be a great help when it came to moving and flipping the mattress.

If you’re looking for an ultra-supportive, comfortable, traditional mattress at a reasonable price, you won’t be disappointed. Handmade in the UK, and comes with five year warrantee.

This mattress is available in five sizes.

Best Hybrid Mattress 2020

When it comes to mattresses, you may have heard of innovative new foam designs as well as old school pocket sprung, but there’s also a sweet middle ground that offers the best of both worlds: the hybrid mattress.

What is a hybrid mattress?

A hybrid mattress uses two kinds of support systems, typically memory foam (but sometimes latex or gel layers) and springs to offer you more support than a foam mattress but with a smooth and slightly squishy surface. They won’t get as hot as all-foam mattress do, nor will they squeak and creak as can happen with pocket spring mattresses after many years. A hybrid will also give that lovely bounce of a traditional mattress while allowing you to luxuriate in the pressure relieving qualities of memory foam.

How long will a hybrid mattress last?

No matter what type of mattress you end up buying, one thing’s for certain: you’re going to want it to last. A hybrid should have a lifespan of around eight years.

What are the benefits of a hybrid mattress?

If you experience back pain or wake up often in the middle of the night, a hybrid mattress may be able to help.

The foam layers contour your body offering superb support while also isolating motion from a restless partner. This cuts the chances of their movements disturbing your sleep.

However, a hybrid stops short of that ‘sinking in’ feeling you get with all-foam designs, thanks to the inclusion of springs. As well as giving that plush feeling, springs also encourage air flow through the mattress so that you won’t wake up a sweaty mess.​

Best Hybrid Mattress 2020

Mattress type: Hybrid

Our top pick for hybrid mattresses, this mattress is very comfortable and noticeably supportive. A total depth of 28cm, with a 4cm breathable foam layer at the top, followed by a 4cm memory foam layer and 15cm of individually wrapped pocket springs nestled between two 2.5cm layers of stabilising foam.

Mattresses that are entirely made of foam materials can experience sagging at the corners — another good reason to consider a hybrid — but it doesn’t guarantee you won’t experience some sort of a slant eventually. Luckily, that is not the case with the Lessa Hybrid.

This mattress uses tempered-steel pocket springs that form a sturdy frame around every edge of the mattress. It’s a medium-firm mattress and end to end you can really feel the support — especially if you are sharing a bed and sleeping closer to the edge by default. If you are over 12 stone or sleeping alongside someone who is, we feel this is a better buy compared other hybrid mattresses due to the side and core support of the springs.

A double mattress provides 970 pocket springs, a King size offers 1050 and a Super King bumps it up to 1180.

Leesa’s supremely comfortable mattress really impressed us — and it’s actually still a bed-in-a-box so setup is quick and simple.

What’s inside:

£899 | Lessa double mattress



£900 | Lessa King size mattress

£1,199 | Lessa Super King

Mattress type: Hybrid​

Perfect for every sleep position, side, back and front, the Otty hybrid offers medium firmness and optimum support so your shoulders, back and spine feel like they are always cared for.​

The top layer is made from a Cool Blue Gel memory foam further supported by 2000 pocket springs and if you experience pain in the neck, hips or back, this is a really

It takes a couple of seconds to get used to the unique sensation you get from laying on this OTTY mattress, but take our word for it that once you do, you’ll never want to get up.

The unusual feeling is all down to the top layer, which is made from a gel-infused memory foam reinforced by support layer of reflex foam and yet another supportive base of 2000 pocket springs.

It’s got your back, and then some. The cover is removable too, so you can sling it in the washing machine and keep your mattress looking, feeling and smelling as fresh as possible.

£299.99 | Single mattress

£399.99 | Double mattress

£499.99 | King size mattress

£599.99 | Super King size mattress

*Otty sale on now

Mattress type: Hybrid​

Get the proper support for an aching back all through the night with Casper’s hybrid mattress, which, alongside springs and foam, can lay claim to being the UK’s first TCPP-free hybrid mattress. The government was advised to remove TCPP, a fire retardant, from consumer products as it can pose a carcinogenicity risk to infants and as an industry leader, Casper has taken steps to take this material out from its beds.

No need to fret, all its mattresses are still compliant with UK fire safety regulations governing home furnishings.

It’s this attention to detail, not to mention the five layers of foam and spring support, that promises to give you a superior sleep.

Shop the Casper Hybrid mattress *Casper 15% sale on now *Casper 15% sale on now

Mattress type: Hybrid​

You might not know about REM-fit but this is an excellent hybrid option to consider.

Helpfully arriving packed in a box, the 500 Ortho hybrid mattress by REM-Fit is firm and springy while still retaining that ‘sinking in’ feeling beloved by foam mattress fans.

The top layer is made with cool gel infused memory foam which helps wick moisture away from the body so you sleep at a comfortable temperature all night long. Meanwhile, 2000 tall pocket springs and a high density foam base all help to keep you supported, from edge to edge.

Buy right now to take advantage of a 40 per cent off deal the company is currently offering shoppers throughout January.

Shop the REM-Fit Hybrid mattress *January sale on now *January sale on now

Mattress type: Hybrid​

Enjoy support from head to toe with eve’s hybrid mattress model, which is made from a considered mix of 650 full sized pocket springs and specially crafted foam.

The foam is 30 times more breathable than the normal stuff, so you’ll sleep at a pleasant temperature until your morning alarm wakes you.

The company is so confident in its product that it offers a 100 night return policy – if you don’t like it they’ll come and collect it and give your money back, no questions asked. This is one of the best-value hybrid mattresses you can buy right now.

Shop the eve Sleep Hybrid Mattress *20% off sale on now *20% off sale on now

We’ve no doubt that you’ve heard of a Simba mattress before; if you haven’t had a friend waxing lyrical about its virtues then you’ve certainly spotted its adverts on the commute.

Satisfyingly, it turns out the hype is real. This is one comfortable hybrid, made with 2,500 super-light mIQro conical pocket springs and five layers of memory foam with a built-in air-flow system to keep you cool and to regulate temperatures.

Another bed-in-a-box, simply open on your bed frame and allow it to plump up. Effortless.

Choose from three depths; 20cm, 25cm and 28cm. EU and UK sizes available.

Shop the Simba Hybrid Mattress range *Take up to 40% off now in the Simba winter sale

Best Foam Mattresses 2020

Mattress type: Foam

Our top pick for foam mattresses, the Emma mattress is firm, comfortable, and feels far more sturdily built than most other mattresses towards the softer end of the spectrum. It consists of several foam layers including a visco-elastic memory foam layer and a supporting layer of cold foam. The “climate fiber” top cover is pleasantly cool to the touch.

The top layer is made of innovative, “point-elastic” Airgocell foam – which means other parts of the mattress are unaffected when an area of it is compressed. In other words, it’s a potential lifeline for people who share their bed with a restless sleeper. It provides blissful, supportive comfort on your side or front.

Shop Emma Mattress *save up tp 40% off with the Emma sale on now *save up tp 40% off with the Emma sale on now

Mattress type: Foam

If you’re a back or front sleeper, you’ll do well with eve’s mattress which offers good support and firmness. The top layer is made up of a slim 3cm of memory foam, which redistributes responsively as you move throughout the night. Beneath that, there’s a 3cm cooling layer followed by a thick 18cm supportive base layer that creates a luxurious sense of depth – think a modern-day Princess and the Pea.

But what we appreciated most was eve’s subtler details – the moisture wicking top cover, the hand stitching on the sides, and more ephemerally the Ursula le Guin and Salvador Dali quotes found inside the box.

eve is a mattress with art and artistry in its very fibres. Of course, what matters in the long-term is comfort – and the eve mattress caters for that extremely well.

Mattress type: Foam

It’s all about the details with Casper’s foam mattress. The design is impeccable; think navy fabric edges that give it a more relaxed look than rivals Hyde & Sleep and eve. It has a Goldilocks-level of firmness; not too hard, not too soft, which we think makes it a good compromise for bed-sharing couples with different preferences.

It would also suit side-sleepers (the most popular sleep position), with a gentle give that allows you to sink in and take the burden off your shoulders and neck. And there’s no danger of waking up in a sweat; Casper uses an open-cell top layer that draws excess heat away from your body via convection and conduction. Clever, eh?

Verdict:

For pocket sprung mattresses, our top pick goes to the expertly crafted Herdy Sleep mattress. Not only is it sublimely comfortable but the quality construction, UK sourced materials and handcrafted components all add to its superb value. The Harrison Spinks Clifton Cashmere Mattress and John Lewis Wensleydale Wool Mattress are also excellent value, luxury mattresses that will see you through many years of restful nights.

Our top pick for hybrid mattresses is the soft but sturdy Leesa hybrid mattress — the edge support is some of the best we have seen and the ​ Casper The Hybrid Mattress is neck and neck in comfort and quality. We think the Otty hybrid mattress is the best value hybrid currently priced at £399 for a double.

The Emma Original Mattress is hands down the best foam mattress we tried. It offers more support compared to other models and the open-pored Airgocell foam takes care not to over heat. A real bonus for foam mattress.

