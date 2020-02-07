Best London theatre: Top 10 musicals, plays and West End shows on right now
Your guide to what’s hot in London
It’s a truth universally acknowledged that we’ve got the best theatre in the world, with everything from brand new creations to revised and revamped classics.
If you’re struggling to decide on what to see right now, we’ve got you covered in the West End and beyond.
Find out here what our critics say about the best plays and musicals running right now.
Endgame
(Manuel Harlan)
★★★★
“Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming have the exquisite timing and rhythm of a seasoned double act.”
Read our review
Until March 28, Old Vic; oldvictheatre.com
Death of England
(Helen Murray)
★★★★
“Rafe Spall gives an electrifying, turbo-charged, powerhouse performance in this one-man show probing toxic masculinity and the little Englander mentality.”
Read our review
Until March 7, National Theatre; nationaltheatre.org.uk
Poet in da Corner
(Helen Murray)
★★★★
“Poet and academic Debris Stevenson joyfully uses Dizzee Rascal’s debut album as a framework for her own coming-of-age story.”
Read our review
Until February 22, Royal Court; royalcourttheatre.com
Uncle Vanya
(Johan Persson)
★★★★
“The alchemy of this retooled Vanya, combining a top-notch creative team with serious actors who are currently having A Moment, works brilliantly”
Read our review
Buy tickets with GO London
Until May 2, Harold Pinter Theatre
Scenes With Girls
(Helen Murray)
★★★★
“It feels especially insightful in exploring how an increasingly feminist culture oppressively idealises female friendship.”
Read our review
Until February 22, Kiln Theatre; royalcourttheatre.com
Cyrano de Bergerac
(Marc Brenner)
★★★★★
“James McAvoy gives a stunningly powerful performance in this piece of pure theatre.”
Read our review
Buy tickets with GO London
Until February 29, Playhouse Theatre
& Juliet
(Johan Persson)
★★★★
“This jukebox musical is an absolute blast and features a powerful turn from Miriam-Teak Lee.”
Read our review
Until May 2020, Shaftesbury Theatre
My Brilliant Friend
(Marc Brenner)
★★★★
“A richly textured, two-part piece of theatre exploring a complex female friendship across decades of postwar history.”
Read our review
Until February 22, National Theatre, nationaltheatre.org.uk
Touching the Void
(Michael Whaley)
★★★★
“It’s not just a physical challenge that’s dramatised, but a moral one too.”
Read our review
Until February 29, Duke of York’s Theatre
Les Misérables
(Johan Persson)
★★★★
“Les Mis and the refurbished Sondheim feel fit for purpose for the next decade or three..”
Read our review
Booking until October at the Sondheim Theatre
Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets