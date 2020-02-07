best-london-theatre:-top-10-musicals,-plays-and-west-end-shows-on-right-now

Your guide to what’s hot in London

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that we’ve got the best theatre in the world, with everything from brand new creations to revised and revamped classics.

If you’re struggling to decide on what to see right now, we’ve got you covered in the West End and beyond.

Find out here what our critics say about the best plays and musicals running right now.

Endgame

(Manuel Harlan)

★★★★

“Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming have the exquisite timing and rhythm of a seasoned double act.”

Until March 28, Old Vic; oldvictheatre.com

Death of England

(Helen Murray)

★★★★

“Rafe Spall gives an electrifying, ­turbo-charged, powerhouse performance in this one-man show probing toxic masculinity and the little Englander mentality.”

Until March 7, National Theatre​; nationaltheatre.org.uk

Poet in da Corner

(Helen Murray)

★★★★

“Poet and academic ​Debris Stevenson joyfully uses Dizzee Rascal’s debut album as a framework for her own coming-of-age story.”

Until February 22, Royal Court; royalcourttheatre.com

Uncle Vanya

(Johan Persson)

★★★★

“The alchemy of this retooled Vanya, combining a top-notch creative team with serious actors who are currently having A Moment, works brilliantly​”

Until May 2, Harold Pinter Theatre

Scenes With Girls

(Helen Murray)

★★★★

“It feels especially insightful in exploring how an increasingly feminist culture oppressively idealises female friendship.​”

Until February 22, Kiln Theatre; royalcourttheatre.com

Cyrano de Bergerac

(Marc Brenner)

★★★★★

“James McAvoy gives a stunningly powerful performance in this piece of pure theatre.”

Until February 29, Playhouse Theatre

& Juliet

(Johan Persson)

★★★★

“This jukebox musical is an absolute blast and features a powerful turn from Miriam-Teak Lee.”

Until May 2020, Shaftesbury Theatre

My Brilliant Friend

(Marc Brenner)

★★★★

“A richly textured, two-part piece of theatre exploring a complex female friendship across decades of postwar history.”

Until February 22, National Theatre, nationaltheatre.org.uk

Touching the Void

(Michael Whaley)

★★★★

“It’s not just a physical challenge that’s dramatised, but a moral one too.”

Until February 29, Duke of York’s Theatre

Les Misérables

(Johan Persson)

★★★★

“Les Mis and the refurbished Sondheim feel fit for purpose for the next decade or three..”

Booking until October at the Sondheim Theatre

