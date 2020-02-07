best-london-exhibitions:-the-top-10-art,-history-and-cultural-displays-on-right-now

Your guide to what’s hot in London

London has more world-class museums and galleries than you can shake a paintbrush at, each of which work to bring us special exhibitions that challenge our perspectives and broaden our cultural horizons.

But with so many stellar options for a culture fix, where do you even start?

From historical gems to cutting edge art, we’ve picked out the cream of London’s bountiful crop of exhibitions, all of which come highly recommended by the Standard’s critics.

If you haven’t seen them yet, what are you waiting for?

Picasso and Paper

(Daniel Hambury/@stellapicsltd)

★★★★★

“This big, magnificent exhibition explores his relationship with paper. But it’s hardly a limitation.”

Read our review here

South London Gallery, until Feburary 23; southlondongallery.org

British Baroque: Power and Illusion

(National Portrait Gallery, London)

★★★★★

“It’s overdue. The most many Brits know about the period is from Olivia Colman in The Favourite. But this exhibition goes some way towards conveying, if not the actual history, the artistic achievements of a turbulent era.”

Read our review here

Tate Britain, until April 19; tate.org.uk

Vivian Suter: Tintin’s Sofa

(Toni Hafkenscheid)

★★★★

“Mostly, this is a hugely satisfying show, evoking the fragile but powerful ecosystem around Suter, and the emotions it provokes.”

Read our review here

Camden Arts Centre, until April 5; camdenartscentre.org

Dora Maar

★★★★

“It was in her photomontages that Maar reached her zenith.”

Read our review here

Tate Modern, until March 15; tate.org.uk

Tutankhamun: Treasures Of The Golden Pharaoh

(IMG)

★★★★★

“Wonderful things, Carter told his sponsor Lord Carnarvon as they first peered into the burial chamber. And from the selection of pieces here you have to agree. Wonderful things indeed..”

Read our review here

Saatchi Gallery, until May 3; saatchigallery.com

Kara Walker

(Matt Writtle)

★★★★★

“Here, Walker reminds me, not for the first time, of Goya — injustice captured with rawness and imagination.​”

Read our review here

Tate Modern, until April 5, 2020; tate.org.uk

Imran Perretta: The Destructors

★★★★★

“A poetic, moving, enveloping and enraging tour de force.”

Read our review here

Chisenhale Gallery, until March 15; chisenhale.org.uk

Unbound

★★★★

“The latest William Blake retrospective (over the past century he’s had one roughly every 25 years) at Tate Britain is weird, dark and magnetic. ”

Read our review here

Two Temple Space, until April 19; twotempleplace.org

Tim Walker: Wonderful Things

(© Tim Walker Studio)

★★★★

“The star of this show is Walker’s imagination.”

Read our review here

V&A Museum; until March 8; vam.ac.uk

Portraying Pregnancy

★★★

“The subject of this terrific little exhibition is so obvious, it’s remarkable that it hasn’t been done before.”

Read our review here

Foundling Museum, until April 26; foundlingmuseum.org.uk

London exhibitions coming soon – In pictures