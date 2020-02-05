best-lingerie-brands-for-women-with-big-boobs

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Anyone blessed in the bust department will know that when it comes to bra shopping having DD boobs doesn’t always feel like a blessing.

Despite the fact that the average bra size in the UK is now a 36DD (up from a 34B in the 60s) the majority of high street stores still only stock bras in sizes 32A to a 36D.

So often if they do go up to a cup bigger than DD the design suddenly changes into some hideous thick-strapped lacy straight jacket affair.

If you’re a 28F or a 40G…. do not panic. I’ve compiled (and personally tested) a list of some amazing brands, from high street to high end, who make lingerie that’s supportive but still sexy.

No spilling cups, no ill-fitting straps, just lovely bras that look even lovelier.

Affordable

Boux Avenue

(Boux Avenue)

Launched in April 2011, Boux Avenue makes gorgeous sexy lingerie, swimwear, nightwear and activewear that’s epically affordable. Stocking a vast array of own-brand undies that range from everyday t-shirt bras to Valentine ’s Day power sets, this site is a one stop shop for girls that want to look hella fabulous for sub-£20.

They also have 30 stores across the UK manned by fitting staff that have all been trained under a City & Guilds-accredited programme, and fitting rooms that come equipped with three different light settings to emulate day, dusk and night – so you can get a good feel of how that saucy set will really look at all hours.

Sizes: 28A – 40G

Price: DD bras, £18 – £36

Wolf & Whistle

(Wolf & Whistle)

Looking for a mega sassy set of undies for Valentine’s that comes in under the £50 mark? Look no further than Wolf & Whistle. After growing in popularity when they created exclusive lingerie and swimwear for ASOS.com, the brand launched its own lingerie line in 2017, featuring delicate lace, cut-out detailing, and rich jewel tones.

Sizes: 32B – 36F

Price: everything is under £35

Figleaves

(Figleaves)

Launched back in 1998, Figleaves is one of the original internet fashion businesses. Unlike most high street underwear stores at the time, which offered a limited size range of 32-36, A-C cups, Figleaves launched with 150 sizes… and today stock over 200. From flat chest to full bust, petite to plus size, there really is something for everyone.

They stock a large selection of brands (everyone from Calvin Klein to Wonderbra), but it’s well worth filtering on their own-brand styles, which are sexy, beautifully made and even more appealingly priced.

Sizes: 28C- 52D

Price: Figleaves own-brand bras, £15- £30

Bluebella

(Bluebella)

Founded in 2005 by Emily Bendell, this fashion-led, affordable lingerie and loungewear brand delivers sensuality on a budget. It’s won Draper’s Lingerie Brand of the year for the past two years – testament to its well-constructed, thoroughly modern designs. Stocked in John Lewis and on ASOS and Figleaves.

Sizes: 30DD – 38G

Price: bras start at £32.

Mid-Price

Chantelle

(Chantelle)

With 140 years of experience behind it, Chantelle is a brand well versed in the construction of beautiful bras. If you like a natural shape, super soft fabrications and good support, this brand is well worth the extra spend. The designs are super sexy and yet comfortable and hard-wearing enough to wear day in, day out.

Sizes: 30B – 40G

Price: bras, £45- £72

Beija

(Beija)

Independent lingerie and swimwear brand Beija London was founded by sisters Abbie Miranda and Mazie Fisher in 2016. With family roots in the lingerie business, the pair set out to create a lingerie brand that caters to all shapes and sizes. Featuring feminine, modern classics with a minimum-fuss aesthetic, the collection is proof that whether you are an A or a G, lingerie doesn’t have to be dictated by your cup size.

Sizes: 30E- 36G

Price: bras, £55- £65

Luxury

Empreinte

(Empreinte)

Founded in 1946, Parisian brand Empreinte is known for making fine French lingerie to suit fuller busted women. The company mantra – ‘fit your bra to your body rather than your body to the bra’ – is brought to life in the beautiful fitting rooms of its first UK store on South Molton Street in Mayfair, where the in-store fitting experience is second to none. The bras come in a good range of shapes, from plunge through to full cup and support, and each feel as couture-like as the next.

Looking for something extra special? The store also offers a complimentary bra customisation service where you can monogram your lingerie set… well, you wouldn’t want anyone stealing it now, would you?

Sizes: C to G

Price: bras, £68 – £85

Rigby & Peller

If you’re looking for something a little fancy, but you want a choice of brands and styles, Rigby & Peller is a good place to start. They stock a curation of beautiful lingerie, loungewear and swimwear from several luxury brands. Definitely not the place to buy a t-shirt bra, but perfect if you’re looking to splurge on something glamorous.

Sizes: A-J cup

Prices: bras, £70 – £150