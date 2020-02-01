best-heated-clothes-airers:-the-top-indoor-electric-airers-to-heat-your-clothes

Washing clothes in a spatially-challenged London flat can be a trying experience – just ask anyone who’s ever tried.

The lack of outdoor space, coupled with the UK’s dismal weather means most of us who don’t own a tumble dryer must resort to drying freshly washed clothes over radiators or clothes racks.

While they do the job, drying wet washing over radiators is less than ideal. They release excess moisture into the air, spelling trouble for anyone with respiratory issues as well as your home developing mould. It also puts more pressure on your boiler as it must work harder to heat the house, pushing up the cost of your energy bill.

However, there is a short-cut to drying clothes indoors: enter the modern marvel that is the heated clothes dryer.

Perfect for singletons and couples as well as families who run multiple loads of laundry every week, they look just like a regular clothes horse except their poles and legs are, as the name states, heated.

They’re ideal if you haven’t got much space or access to an outdoor washing line and need work clothes, school uniforms and gym kit to dry in a hurry.

How do heated clothes airers work?

They are electric, so all you need to do is plug it into your mains, switch on – and away you go.

How much do heated clothes airers cost to run?

You needn’t worry about spiralling costs either; they are far cheaper than a tumble dryer to run, and as they’ll dry your clothes quickly, they won’t be on for very long either. Most models costa round 4p per hour to run, larger options tend to only cost about 6p per hour.

Which heated clothes dryer is right for me?

These things are all about function rather than style so there’s little point in choosing a electric clothes airer based on looks. Instead, think about the combined length of the drying area and where you’ll set up and store the rack.

Now you’re armed with all the information you need, scroll on to discover the best heated drying racks for your home, big or small.

Pros:

​​ Extra sturdy compared to other models ​

Extra sturdy compared to other models ​ Can accommodate bulky items like hoodies and blankets

Affordable

​​​Comes with a cover

Folds down to only 8cm

Cons:

Takes up more room compared to a stacked airer

​Robust, sturdy and costing less than 4p an hour to run. When you consider the unheated version of this airer is around £30 the extra £20 seems more than fair for what you get in return.

The 230 wattage Minky heated clothes airer can accommodate 12m of drying space, holding 10kg of laundry​. When fully open, dimensions are H114 x W55 x D6cm yet thanks to the clever design, it can fold down flat and be easily stored behind doors, under sofas and beds and in slim cupboards. Compared to other stacked models the Minky does take up more room but overall its robust design means you can get more on it — especially heavier or wide items that you might find difficult to scrunch onto a more narrow bar.

Compared to other leading models the Minky is also half the cost and comes with a cover to help speed up drying time. Pro tip: get it delivered. This product requires no assembly and is lightweight, but lugging a large flat rectangle on the tube is a chore and can easily be avoided by selecting the delivery option.

Pros:

Cost-effective

Great space saver

​15kg drying weight capacity

Cons:

Feels a little flimsy compared to the Minky

Difficult to secure large items

​​Small but still mighty, the Dry:Soon mini 3-tier heated clothes rack is an excellent choice for small spaces or anyone living alone. Costing as little to run as 4p an hour, this electric airer will let you dry your clothes properly, whatever the weather outside. It folds down to just 8cm deep and thanks to the six foldout shelves, it can hold up to 15kg of washing.

A family would struggle with this size and the deluxe model from Dry:Soon is the best family pick but this model is ideal for solo living or even a couple — just bare in mind things like hoodies and joggers might struggle to find a place.

Pros:

Cost-effective, 3p per hour

Special area for shoes

​15kg drying weight capacity

Cons:

Large items might struggle

With three shelves as well as hooks for drying wet shoes, this airer from Dunelm is super economical, running at just 3p an hour. Made from light but strong aluminium, it can carry a load of 15kg and even comes with a storage rack to make it easier to put away when not in use. It’s almost identical to the John Lewis 3-Tier Heated Indoor Clothes Airer and offers the same 300 wattage.

A stacked air dryer is great when it comes to saving space but longer items like jeans, trousers and dresses have limited room. However, it is neck and neck with the Minky heated clothes airer.

Pros:

Perfect for families and large households

Under 6p per hour to run

Timer function

Top rack to lay items flat

Folds down to only 9cm deep

Cons:

Size

​This adjustable heated clothes airer allows you to dry clothes and bedsheets as your needs allow, all on one handy rack that offers 21m of drying space. While it looks rather large when fully open, the rack folds down to 9cm deep, so can easily be stored away out of sight. It comes with a timer and an ‘on’ lightswitch, so you can wash clothes and school uniforms the night before and have them bone dry in time for your morning alarm.

As far as family options goes this one is the best.

Verdict:

The Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer is easily the best options for families and anyone with a lot of weekly wash to get through — the timer function alone is worth the investment.

The Minky heated clothes airer takes our top pick based on the sturdy design, affordability (half the average cost comparatively) and for being the smallest foldable option with the largest drying space. For most people, the Minky will be well suited to any home.

If wet shoes are an issue and you prefer a stacked model, the 3-Tier Heated Airer from Dunelm provides a solid mid-range solution and is a good quality option to consider.

