best-hair-wraps-for-sleeping-in

Whilst the lucky few may be able to arise from a night of slumber with nothing more than pleasingly tousled locks, most end up suffering from the dreaded bed head.

Even the slightest tossing and turning can result in matted locks and dodgy fringes, resulting in hours of tedious damage control.

If you’re looking to limit the frizz and breakage your hair is subjected to during the night, investing in a hair wrap could do the trick. Some may already possess the knack for using a simple scarf, but for those who don’t, a readymade cap makes for fuss-free bedtime prepping.

Here are some of the best.

Silke London Isla Hair Wrap

Hold the phones: if you’re new to the concept of sleeping in a silk hair wrap it’s time to get acquainted with Silke. Whilst most hair wraps seem to have been modelled on Nora Batty, this one is wholly elegant. By completely enveloping the hair in the softest silk, this wrap not only provides a barrier between your head and the pillow, but acts as a natural conditioner by helping prevent excessive breakage and reduce the production of the sebum that makes hair greasy.

We tried this hair wrap for 30 days and can safely say it exceeded our expectations and will continue to be part of our newly discovered bedtime routine. If you are prone to tangled hair or have curly hair that looks less human and more animal come morning time this hair wrap is a game changer. Oh an it comes in the cutest packaging, too. Silke we love you.

£50 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

SILKUP Luna Hair Wrap

Made from pure mulberry silk, this hair wrap is one of the most comfortable options we have ever tried. The criss-cross front, made from a soft jersey silk band felt far less obvious compared to a ruched border.

Available in two sizes and three colours, the generously proportioned fit makes this one a no-brainer for big hair but works just as effectively on shoulder length locks.

The brand also have a handy size chart so you can double check your size before you buy.

£52 | SILKUP | Buy it now

Lilysilk Night Bonnet with Ribbons

The pure silk of this sleep cap is hypoallergenic, helping to protect those who suffer from allergies from the dust that beds and bedding can harbour. It comes with a light elastic band and easy to tie ribbons, meaning you can adjust the tightness for comfort.

£55 | Lilysilk | Buy it now

Ankara Bonnets​

The anakara bonnets take inspiration from Afrocentric Heritage and use fine quality silk to keep your hair in place and protected. Available in a range of sizes, they are ideal for every style, from long braids, to locs and are offered in a plethora of colours and prints.

$25 | Isoken Enofe | Buy it now

Madewell Silk Bandana

This versatile silk bandana can work just as well as a hair wrap for sleeping as it could as a neckerchief, a tote accessory or a tied headband. The piece is also offered in a range of bold prints, from a pink polka dot option, to our personal favourite, the tiger embellished option.

From £13.02 | Madewell | Buy it now

Jasmine Silk Pure Silk Sleep Cap

Jasmine’s cap style is made from 100 per cent charmeuse silk, which will be music to the ears for those who suffer from chronic knottiness. With a thin elastic band, it can be thrown on easily but as it’s quite a snug fit, this one is particularly suited to shorter styles.

£9 | Jasmine Silk | Buy it now ​

Emmet Mulberry Silk Night Cap

Big haired folk, do not despair: this cap will fit over large hair styles and looks pretty fantastic as well. It’s made from 100 per cent Mulberry silk, comes in a choice of colours and includes an elastic band to keep your pride and joy perfectly safe whilst you sleep.

From £11.88 | Amazon | Buy it now

SWAKCouture Wide Headband Wrap

Though not technically a cap, this headband is great at protecting the hair that grows at the nape of the neck. The front band is elasticated for ease of use and the back is lined with satin. Geared up for that not-quite-clean-but-not-quite-greasy second day hair, it’s also cute enough to wear in the day. Don’t you just love products that can multitask?

(SWAKCouture)



£11.22 | Etsy | Buy it now

Story of Shanghai Silk Scarf

Another accessory hybrid, the silk scarf that can double up as a hair wrap. Made from 100 per cent Mulberry silk, it’s extra gentle on those stressed out tresses. With loads of prints to choose from, you can find one to suit your personal style.

£25.99 | Amazon | Buy it now *Currently on sale

Verdict:

When it comes to getting your beauty rest we had no idea our hair was missing out until we discovered Silke. Beautiful, well made and an overall solid beauty investment that will turn your unruly morning tresses into soft and shiny locks.

