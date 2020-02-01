best-gifts-for-newborns-and-babies-2019

Congratulate the new arrival in your life with the perfect present.

If your family, friend or loved one has just had a baby, you have come to the right place.

Giving the perfect gift for a little one can be a daunting process – adorable, yet daunting.

Finding that special something to take the new arrival from birth and beyond is no easy task but we’ve got you covered with a varied selection of presents, from practical staples, to items that they will treasure.

These special gifts combine fun and function to commemorate the new bundle of joy and ease the new parents into life with a newborn, while also being sure-fire crowd pleasers – and this does not mean spending a fortune.

See our favourite gifts that mums and dads will be sure to thank you for.

NutriBullet Baby Food Processor Set

If you are buying something for a baby you are really buying something for the parents as well, and this baby must-have will be appreciated by all parties for far longer than any flash in the pan gift.

Feeding with ease, convenience and with as little mess as possible, is a blessing every parent will wholly embrace — it also doesn’t hurt that this blender can whip up a two person batch of garlicky pesto just as well as a carrot purée​ and with half the surface area to wash up.

Once described by a colleague as the ‘Best thing someone gave me that wasn’t tequila’. That’s all the endorsement we need.

£53.87 | Amazon | Buy it now

MORI Starter Set

This comprehensive gift set offers 12 essential clothing pieces crafted in super soft organic fabrics. The set includes the Swaddle Bag (or Sleeping Bag), bodysuits, sleepsuits, hats, towels, muslins, blankets and more. The brand also offer the Welcome to the World set (£67.20) and the Essentials Set (£82) at lesser price points.

£157.80 | Baby Mori | Buy it now

Cam Cam Copenhagen​ Muslin Cloth Mix 3 Pack​

On the practical end of the gifting spectrum, this pack of 100 per cent organic and GOTS-certified cotton muslins will be sure to go down a treat. You can also shop the unisex and Scandi-chic muslins at The Modern Nursery and Scandiborn.

€19 | Cam Cam Copenhagen | Buy it now







BabyBlooms Bertie Bear’s Welcome Baby Hamper

Not only is this a very attractive gift hamper (available in shades of blue and pink) but on closer inspection you may notice that the blooms are actually comprised of the practical addition of socks and bibs. The bouquet is housed alongside the plush Bertie Bear as well as moisturising baby lotion and baby care cream. BabyBlooms also offer a speciality Sleepy Time Hamper to ensure the new arrival dozes through the night in the utmost comfort.

£60 | Not on the High Street | Buy it now

Oh Mumma Subscription Service

The gift that keeps on giving, this subscription service will give the new family something to look forward to each month with a combination of goodies for both parent and baby. The boxes are made up of beauty and lifestyle items worth double the cost.





From £22 | Oh Mumma | Buy it now

Skip Hop Silver Lining Activity Cloud Gym

The perfect present for newborns, this activity gym will serve the little one for the early years of their life. With soft plush additions such as the clouds shaped pillow and hanging toys, the gym also includes a light up star and a musical sheep singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’.

£85 | JoJo Maman Bébé | Buy it now

Safari Baby Gift Set

Soft and comfortable, the pure cotton gift set from White Company contains a safari-print sleep suit with elephant, monkey and tiger patterns and an adorable monkey comforter. Available for babies from 0-3 or 3-6 months, the set is housed in a gift box.

£40 | White Company | Buy it now

Organic Babies Newborn Essentials

From the all natural and organic beauty brand Green People, the Newborn set is specially designed for delicate young skin with award-winning skincare products. Free of skin irritants and chemical toxins, this set makes a super practical gift.

£35 | Green People | Buy it now

Baby Moccs

We love these podiatrist endorsed little luxuries, the super soft soles provide excellent traction without restricting the feet and the overall quality is obvious to the touch and sincerely well made.

There’s a fairly wide range of styles, including these adorable fleece moccs and a bang on trend leopard print pair.

They even come sweetly wrapped in biodegradable packaging. Bravo.

From £12.99 | Aidie London | Buy it now

Groegg2

This practical gift will ensure that new parents will always know if their little one is sleeping in the correct temperature – especially important as we head into the British winter. The easy-to-use colour code system glows yellow if the temperature is perfect, blue if it is too cold and red if it is too hot. The brightness is adjustable and it doubles up as a stylish night light.

£29.99 | Gro Store | Buy it now

Mamaroo Classic Cradle – Grey

This ultra-cool invention replicates parents natural motions. The cradle bounces up and down and sways from side to side with five unique motions to imitate car rides and tree swings, as well as having five different speed settings. What’s more? It has four built-in sounds or you can connect it to any MP3 player. It’s even Bluetooth enabled so you can control it from your smart phone – comes with a two-year warranty.

£269.99 | Mamas and Papas | Buy it now

Ivory Cashmere Baby Blanket

This 100% cashmere blanket can be personalised with the new baby’s initials in silver, pink, blue or cream embrodiery. The ivory blanket is soft, cosy and will ensure the newborn has a peaceful sleep.

£150 | My 1st Years | Buy it now

Baby My Tiny Hands and Feet Ink Frame

The perfect gift for a new arrival. This set will allow the parents to record the tiny footprint of their newborn to treasure in a stylish silver frame without ink needed.

£30 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Selfridges Hampers

The unisex hampers on offer at Selfridges features a range of cotton, stripe-print bodysuits with popper fastenings, hats, blankets, plush soft toys like the Jellycat bunny, muslins and more. All of the hampers are housed in a gift box with ribbon detail.

From £65 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Hydrocotton Baby Robe

This adorable towelling robe with teddy bear ear detail on the hood will make the perfect gift. 100% hydro cotton and great quality, the little one will look as cute as a button.

£28 | White Company | Buy it now

Bunny Baby Mat

Creating a soft, safe area for playing, this plush and stylish mat features an adorable cuddly bunny cushion detail and is machine washable.

£31.20 | JoJo Maman Bébé | Buy it now

Man in the Moon Feeding Spoon

Tiffany & Co. offer an adorable range of sterling silver items for newborns. Our favourite? This moon and star detailed feeding spoon that will be sent out in the jewellery store’s signature blue box with a white satin ribbon tie.

£140 | Tiffany & Co. | Buy it now

Stripe Booties

Keep the little one’s toes cosy with these adorable striped booties with bunny ear detail. The cotton must-haves are available in sizes from 0-12 months.

£6 | Mamas and Papas | Buy it now

5 Pack Animal Print Pure Cotton Bibs

This practical present contains five 100 per cent cotton bibs with unisex animal, stripe and playful designs. They also have a popper fastening for ease.

£7 | Marks & Spencer | Buy it now

Peter Rabbit Musical Cot Mobile​

Sure to compliment any baby’s nursery, the 100% woven cotton mobile features four characters from Beatrix Potter’s iconic Peter Rabbit with the words “Sleep tight little bunny” written around the top. The piece has a soothing wind up music box where the little rabbits rotate.

£40 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Happy Hugs Teddy

This classic teddy bear is no ordinary bear. While its light brown fur is soft and cuddly, it can be personalised with clothes and accessories and you can record your very own voice message.

£14 | Build-A-Bear | Buy it now

Hey Sunshine Tooth and Curl Box

These adorable keepsake boxes feature an adorable lamb and duck detail so that the baby’s first curl and tooth can be treasured for ever.

£14 | Mamas & Papas | Buy it now

Elephant Comforter

The elephant comforter makes the ideal companion for a newborn. It is super soft, cuddly and is machine washable.

£10 | JoJo Maman Bébé | Buy it now

Personalised Peter Rabbit’s Little Guide To Life

You can give the gift of a Beatrix Potter book to the newborn in your life. But this isn’t any ordinary book, you can personalise it to include the little one’s name on the front cover and the header of each page. The book contains stories and advice from one of the best British children’s writers. The satin-finish paper and silk-finish hard cover are housed in a cream box with silver embossing.

£19.99 | Getting Personal | Buy it now

Chad Valley Baby 10 Piece Gift Set

This set features four brightly coloured rattles with animal-inspired designs and all different textures. Designed to relieve sore gums, they will also strengthen hand-to-eye coordination.

£8 | Argos | Buy it now

Sophie la Girafe Sophisticated Teether Set

Pre-empt the baby’s inevitable teething with the Sophie the Giraffe rings. The set is composed of the original Sophie and a teething ring. The Sophie the Giraffe has multiple textures to soothe painful gums as well as colourful details to keep the baby entertained. The ring is 100% rubber and is coloured with food-grade paint to ensure it is safe.

£25 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Cotton Wrap

With a range of designs available, from stripe and badgers, to meadow prints and more, this super stretchy muslin is ideal for swaddling. It is composed of 100% pure certified organic cotton and is also available in merino wool and muslin.

£26 | Nature Baby Store | Buy it now

Verdict:

The Baby NutriBullet is practical, well made and impossible not to love and appreciate well beyond the initial THANK YOU!

We also love the softness and playfulness of the Skip Hop Silver Lining Activity Cloud Gym . It’s a sweetly adorable gift that provides comfort and interaction any parent will appreciate.

For an under £40 gift, the organic product collection from Green People is thoughtful and something baby won’t immediately grow out of. Parent will have to buy something like this eventually so why not get them started with a really good one.

