best-fashion-watch-brands:-from-retro-casio-watches-to-the-lastest-classic,-digital-and-fashion-smart-watches

You may use your mobile for just about everything from ordering bog roll to booking cinema tickets, but when it comes to checking the time, a wrist watch has charms that advancing technology just can’t touch.

For one, it can be a beautiful piece of jewellery that both men and women wear with ease. Two, you don’t have to fumble in your pocket when wondering if the sun is over the yardarm; a gentle tilt of the wrist is all it takes. And third? There are some seriously stylish looks out there to suit whatever mood you’re in or outfit you’re wearing.

Both a helpful instrument and a coveted fashion accessory, a watch also makes a fool proof gift for anyone, no matter their age.

Budget-wise too, there are watches on either end of the pendulum, from bank balance-friendly to luxury timepieces worth millions. Luxury watches are a niche area that a small but dedicated band of journalists regard as their forte, but if you’re looking for something with a pretty face that’s not necessarily niche, then you’ve come to the right place.

Below we’ve listed some of the best fashion and high street watch brands to shop online, whether that’s for yourself or you’re buying for someone special.

Whether you’re looking for delicate pastel designs, simple leather-strapped watches or a modern classic, our directory of the names to watch will have you covered.

Shop some of the most stylish watch brands online today

Kate Spade smart watches

A smart watch with brains and body? The wearable tech range from the iconic fashion label Kate Spade allows you to download apps, pay your bills, track a wide range of activities, monitor your heart rate, receive calls and control music.

The touchscreen watches pair wirelessly with iPhones and Android phones and feature either brushed leather, metal or silicone watch straps.

It’s a fashionable choice with sincere tech credentials.

Shop Kate Spade watches

Larsson & Jennings Watches

Hailing from the Scandi style capital Stockholm, this cool watch brand offers straps, bracelets and watches for him and her.

A big part of the appeal is the minimal look of the watches; square, rectangle or round faces set on black, white or gold-coloured straps. The men’s chronographs are particularly striking, looking like a much pricier design at a glance.

Shop Larsson & Jennings now

Casio Retro Watches

Japan’s Casio, the wrist adornment of choice for modern fashion fans with retro enthusiasm. As a long-running watch brand, you can find a Casio at any online department store or retailer, thanks to their timeless quality that ensures they stay in demand.

As well as their iconic digital designs, they’re also responsible for the chunky G-Shock and Baby-G hysteria of the 90s – which you can still get your hands on now. Seriously, check out that Baby-G for Kelly Kapowski approved styling.

The Casio Vintage Gold Watch (£65) and the Casio Vintage Silver (£40) are established favourites and very affordable choices for the forever cool.

Prices from just £15 to £1,000

Shop classic Casio at John Lewis from £20

Shop classic Casio at Urban Outfitters from £20

Shop Casio on Amazon

Withings Steel HR Smartwatch

Withings’ Steel HR is a smartwatch in disguise – a hybrid that is unlike its competitors. Offering a classic aesthetic, this watch is packed with smart tech features like heart rate monitoring, multisport tracking, GPS, sleep tracking and automatic recognition and recording when you walk, run, swim, or sleep. They also just look really, really good looking.

Get uptodate notifications thatnks to the embedded digital screen which gives the user an instant overview of your scalls, texts, uber pickup and event reminders.

Shop Withings from £159 *Available in many styles for men and women

Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch

This smartwatch, with it’s good looks and an impressive array of features, is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. Customised with different faces and straps, you can opt for the midnight and silver or rose gold tone.

The watch syncs with the Samsung Health app, can store Spotify playlists and is compatible with Samsung Pay, so you can declutter your wallet when you’re wearing it.

With all its techy features this watch means business — but it still looks like fashion.

Bonus: A typical charge lasts up to four days, quadruple the length that the Apple Watch Series 4.

Shop Samsung at John Lewis from £279

Abbott Lyon Watches

Catering for him and her, jewellery and accessories brand Abbott Lyon is all about tasteful designs that you’ll continue to wear for many years to come. Watch designs are simple with round or square faces and in timeless neutrals and metallics, with rose gold continuing to reign supreme.

Shop Abbott Lyon watches

Daniel Wellington Watches

We’re willing to bet good money on the odds your favourite fashion or beauty influencer has worked with this watch brand at some point. The Swedish company believes in a new way of reaching their audience through the Insta-famous and A-listers (Hailey Beiber is the first face you’ll spot before any watches on the DW website), all of which cleverly work together to make their watches some of the most desirable accessories for young people right now.

Interchangeable straps means you can mix up your look as the occasion calls, and many of the women’s watches come with a matching bracelet too – perfect if you’re after a birthday gift for anyone aged 16 – 28.

Shop Daniel Wellington watches from £125 *save 20% when you buy two or more products

Skagen Fashion Watches

Simple watches with bold pops of colour, Danish Skagen is clean, uncluttered and super streamlined, championing a less is more approach. The latest collab with Aaren Kulor has caught our attention; picture 90s rave bright watches with silicone straps, ready to keep up with you from dusk to dawn.​

Shop Skagen watches *Christmas offer, 30% off selected products

The Watch Shop

Shop a wealth of watch brands under one roof at Watch Shop. Apart from competitive prices, the e-retailer also runs quite a few sales and offers over the course of the year, so if you haven’t got your heart set on anything in particular it’s a great place to pick up a bargain. Find the likes of Citizen, Vivienne Westwood, Casio, Rotary, Tissot and BOSS.

Shop now *use code GIFT25 and save up to 70% until 9pm tonight (Dec 23)

Triwa Watches

Started as a way to shake up the dusty old watch industry, Triwa (an acronym for Transforming the Industry of Watches, no less) brings stylish watches, bracelets and sunglasses to the urban masses. Leather straps are made using organic tanning methods and watches stick to the same round faced template, although frequent collabs shake things up continually.

This is a brand with a conscious; as well as organic tanning, Triwa uses Humanium Metal in its watches, formed from destructed illegal firearms around the world.

Politically charge your wrist with the Comb-Over watch in black – it’s themed around a certain wild-haired POTUS or opt for timeless style of Ivory Nikki; in white and gold it’s a modern classic.

If you are looking for something sporty, the Triwa x Sergio Tacchini collab is the cool kid pick of the season.

Shop Triwa watches

Swatch

Playful watch brand Swatch hails from Switzerland, a nation celebrated for making world-class watches. They’re less investment piece, more pieces to wear like costume jewellery. They launch fun collaborations all the time, with the latest collection inspired by artworks in the Louvre.

Picture a style, pattern or colour – and Swatch probably has a watch that fits.

Shop Swatch watches

Ted Baker Watches

As a brand, Ted Baker is hardly one that needs any introduction, but while you may be familiar with the designer’s occasionwear, accessories, travel luggage and beauty ranges, the watch lines are the latest things to join the brand’s portfolio. They stay true to the Ted Baker aesthetic with nudes and neutrals mixed with tortoiseshell and rose gold frames for an altogether luxe look.

Shop Ted Baker women’s watches

Shop Ted Baker men’s watches

Cluse Watches

Popular on Instagram, Cluse is a great watch for young professionals, thanks to its affordable price point (in the £70 – £150 ballpark) and clean, elegant styles. It’s a brand that caters for both sexes, with jewellery-type bracelets for women and leather straps for men. Beach, bar or boardroom, you can wear a Cluse anywhere.

Shop Cluse watches on Amazon

Shop Cluse watches direct

Newgate Watches

Famous first and foremost for clocks, this brand has branched out into watches – and in style too. Some are miniature versions of their wall clocks with sharp square faces and statement dials, while others like the G6 range are loud splashes of colour that remind us of race cars. That’s all bases covered, then.

Shop Newgate watches

The Camden Watch Company

Hipster design paired with Roman numerals, the Camden Watch Company is a blend of the old and new. Watches are largely unisex although the women’s collection does feature smaller faces and thinner straps. Designed in and inspired by Camden Town, the brand’s motto is ‘Not For One But For All’, demonstrated through its affordable price and quality timepieces.

Shop Camden watches

Henry London Watches

Playing on a vintage aesthetic, Henry London watches pair the glamour of old school with the functionality of modern tech. Ladies watches come with not only in a choice of leather or metal mesh straps, but soft suede too.

What’s more, all styles include free engraving, making this a lovely gift for a special occasion.

Shop Henry London watches

Timex Watches

From little kids who are just starting to learn how to tell time to adults who need a reliable watch at a decent price, Timex has you covered. The brand is widely stocked at other retailers like Watch Shop, H. Samuel and Argos and designs are typically simple with minimal adornments. That said, Timex does do collaborations that result in limited edition, collectors-items timepieces; think Snoopy, Peanuts and 70’s re-issued designs.

Shop Timex watches

Olivia Burton London

Bumblebees, wildflowers and soft pastels; spot any of these things on a watch and you could very well be admiring an Olivia Burton design. Offering jewellery as well as wrist watches for a teen-and-twenties market, the watches are exceptionally pretty with rounded faces and thin straps in leather or mesh bracelet that render them superb bridesmaids’ gifts as well as Sweet Sixteen presents. Our favourite? The 3D Daisy Rose Gold Bracelet Watch is a textbook example of Olivia Burton style.

Vegan? Look out for the animal cruelty-free watches, marked with the vegan leaf symbol.

Shop Olivia Burton watches

Verdict:

If you’re in the market for a fashionable smart watch, the Samsun Galaxy (John Lewis or Samsung direct) or just about anything from Kate Spade or Withings will undoubtedly impress — the serious tech streamlined into more of a traditional watch design will be ideal for many.

For retro fans and the fashion set, it’s hard to beat the collection from Casio (John Lewis or Urban Outfitters) on style affordability. Decades later they remain thoroughly cool.

For a classic but oh so stylish watch, try Larsson & Jennings — they look FAR more luxe than your average high street buy.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter