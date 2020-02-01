best-essential-oil-diffusers

We all love a reed diffuser or scented candle, but not necessarily the overpowering, cloying smell that often accompanies the less expensive ones. That’s where an essential oil diffuser comes in. A device that uses ultrasonic pulses to mix essential oils and water, the diffuser propels scented steam into the air, both filling the room with a pleasant aroma and soothing our frayed nerves at the same time.

The beauty of them lies in the fact that they’re electronic, meaning you can switch them off when you tire of the smell. Several of them also come with LED lights, allowing you to create a sense of ambience in the home.

But why buy an essential oil diffuser in the first place?

The main reason to invest in one is to reap the benefits that aromatherapy can offer to both your physical and mental health. As you’re able to use whichever oils you prefer, you can tailor the scents to your needs – whether that’s lavender for a good night’s sleep or Rosemary to help you concentrate. From the simple to the all-singing, all-dancing, we’ve picked out the best on the market right now.

300ml Aromatherapy Diffuser

With a genie in a bottle shape this sleek and natural design is easily adaptable to many interiors and the 7 LED light colour options can be switched off if you prefer a wholly natural look. It has a 300ml capcity — ideal for large rooms — and comes with a timer you can set anywhere from one to six hours. The dispersion quality is also excellent, when tested in an especially large lounge we were pleasantly surprised to find the scent wafted is equal measure corner to corner and even made its way into the kitchen and downstairs bedroom.

£26.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Neom Wellbeing Pod Essential Oil Diffuser

Sure, it’s small but don’t underestimate the power of this mighty little pod. Just take the lid off, fill it with water to marked line and add five to ten drops of your favourite scent. Once you put the lid back on and turn it on you can select a timer of one, two or three hours with the option to add a calming light. Remember to choose an aroma to suit your mood, whether you are hoping to feel energized, relaxed or looking for a scent to help you nod off to sleep. It’s also one of the prettier options, too.

£90 | John Lewis | Buy it now

The Body Source Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser and Humidifier

Anything multi sensory is bound to lift your mood, so a diffuser that not only smells good, but looks good too is particularly appealing. Once switched on, this Ultrasonic Diffuser emits a gentle glow (choose from seven different shades) whist releasing the aroma of your choice in the form of steam. Bad sinus sufferers will appreciate the humidification, which helps to ease tension and clear the airways and the glow of the LED light is soft enough to have on during the night.

£27.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

ESEOE Diffuser

With its simple twist – off cover, this is certainly one of the easiest to use, which usually means you’ll be less likely to tire of the effort it takes to use as time goes on. The seven different shades on offer allow you to match it to your mood and taste and, given that it’s barely bigger than an iPhone, it makes a handy travel companion too. With an auto-shut-down when the water gets too low, you won’t be struck by the usual ‘did I remember to switch it off?!’ wild panic when you leave the house – a particularly handy feature considering how quiet this little gadget is.

£12.69 | Amazon | Buy it now

doTERRA Petal Diffuser

The quality of a diffuser can be determined by the thoughtfulness of the design – a test that the doTERRA passes with flying colours. With a top that can be adjusted, you can position the mist output in any direction– excellent news if you don’t fancy a steam stream tickling your ear whilst you’re sitting on the couch. A stealthy motor and generous 150ml capacity means you can keep this one going for several hours in relative peace and quiet, too. Powerful emissions help the aromas fill the room within seconds and linger for a significant period afterwards. With the doTERRA, you certainly get a lot of bang for your buck.

£43 | Amazon | Buy it now

Esta Aroma Diffuser

Create a spa-like feel in the comfort of your own home with the Neal’s Yard Esta diffuser — we can already feel the terrycloth robes and oversided slippers. Housed in a stylish bamboo casing, the diffuser is small but mighty with an automatic setting that encourages mist to be released every 30 seconds. You won’t need to disguise this one behind a house plant either, place it on a side table and book your massage.

£57.50 | Neal’s Yard Remedies | Buy it now

Muji Aroma Diffuser

Tall and slim, this Muji diffuser looks more like a church candle than an electric device, making it a good choice for those who prefer an understated look. Two light settings allow you to adjust the ambience and you can choose from various timings, so whether you’re trying to eliminate the stuffiness from your bedroom whilst you sleep or create a bit of mood lighting at dinner, the flexible choices allow you to set the tone. Able to hold up to 100ml of water, this diffuser can run for up to three hours, emitting a dry, fragrant vapour in ultrasonic waves. You’ll get a few essential oils included, too, each of which should last for a couple of uses.

£59.95 | Muji | Buy it now

Esteban Perfume Mist Electric Diffuser High Art Edition

Thanks to its unusual shape, the Esteban diffuser looks like something out of Star Wars. Unfortunately the slick design means that a large capacity has to be forfeited, so this one can only hold up to 80mls of liquid at a time. What it lacks in size, though, it certainly makes up for in performance; filling even large rooms with a pleasant scent within minutes.

£170 | John Lewis | Buy it now

This Works Portable Diffuser

Ah, the wonders of technology. Powered by a USB cable, This Works’ offering is specifically designed to be portable, allowing you to cart it from office to home and back again. Lightweight and compact, it easily slots into your bag, although it’s important to make sure you’ve fully close it before storing to prevent leakage. Due to its size, it takes a little longer to notice the aroma of this one – especially if you’re in an open plan office – but it’s a great choice if you travel a lot for work and are in need of a shortcut to rest and relaxation.

£55 | Mankind | Buy it now

Shohan HG Aroma Diffuser

The futuristic design, calming colour of the wood and fade changing LED light make this a truly mesmerising bit of kit – if you prop this next to your bed you’ll be asleep before your head hits the pillow. A huge 200ml water tank will allow this one to power through the night or fill a large space, although for its lower price, you’ll have to forgo the luxury of adjustable settings.

£33 | Baby Boo | Buy it now

Lumie Bodyclock Iris 500

The multi-tasking Lumie Bodyclock is both an aromatherapy diffiuser as well as a sunrise alarm clock that allows you to fall asleep and wake up with a gradually fading/brightening light. The clock diffuser also has two aromatherpy chambers, so you can wake up with an energizing scent and go to sleep with a calming variation.

£99 | IWOOT | Buy it now *On sale, normally £160

