best-daybeds:-the-best-storage-and-mattress-daybeds-uk

Once thought of as places for poorly people to rest, daybeds are now a popular solution for those living in small spaces.

Functioning as both a sofa or bench as well as a bed to sleep on, a daybed is great for lounging, whatever the time of day. They’re also easy to blend in with the rest of the room – just chuck on a few cushions or a chunky throw and you’re good to go.

What are the different types of daybeds?

Typically, daybeds are made out of wood or metal. Wooden daybeds are often more expensive and look less industrial, but it is largely a matter of style preference as to which is better. Similarly, there are a few design options that are merely a matter of taste; some daybeds have spindles along the back, some have a long backboard and others have no back at all.

Whichever daybed you opt for, you can usually find ways to make it look as inviting as a proper bed. You should double-check whether the daybed you’re planning on buying comes with a mattress, as they aren’t always included with the frame.

How to select the right daybed for you

To maximise the versatility of your daybed, choose one that you can imagine using for more than one thing. For example, you could get a daybed that has in-built storage for spare bedding or shelving for knick-knacks. You can also get a daybed with expandable options, such as a pull-out trundle bed hidden underneath the main body of the bed, a stackable mattress system or a sliding base that expands to become a double.

If you’re really struggling for space and need to make your furniture work seriously hard, you could opt for two large floor cushions in lieu of a daybed. We’ve included a style below that would easily work as a midday napping nest. When you’re low on space you’ve got to be inventive, and with this option you have comfort and flexibility.

Here are our picks of the best daybeds online and on the high street.

Kipster daybed

Dimensions: L196cm x D 90cm x H65

The ultimate in daybed simplicity, the Kipster transforms from a generous two-seater sofa into a double bed by sliding out the front legs and unfolding the plush cushion on top. In both forms, it is an elegant piece of furniture with a natural-grain solid oak frame, spindles along the back, removable linen cushion covers and a squishy foam mattress.

Everything is included in the price – the frame, the mattress, installation and even the removal of packaging afterwards. A quality product in a modern but neutral design you will get many good years of practical use from.

£1145 | Loaf | Buy it now

Tabitha Fabric Day Bed

Dimensions: 217cm x 101cm x 78cm

This handsome day bed is a practical and contemporary space saving solution ideal for overnight guests or in a bedroom as the main affair. Offering a pull-out trundle it would also makes good use providing a spare spot for a children’s sleep-over or as their everyday bed. At just under £400 it’s a good value day bed with a wide range of use. Mattresses are not included.

£399 | Dreams | Buy it now

Dusk daybed and sofa bed

Dimensions: 144cm x 76cm x 37cm​

This looks like an ottoman or an upholstered storage bench, but it’s actually a compact daybed with a sofa bed mechanism under the lid. Its wooden buttons and oak legs offer more of a designer edge in terms of aesthetics, and the way the whole thing lifts out of the bench is rather nifty. The mattress, which is included, is made from a comfortable but supportive foam. You can select from 152 different fabrics ranging from cotton and wool to vintage linen and velvet so it’ll easily work in the living room, bedroom, study or anywhere else you have room for it.

£765 | Loaf | Buy it no w

MUJI Body Fit Cushion

Dimensions: w65 x d65 x h43cm

If you’ve ever wondered how a dog feels when it sinks into its bed, have a sit on this felty cloud from MUJI. As soon as you put weight on it, the microbeads mould to your shape and softly support you into a state of pure relaxation. Its big, it’s puffy and it’s the most comfortable body cushion we’ve ever rested on.

There are two colours to choose from – olive or beige – made from reclaimed wool, with more colours due later in 2019. One word of warning: curl up on this in a warm room and you’ll be asleep in minutes.

£149 for cushion | MUJI | Buy it now



£79.95 for cover | MUJI | Buy it now

Hampton daybed

Dimensions: 202cm x 96.5 x 94cm

A classic-looking daybed, the Hampton acts as a bench or small sofa day-to-day, but can easily be turned into a single bed with the addition of a cosy throw and pillows. The shaker-style frame is sturdy and durable, made from sustainable rubber tree wood painted in a chalk white finish. It’s a self-assembly daybed, so requires a little work to put together. You can add an under-bed on castors that tucks into the recess below the daybed if you want to put two guests up.

£259 | Time4Sleep | Buy it now

Parisot ‘Sleep’ daybed

Dimensions 203cm x 113cm x 82cm

Often, when you’re trying to squeeze in an extra bed, you don’t always have room for a bedside table alongside it. This bed comes with handy integrated shelving alongside the back headboard, perfect for storing spectacles, a drinking glass or a book while you sleep. The angled sides give it a contemporary look, while the off-white colour nods to Nordic styling. It’s customisable, too; you can flip the panels at the back of the shelves to a coloured panel (pink, cappuccino or black), so it’s like having four bed designs in one. Two underbed drawers maximise the storage options.

£319 | Cuckooland | Buy it now *On sale now, was £459

Solid Birch Loop Stacking Bed

L200 x W80 x H20cm

Always one for clever design, the Futon Company uphold their standards with this take on a trundle bed. Stack two of the bed layers on top of each other to make a bench-like sofa or unstack them to make two single beds (or a king size bed, if you push them together). You’ll need to purchase two of the beds as the prices shown online are for one layer, but it’s an investment in style and function. Pick the comfort futon mattress option if you want an extra comfortable night’s sleep.

From £294 | Futon Company | Buy it now

Tamara daybed

It’s fair to say that some daybeds look a bit childish, but this grey fabric option from Argos is sophisticated and well-proportioned. Add a blanket and some scatter cushions to make it fit for daytime use, or transform it into a bed with mattresses. The pull-out trundle bed glides out from under the frame easily to make a second sleeping space, then tucks away neatly to look like part of the sofa. The price online doesn’t include mattresses, but any standard single mattress will fit.

£289 | Argos | Buy it now

Brimnes daybed

Daybeds are already two-in-one items of furniture, but IKEA’s oak-effect Brimnes is a four-in-one mega-bed. It can be used as a sofa for sitting on, as a bed for one, as a bed for two (pull out the bed base to create a double frame) and as a storage solution (there are two large drawers tucked into the base). For something that looks good and offers so many uses, it’s an absolute bargain. Of course, as it is from IKEA you’ll be in for some self-assembly stress, but it’s a case of short-term pain for long-term gain. Mattresses aren’t included.

£160 | IKEA | Buy it now

Verdict:

For looks, simplicity and comfort, Loaf’s Kipster daybed takes the trophy. It is one of the higher-priced daybeds on our list, but the solid oak build and squishy mattress are worth splurging on.

