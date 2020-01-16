best-countries-in-the-world-to-raise-a-child

The UK has been named the 11th best country in the world to raise a child.

Britain was ranked the sixth best country in the world overall in a 2020 Best Countries report, with Switzerland, Canada and Japan clinching the top three spaces.

However, when it came to being a good place to have kids, Scandinavian countries came out on top, with Denmark, Sweden and Norway winning first, second and third place.

In the analysis, conducted by US News and World Report and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Britain ranked 11th out of 73 nations – despite having a better economy than every nation that came above it.

The UK scored high marks for its public education (9.6) and healthcare system (9.4), only slightly behind Denmark’s 9.9 scores in both categories.

However, the country’s overall ranking was pushed down with 2.6 rating for income equality compared with Denmark’s 9.2.

It was also dragged down by a 5.4 score for political stability, with researchers blaming Brexit.

They wrote: ‘The year 2017 ushered in anxiety about the country’s role on the global stage, due to the public voting in the summer of 2016 to leave the European Union.’

‘The Brexit process, which will require months, if not years, of negotiations for new trade pacts and other treaties, also raises new questions about the future of the EU.’

The US ranked 18th in the world for raising children, scoring 1.5 in safety, 0.6 in political stability and 1.1 in income equality.





Top ten worst countries in the world to raise a child 1. Kazakhstan 2. Lebanon 3. Guatemala 4. Myanmar 5. Oman 6. Jordan 7. Saudi Arabia 8. Azerbaijan 9. Tunisia 10. Vietnam

America’s poor performance was blamed on racial tensions and an ‘increasingly polarised electorate’, as well as gun deaths, which includes school shootings.

The Best Countries report surveyed more than 20,000 people in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Japan, Germany, Australia and the UK rounded out the top five best countries in the world to live overall, with the US coming in at seventh.

Prince Harry breaks cover for first time since saying he’s quitting

The study works by dividing people in each country into different groups to get an accurate representation of views in each nation.

These groups include business people, university-educated individuals who consider themselves middle class or higher and the rest of the general adult public