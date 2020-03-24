best-cleaning-sprays-in-australia

Due to the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some products may be unavailable. You’re more likely to find stock at retailers like eBay, Amazon and Catch – these stores work with different merchants.

Compare cleaning sprays

Best multipurpose cleaning spray

Nifti Hardworking Multi-purpose Household Cleaner Spray

Removes dirt, grease, grime and scuff marks

Suitable for a wide range of surfaces

Includes a detergent aid and solvent to dissolve grease

Cannot be used on polished, varnished or lacquered surfaces

Why we chose itNifti Hardworking Multi-purpose Household Cleaner Spray is the highest rated all-purpose cleaning spray as chosen by Product Review and Amazon reviewers. Customers gave positive feedback about the clean smell, versatility and ability to remove tough stains, with multiple reviewers professing to be long-term users.The product is capable of dissolving dirt, grease, grime and scuff marks from a variety of surfaces. This includes benchtops, stove tops, microwaves, dishwashers, refrigerators, sinks, taps, tiles, cupboard, laminex, stainless steel, porcelain, venetians blinds, fans, cots, playpens, outdoor furniture, sports gear and barbecues.Nifti Hardworking Multi-purpose Household Cleaner Spray is available at eBay, Amazon and most Australian supermarkets.Best cleaning spray for bathrooms

Bosisto’s Bathroom and Shower Cleaner

Made from pure eucalyptus oil

Eco-friendly

Streak-free finish

Some users report poor mould removal

Cannot be used on marble, slate or other unsealed stones; aluminium; or unsealed, porous, damaged, cracked or worn surfaces

Why we chose itBosisto’s Bathroom and Shower Cleaner is the highest rated bathroom cleaning spray as chosen by Product Review and Trust Pilot reviewers. Customers gave positive feedback about the fragrance, ease of use and natural ingredients.The product, which is Australian made and owned, uses natural ingredients including biodegradable surfactant, eucalyptus oil, ethanol and lactic acid. It also contains antibacterial properties that kill most common household germs.Bosisto’s Bathroom and Shower Cleaner is available at eBay and most Australian supermarkets.Best cleaning spray for windows

Windex Original Glass Cleaner

Removes fingerprints, smudges and smears

Also works with mirrors, countertops, appliances and metal surfaces

Affordable price

Contains ammonia

Cannot be used on wood or other varnished surfaces

Why we chose itWindex Glass Cleaner is the highest rated cleaning spray for windows as chosen by Product Review and Influenster reviewers. Customers gave positive feedback about the ease of use, streak-free performance and affordable price.Windex Original Glass Cleaner is designed to quickly remove fingerprints, dirt and other stains from most glass-based surfaces. This includes windows, mirrors, glass showers and glass-top stoves. It will also work on a variety of non-glass surfaces including sealed marble, sealed granite, stainless steel, tiles, plastics, vinyl and aluminium.Windex Original Glass Cleaner is available at eBay, Amazon and most Australian supermarkets.Best cleaning spray for sustainability

Earth Choice Multi Purpose Spray

Plant derived ingredients

Biodegradable

Free from ammonia and chlorine

Cannot be used on unsealed marble; varnished wood; or porous, cracked or unsealed surfaces

Why we chose itEarth Choice Multi Purpose Spray is the highest rated sustainable cleaning spray as chosen by Product Review and Chemist Warehouse reviewers. Customers gave positive feedback about the pleasant smell, ease of use, cleaning performance and organic ingredients.The product, which is Australian made and owned, uses a plant-based formula that contains no petrochemical cleansers. It is free from ammonia and chlorine and is biodegradable. The bottle is made using 100% recycled (and recyclable) plastic and the product is CCF accredited. It is also grey water and septic safe.Earth Choice Multi Purpose Spray is available at eBay, Chemist Warehouse and most Australian supermarkets.Best disinfectant spray

Pine O Cleen Antibacterial Disinfectant

Kills 99.9% of germs

Removes grease and grime

Can be used in most household locations

Not suitable on wood, fabric or acrylic plastics

Why we chose itPine O Cleen Antibacterial Disinfectant is the highest rated disinfectant spray as chosen by Product Review, Chemist Warehouse and Amazon reviewers. Customers gave positive feedback about the low-intensity smell, versatility and performance in the kitchen.Pine O Cleen Antibacterial Disinfectant is a multipurpose spray that has been specifically designed to remove grease and grime. It is marketed as “Hospital Grade”, which means it is clinically proven to kill 99.9% of germs including E.coli and Salmonella. It can be used to clean surfaces in your kitchen, sink, stove, rubbish bins as well as general spills, making it a good all-rounder. There are a range of different fragrances available, including Lemon Lime (pictured above) and Crisp Apple.Pine O Cleen Antibacterial Disinfectant is available at eBay, Amazon, Chemist Warehouse and most Australian supermarkets.MethodologyOur editorial team compared cleaning sprays found in Australian supermarkets and online retailers.We examined hundreds of customer reviews and ratings as well as expert reviews.The products on this list were chosen by our editorial team and were not selected based on commercial relationships.

Our editorial team selected the cleaning sprays on this list based on the average customer rating at established e-commerce sites like Amazon, Chemist Warehouse and Product Review (as of March 2020). We also factored the number of suitable surfaces and the cost per 100mL into our preliminary selection process.We carefully collected data from each review to identify recurring pros and cons for each product. Review volume and quality were also factored into our shortlist. Where multiple products had similar review scores and ingredients, price was the deciding factor. Finally, we corroborated our choices with other professional review sites to identify any anomalies.We value our editorial independence, basing our comparison results, content and reviews on objective analysis without bias. But Finder may receive compensation when you click links on our site. Learn more about how we make money from our partners.