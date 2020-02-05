best-cheap-mattress-deals-of-2020-for-beds-of-all-sizes

Shopping for a new bed can be tiring.

Should you go for a new foam one or stick to a traditional pocket spring? And what’s the deal with these hybrid mattresses you’ve been hearing so much about?

Have a look at our best mattress list to find out the differences between each model.

If you’re looking to replace your mattress but the idea of a weekend trailing around various mattress showrooms doesn’t appeal (surprising), you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve rounded up some of the best offers available right now, so you can choose the one that suits you and arrange delivery with just a few taps on your phone, tablet or computer.

See the best mattress sales in the UK this month below

Top pick Emma Mattress: Best mattress deal in the UK January 2020

40% OFF EVERYTHING! Use Code: JAN40​

Emma, the best-selling bed in a box, have reduced the award winning mattress by 40 per cent this January. All five mattress sizes are on offer; single, small double, double, king and super king.

In our tried and tested mattress review, the Emma mattress was “firm, comfortable, and feels far more sturdily built than most other mattresses towards the softer end of the spectrum”.

If you have been debating the topic of a new mattress, Emma is a great pick to make you feel confident about your final decision.

View the Emma mattress deal

Best All Foam Mattress Offers

As well as that lovely ‘sinking in’ feeling, a foam mattress contours to your body and isolates movement elsewhere on the bed, meaning you can say goodbye to waking up in the middle of the night because of a fidgety partner or clingy pet.

Aspire Cool Blue Luxury Foam Mattress – Double 4ft6 – was: £335, now: £229.97 (pictured above)

Wayfair Sleep Essentials Pocket Foam 1000 Mattress – was: £98.99, now: £88.99

Luna Memory 1000 Pocket Mattress Double – was: £475, now: £280.94

Coolmax Superior Memory Foam Mattress – was: £259.99, now: £169.99

Classicpedic Double Mattress – was: £479.99, now: £349.99

Sid Denim Memory Foam Mattress – was: £795, now: £397.50

*Offers available for additional mattress sizes through the links above

Best Hybrid Mattress Offers

The best of both worlds. The comfort of foam but the support of springs, a hybrid mattress offers the best of both worlds for a very decent night’s sleep.

The Simba Hybrid® Mattress Range – all sizes on sale – was: £749, now: £562 (above) for a double

Silentnight Elinor Double 2000 Pocket Memory MicroQuilted Mattress – was: £596.98, now: £439.97

Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry Mattress Double – was: £599, now: £499

Sealy Posturepedic Nostromo Latex 1400 Pocket Pillow Top Mattress Single – was: £920.40, now: £415.54

Quebec Support Mattress – was: £599.98, now: £299.99

*Offers available for additional mattress sizes through the links above

Best Pocket Spring Mattress Offers

Sore back and shoulders? You need something with firm to medium support to take care of your back and spine. Spring mattresses do it best.

Hypnos Woolcott Pillow Top Pocket Spring Mattress, Medium Tension, Double – was: £2,229, now: £1,609

John Lewis Essentials Collection Pocket 1000 Luxury, Medium Tension, Pocket Spring Mattress, Double

Wayfair Sleep Pocket Spring 1500 Mattress – was: £112.99, now: £99.99​ (above)

Serena 1000 Pocket Orthopaedic Double 4ft6 Mattress – Medium/Firm Firmness – was: £399.97, now: £199.97

Harris Traditional Spring Mattress – double – was: £279, now: £139

Hypnos Hanson Pocket Sprung Mattress Double – was: £849, now: £519

Slumberland Latina Ortho Comfort Mattress – was: £739.98, now: £369.99

Silentnight 1200 Pocket Eco Mattress, Which Best Buy 2019, Medium Firm | Double – was: £469, now: £360

*Offers available for additional mattress sizes through the links above

Mattress Retailers Discounts

Got your eye on something else? These retailers are all offering blanket discounts on ranges of products rather than a single model of mattress. Snap them up while you can, with such amazing offers we’re not sure how long these deals will last.

John Lewis & Partners – Best for a wide range of different mattresses

Take 20 per cent off selected beds at John Lewis on a wide range of mattress sizes, types and brands.

Shop now

Nectar mattress offer

The bed specialist is currently offering a deal that takes 33 per cent off everything on their website. To sweeten the already amazing offer, they’ll also chuck in two pillows (worth £70) and deliver everything for free too. Simply enter your email address online to get the offer.

Shop now

Loaf mattress offer

Loaf has cut back the price of furniture, beds and mattresses as part of its January clearout. It ends January 31, so get a move on before all the bargains are gone.

Shop now

Eve Sleep mattress offer

Save 20 per cent on bed frames and mattresses at eve right now, no code necessary.

Shop now

Casper mattress offer

If you’ve got your heart set on a Casper mattress, use code LIFEWELLSLEPT to score 10 per cent off the price. You could save up to £80 on the Casper mattress or up to £55 on the Essential mattress. Use the cash to buy fresh new sheets and get set to sleep happy.

Shop now

Simba mattress offer

One of the original bed-in-a-box companies, Simba is staying at the top of its game in the January sales, offering 25 per cent off your order if you spend more than £100. With toppers, duvets, pillows, sheets and more to offer alongside mattresses, it’s a great offer for anyone looking to upgrade their sleep set-up.

Shop now

Pavillion Broadway

The bed retailer has taken 25 per cent off the RRP of all Hypnos and Vispring mattresses, a big deal as they’ve never offered this deep a discount before. Get a Vispring if you can, they supply many top hotels allowing you to get that boutique feeling every night at home.

Shop now

For more on mattresses, read our article on the best mattresses of 2020.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

