best-cbd-oil-in-the-uk

From drinking CBD infused cocktails to buying cannabis treats for your dog – what was once seen as a controversial substance has become a well-established part of popular health culture – but is it worth the hype?

It’s only recently that I decided to try the “miracle medicine” for myself. As someone who has trouble sleeping, relaxing and switching off, I hoped it might provide a natural antidote to the constantly switched-on, anxiety-inducing world we live in.

But where to start? There are so many different strains and strengths of CBD on the market, and the UK seems to be in a constant state of confusion over the legality of these products. Even the CBD producers themselves describe it as “a semi-cowboy market” that “somewhat resembles the Wild West.”

Trial and error is a necessary part of the process to find a product that works for you, because what works for one person won’t necessarily have the same effect on others.

There are also a few very important things to consider before buying CBD oil. So, let’s start with the basics.

What is CBD oil?

CBD oil (also known as cannabidiol) is made from the stalk, stems, leaves and flowers of the hemp plant, which contain high amounts of active, therapeutic cannabinoids.

This is not to be confused with hemp oil used in food and beauty, which is made from the seeds of the same plant.

CBD oil cannot “get you high” as the Home Office “only issues licences for cultivation of plants from approved seed types with a THC content not exceeding 0.2%”.

CBD oil benefits

As CBD is only just beginning to be taken seriously in the medical industry, there are currently very few conclusive scientific studies on the topic. However, CBD is believed to have significant therapeutic properties.

The World Health Organisation claims that CBD oil is “generally well tolerated with a good safety profile,” and that it may be able to offer relief for victims suffering from:

Alzheimer’s

Parkinson’s

Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Cancer (and related treatments)

Diabetes

General pain

Anxiety

Depression

Insomnia

Is CBD oil legal in the UK?

According to The Home Office, the legal limit for cultivation is 0.2 per cent TCH and 1mg for products.

Are CBD vapes, tinctures, capsules or edibles better?

CBD oil is available in four main forms in the UK:

Vaping allows you to feel the benefits of CBD the fastest, but scientists warn that we still don’t know what the long term effects of vapes are.

allows you to feel the benefits of CBD the fastest, but scientists warn that we still don’t know what the long term effects of vapes are. CBD tinctures are the most popular, as they can be used to dispense as many drops of the oil as you wish under the tongue and gradually increase your dosage over time.

are the most popular, as they can be used to dispense as many drops of the oil as you wish under the tongue and gradually increase your dosage over time. Capsules are a great option for those who don’t like the flavour of CBD oil, however they are confined to a fixed dosage.

are a great option for those who don’t like the flavour of CBD oil, however they are confined to a fixed dosage. Edible chocolates, sweets and lozenges can be taken to mask the flavour, but do not allow as much flexibility with dosage.

CBD oil dosage

Our endocannabinoid systems all react differently to various types and strengths of CBD oil. Therefore, if you haven’t taken CBD before, it’s best to start on a fairly low dosage and gradually build it up.

An effective dose can be anywhere between 5 and 75 mg per day. CBD oil is not addictive and you cannot “overdose” on it, however there can be mild side effects if too much is taken.

The real challenge is to find a CBD oil that is as pure and potent as possible. It’s worth spending more money on a strong CBD product that you’ll only need a few drops of each day, than going for something cheap that is likely to be low quality and ineffective.

How to take CBD oil

Use the tincture to dispense droplets under your tongue and hold there for 60 seconds before swallowing. This will help the CBD to enter your system and get to work faster.

What to look for when you buy CBD oil

The first CBD oil I ever bought turned out to be a fake. Lesson learnt: Don’t cheap out. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

To avoid making the same mistake, look out for these buzzwords:

Non-GMO and organic: For the sake of purity, you will want your CBD oil to be free from pesticides, herbicides, chemical fertilisers and solvents.

For the sake of purity, you will want your CBD oil to be free from pesticides, herbicides, chemical fertilisers and solvents. The concentration of CBD: There should be a lab certificate of analysis (either packaged with the product or on the brand’s website) showing the amount of CBD in the product. The lowest is about 300mg (3%), but this personally had no effect on me. Depending on the severity of what you want to treat, I would recommend starting on 600mg (6%) or 800mg (8%).

There should be a lab certificate of analysis (either packaged with the product or on the brand’s website) showing the amount of CBD in the product. The lowest is about 300mg (3%), but this personally had no effect on me. Depending on the severity of what you want to treat, I would recommend starting on 600mg (6%) or 800mg (8%). The percentage of THC: If there is more than 0.2% THC in the product, then it is illegal in the UK and unregulated.

If there is more than 0.2% THC in the product, then it is illegal in the UK and unregulated. Super critical CO2 extraction: This is generally considered the cleanest, purest, non-toxic and most efficient method of extracting CBD, but it is expensive and can hike the price up.

This is generally considered the cleanest, purest, non-toxic and most efficient method of extracting CBD, but it is expensive and can hike the price up. Full spectrum CBD: This means that a wide range of cannabinoids are present in the oil (including vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, protein, chlorophyll, terpenes and flavonoids) which is thought to be more effective at fighting pain and inflammation, with a longer lasting effect than isolates.

This means that a wide range of cannabinoids are present in the oil (including vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, protein, chlorophyll, terpenes and flavonoids) which is thought to be more effective at fighting pain and inflammation, with a longer lasting effect than isolates. Trusted brand: Always do your research, read reviews and the check the reputation of the brand.

Best CBD oil in the UK

Endoca takes our top pick for a few important reasons. This CBD oil is made with 100 per cent organic hemp and is vegan, gluten free and ​non-GMO. But perhaps most impressive is the fact Endoca manufacture everything themselves from seed to shelf — a rarity in CBD oil production.

The brand is completely transparent about its ingredients and actually offer certified batch reports on their website as well as 24/7 customer service.

Endoca uses a supercritical CO2 extraction process and the quality of the CBD oil is verified by GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification as well as third party laboratory testing.

Offered in two different strengths, I found just four drops one hour before bed noticeably shortened the amount of time it took me to fall asleep. There was no drugged or heavy feeling but more akin to the sensation you have after getting a very long massage. It also helped alleviate cramps far better than my usual over-the-counter pill and hot water bottle combo.

The taste is bitter and earthy but an encapsulated version is also available if you’re sensitive to the taste. This is a reliable and clean product that worked consistently well from the very first use.

£26 for 10ml | Endoca | Buy it now

(Hempura)



Hempura is a small and affordable CBD producer using supercritical CO2 extraction to refine their products, ensuring purity and safety.

Around 10 drops from their 250mg tincture enhanced my quality of sleep and helped me to unwind in the evenings. I also added a couple of drops to my moisturiser each night and found it reduced inflammation and evened my skin tone.

£19.99 for 10ml | CBD Shopy | Buy it now

(The Original Alternative)



This great value brand has strong word of mouth reputation and claims to be the longest standing in the UK.

They grow their own organic hemp across Europe, using CO2 extraction with low pressure and heat to ensure their oils contain all the benefits of a full spectrum product.

The oils were much thicker and darker in consistency than others I’ve tried, with a potent taste. The blue edition cannabis sativa strain worked an absolute treat, allowing my muscles and mind to completely relax and aiding deep, undisturbed sleep after taking around 5 drops.

£18.00 for 10ml | The Original Alternative | Buy it now

(Love Hemp)



Love Hemp is a premium mid-strength CBD oil with an earthy flavour, rich texture and a gentle but effective result.

Taking around 8 drops before bed ensured I got a full night of good quality sleep. The Cannabidiol is CO2 extracted and lab tested, which ensures it is rich in natural cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and phytonutrients.

This brand also sells a range of quality CBD edibles, for those who don’t like the flavour. The only downside is the fairly hefty price tag based on the size and strength of the product.

£49.99 for 10ml | Love Hemp | Buy it now

(Select)



Select CBD is produced in Portland, Oregon and has quickly become a favourite in the US. It has only recently made its way over to the UK and uses CO2 extraction methods, containing 0% THC.

The brand pairs naturally extracted essences with CBD rich oil, capturing the synergy between herbs and CBD.

The light, aromatic oils are available in large 30ml tinctures in a range of flavours, making this a great value choice for those who don’t like the taste of hemp. There is also a certificate of analysis on each box with full details of the lab test.

£59.99 for 30ml | Select | Buy it now *Select CBD oil is currently out of stock

(Bud & Tender)



A small British brand that’s relatively new to the scene, Bud & Tender use both CO2 and ethanol for extraction and filtration.

Their CBD oil is light in colour and texture, and one of the best tasting on the market with its fruity, floral flavour.

It provided huge relief from physical pain and stress within around half an hour of taking 5 drops, allowing the body to completely relax. The oil is beautifully refined and you can find third party lab results on the company’s website, making this a brand you can trust.

£79.99 for 10ml | Bud & Tender | Buy it now

(Provacan)



The flavour of Provacan is very strong and bitter, which takes a while to get used to – but it works wonderfully.

Just 3 or 4 drops of this relieved painful cramps as effectively as paracetamol. Provacan is a brand developed by CiiTech, who have partnered with leading cannabinoid researchers in Israel and the UK to develop the product. They publish detailed lab reports of ingredients, so you know exactly what you’re taking. It may be pricey, but a little goes a long way.

£69.99 for 10ml | Provocan | Buy it now

Verdict:

CBD oil is on the rise, and as with any popular new product to reach the masses it’s important to read the fine print and do your research before buying.

Endoca takes our top spot due to sincere quality control and honest manufacturing, both of which result in a product that works very well.

The Original Alternative also grow their own hemp across Europe and use CO2 extraction with low pressure and heat—it also worked wonderfully.

How to make a CBD Smoothie with The Butcher’s Daughter



ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter

