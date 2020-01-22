best-cbd-oil-for-anxiety,-depression-and-stress

Now more than ever, today’s world is filled with high-stress situations, mounting anxiety over health and safety, frustration and distress. So, it’s no surprise that anxiety, depression and stress are on the rise among many Americans who find themselves in a constant state of fight or flight.

And because an increasing number of individuals cannot deal with the harsh side effects of prescription medications for anxiety, depression and stress, they are turning to more holistic treatment methods like CBD oil to calm and alleviate their symptoms.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 6.8 million Americans suffer from General Anxiety Disorder (GAD), while 16.1 million American adults struggle with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

A number of studies have shown that CBD oil is highly effective in treating anxiety, depression and stress in a host of beneficial ways.

CBD oil has grown in popularity over time because of its effectiveness in the fight against anxiety, depression and stress. To that end, a great number of legitimate CBD manufacturers have joined the ever-expanding CBD market who have the best interest of health-conscious consumers in mind.

Sadly, there’s also a wealth of sub-par companies out there that are only concerned with taking consumers’ hard-earned money by selling ineffective, impure products. Therefore, when searching for quality CBD products, a good rule to keep in mind is that all manufacturers are not created equal.

How CBD Oil Works to Alleviate Anxiety, Depression and Stress

CBD works to quell the signs and symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress by interacting with more than 65 areas within the body.

Research studies conducted show that CBD quells anxiety by positively invigorating neural regeneration as well as neurotransmitter systems, and also regulating the endocannabinoid system that becomes dysregulated through chronic stress.

CBD also binds to serotonin receptors, specifically the 5-HT1A receptor that is responsible for anxiety disorders. In binding to these receptors, CBD is able to calm down anxiety just as well, if not better than most prescription anti-anxiety medications.

How We Compiled This List

While performing our research for this article, we first consulted experts in the CBD niche as well as asked the opinions of CBD consumers via polls.

We then compiled a lengthy list of best CBD brands out on the market today. Next, we researched each brand by looking at customer reviews, how the company sourced its extracts, third-party lab testing reports and more.

Based on this initial research, we then removed names from off of our list until we were left with a small number of brands that met our stringent criteria.

Finally, we further researched these brands until we were then left with the top five names in CBD that are listed further down in this article

What We Looked for While Evaluating CBD for Anxiety

In whittling down our extensive list of CBD companies, we scrutinized each brand and product for:

Anxiety, depression and stress relief. To begin with, we wanted to see how effective each brand was at alleviating the signs and symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress.

Where the brand sources its hemp from.

The company’s processing facilities and whether or not they met FDA guidelines.

Whether the company’s products are full-spectrum, broad-spectrum or CBD isolates.

The amount of THC that is left in the products after they make it to the shelves.

Whether or not the company lab-tests its products and whether or not those results are made readily available to its customers.

Did the brand give customers proper and easy-to-understand dosage and usage instructions?

The company’s reputation and overall customer reviews.

Did the company put forth solid information regarding CBD—what it is, how it works, its benefits, potential side effects, etc.

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety Depression and Stress

1. FAB CBD Oil

Founded in 2017, FAB CBD’s mission is to create a quality, reliable line of CBD products for any and everyone to enjoy.

The company’s founder and its staff have many years of experience in the health, nutrition and fitness niches. All of FAB CBD’s products are formulated according to the company’s highest standards. FAB has a line of CBD oils in various strengths, a topical cream, CBD gummies, CBD dog treats and a brand new line of superfoods.

All of the company’s products are crafted from the finest organic Colorado-grown hemp, which is then made into top-shelf extract through a highly-preferred, solvent-free CO2 extraction process.

The result of this are ultra-clean extracts that are rich in terpenes and important cannabinoids that allow the company’s customers to reap all of hemp’s enormous health benefits.

Highlights:

FAB is clearly the best CBD for anxiety, depression and stress in numerous ways:

Versatile: FAB offers oils in different strengths, topical CBD cream, CBD gummies and much more. FAB gives its customers a great number of ways to treat their pain. FAB’s CBD oil works on a cellular level to calm down inflammation, while its topical cream alleviates the pain associated with arthritis. The company’s CBD gummies are a great option for tackling visceral pain because they offer extended relief simply by taking a single dose.

FAB offers oils in different strengths, topical CBD cream, CBD gummies and much more. FAB gives its customers a great number of ways to treat their pain. FAB’s CBD oil works on a cellular level to calm down inflammation, while its topical cream alleviates the pain associated with arthritis. The company’s CBD gummies are a great option for tackling visceral pain because they offer extended relief simply by taking a single dose. Full-Spectrum, Organic Hemp Sources: FAB sources its organically-grown hemp from Colorado to craft the extract used in all of its products. All of the hemp FAB uses is grown using state-of-the-art growing, extraction and cloning practices and equipment so that the company can guarantee its customers products that contain high-quality raw materials and a superior end product.

FAB sources its organically-grown hemp from Colorado to craft the extract used in all of its products. All of the hemp FAB uses is grown using state-of-the-art growing, extraction and cloning practices and equipment so that the company can guarantee its customers products that contain high-quality raw materials and a superior end product. Third-Party Lab Testing: All of FAB’s products are tested using third-party laboratory ProVerde Laboratories. The company also makes those test results readily available to its clients via its website.

All of FAB’s products are tested using third-party laboratory ProVerde Laboratories. The company also makes those test results readily available to its clients via its website. Money-Back Guarantee: FAB gives all of its clients a 30-day money-back guarantee on all of its products. This is an ideal option for customers who are trying CBD products for the very first time.

Pros:

Fantastic tasting oil flavors in strengths of 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg and 2400 mg.

Best-rated CBD gummies.

Phenomenal customer service.

Secure and quick shipping.

Vegan superfood options available.

Free shipping on all orders over $89.

Cons:

No shipping to Canada or the UK.

No options for auto-ship or subscription memberships for regular orders.

2. cbdMD

According to its website, cbdMD prides itself on innovation and quality. It’s not apparently clear when the company began or who started it, though. The company offers customers a variety of products in an array of concentrations. All products are 100% organic, and the company does offer free shipping. A couple of drawbacks are the fact that cbdMD’s products are broad-spectrum and expensive, but they were voted #3 on The Cannabis Radar list for anxiety.

Highlights:

Certified Organic: All of the company’s products are certified organic and are crafted from hemp grown within the United States.

All of the company’s products are certified organic and are crafted from hemp grown within the United States. Third-Party Lab Tested: cbdMD uses a third-party lab to test all of their products.

cbdMD uses a third-party lab to test all of their products. Special Discounts: cbdMD offers discounts to both active and retired military, as well as legally disabled customers.

Pros:

cbdMD offers a 30% discount to all active and retired military personnel. They also offer legally disabled customers a 40% discount.

All of the products are tested by a third-party laboratory.

The company offers free shipping.

Cons:

Third-party lab results are limited.

cbdMD uses MCT oil as a base for their tinctures and capsules, therefore, individuals with a coconut allergy need to avoid taking these products.

Hours for customer service are not listed on the company’s website.

The company primarily sells broad-spectrum products.

Most of the products are on the expensive side.

3. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals was founded in 2014. The company’s tinctures are crafted from 100% organic Colorado hemp using CO2 extraction methods. Each one of their products is also third-party lab tested for purity and quality. Customers can receive lab results upon request.

Highlights:

Fast Shipping: NuLeaf offers 2-3 day shipping for all U.S. orders with expedited shipping also available.

NuLeaf offers 2-3 day shipping for all U.S. orders with expedited shipping also available. World-Wide Shipping and Returns: The company ships to over 40 countries and has a 30-day return policy.

Pros:

All products contain less than 0.3% THC.

Strengths come in 240 mg, 1450 mg, 2425 mg and 4850 mg.

All products are made from full-spectrum hemp extract.

Cons:

Not many flavor options available.

Claims have not been validated by the FDA.

The company only offers oils and not other products, such as edibles, salves or topicals.

NuLeaf’s products are not very affordable.

4. CBDistillery

CBDistillery was first founded by Colorado natives. The company’s main mission is to produce high-quality, fairly-priced CBD products from hemp grown within the United States.

Highlights:

Product Diversity: CBDistillery offers on array of full-spectrum oils, creams, vapes, capsules and isolates.

Clean Products: All of CBDistillery’s products are full-spectrum, non-GMO, third-party lab tested and U.S. Hemp Authority certified.

Pros:

All products are third-party lab tested and results are made available to customers by scanning the QR codes on whatever products they order.

The majority of the company’s products are full-spectrum with some isolate offerings.

Products are available online and in stores.

Wide variety of product options including oils, vapes, creams, capsules, soft-gels and gummies.

The company is diverse in its product offerings.

Cons:

Reported shipping delays.

Oil droppers tend to be flimsy, which means there is a potential waste of CBD oil.

Company contact information is not easily able to find on the website.

Reviews on Reddit have been less than favorable.

5. Green Roads

Green Roads was first founded in 2013 by compound pharmacist, Laura Baldwin Fuentes, and her friend, Arby Barroso who religiously used CBD to tackle a prescription opiate addiction that happened after a surgical procedure.

Green Roads offers a diverse line of CBD products that include:

Edibles;

Oils;

Pet Products;

Syrups;

Topical Creams; and

Capsules.

Both Laura and Arby set forth into the CBD industry after realizing CBD’s huge potential. To date, Green Roads has been widely mentioned in a number of publications, as well as was awarded the “Best CBD Product” at the 2018 Cannabis Business Awards.

Highlights:

Award-Winning Products: The company received the “Best CBD Product” award at the 2018 Cannabis Business Awards.

The company received the “Best CBD Product” award at the 2018 Cannabis Business Awards. Specially Formulated: The fact that Green Roads’ products are pharmacist-formulated makes them one of the few brands on the market today that was founded by a pharmacist.

The fact that Green Roads’ products are pharmacist-formulated makes them one of the few brands on the market today that was founded by a pharmacist. Rewards and Discounts: The company offers discounts to veterans and also has a rewards program that allows customers to win points each time they shop.

The company offers discounts to veterans and also has a rewards program that allows customers to win points each time they shop. Diversity: Green Roads offers a diverse line of products.

Pros:

Diverse line of products.

Easy dosing with daily dose syringes.

Strong line of oils that go up to 3500 mg.

Largest CBD company in the United States.

Cons:

Unfavorable reviews about the company on Reddit.

Products are not organic.

Products are crafted using a broad-spectrum extract that lacks a complete spectrum of hemp actives.

CBD Oil for Anxiety

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America states that anxiety is one of the most common forms of mental illness. And if left unmanaged, anxiety can cause a wealth of other unwanted health issues.

Some common symptoms of anxiety include a racing heart and mind, shortness of breath, excessive sweating, panic and feelings of helplessness.

Some basic strategies that can be used to alleviate anxiety include getting in regular exercise, eating a nutritionally-balanced, healthy diet, getting an adequate amount of sleep, and finding healthy, beneficial ways to reduce the overall stress in your life.

As great as these strategies may be, they still might not be enough to fully fight anxiety. Studies have shown that adding CBD oil to your health regimen can greatly reduce the signs and symptoms of anxiety.

Full-spectrum CBD oil has been demonstrated to not only calm down feelings of anxiety and a racing mind, but many regular users of CBD oil have also found that the oil helps with their anxiety and cuts down on any chronic pain they may be experiencing.

CBD Oil for Depression

Depression can occur for a number of reasons. Divorce, loss of a loved one, loss of a job, and many other tough situations can bring about feelings of sadness, loneliness and fear that are not easy or quick to vanish.

Sadly, women experience depression more often than men. In men, depression can manifest as anger, irritability and tiredness. While in women, depression shows up as feelings of worthlessness, sadness and guilt.

A study conducted in 2018 found that CBD oil can reduce stress-related depression because of its anti-stress properties.

But what makes CBD better than some prescription antidepressants? Recent research shows that while antidepressants typically take weeks to work, the calming effects of CBD oil can be felt almost immediately. Moreover, CBD’s positive effects are lasting and have fewer side effects when compared to prescription depression medication.

CBD Oil for Stress

Everyone experiences stress at one point or another during the course of their lives. But how you manage that stress is very important because, if left untreated, prolonged stress can bring about many dangerous health conditions including high blood pressure, heart palpitations, skin irritations, loss of sleep, headaches and chest pain.

Chronic stress can also lead to:

Weight Gain;

Fatigue;

Depression;

Heart Disease;

Weakened Immune System;

Muscle Tension;

Digestive Issues; and

Anxiety Disorder.

Along with exercise, meditation and breathing exercises, CBD oil may also help alleviate symptoms of stress.

Positive research is showing that full-spectrum CBD oil is effective at alleviating the symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

There is already solid evidence that CBD oil can be useful in the treatment of:

Panic Disorder;

Generalized Anxiety Disorder;

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD); and

Social Anxiety Disorder.

What to Consider Before Buying CBD Oil for Anxiety

Even though the CBD market is flooded with many solid brands, not all of those brands were created equal.

When purchasing CBD, it’s always best to research:

Where the hemp was sourced. Cannabis cultivated and harvested in Europe and Asia does not have to meet the same standards as hemp that’s grown in the United States.

Cannabis contains THC. All CBD products crafted in the United States must legally have less than 0.3% THC in them. Always select products that abide by the law.

If a brand is composed of full-spectrum, broad-spectrum or CBD isolate. Full-spectrum products are the most beneficial because they offer the largest range of terpenes, cannabinoids and hemp components. They also may be more effective due to the entourage effect that they bring about.

Other ingredients that may be included in products. Many edibles, tinctures and beauty products can contain unnecessary flavoring agents, preservatives or other ingredients. Always search out products that are created using all-natural ingredients.

Third-party laboratory testing. Regardless of the brand you decide to go with, always thoroughly read the third-party lab test results so that you will be properly informed about what is going into your body.

Proper CBD Dosing for Anxiety

As with any natural supplement, CBD dosing is equally as important.

First and foremost, everyone’s body is different. Therefore, a dose that works for one person may not work for another.

Mid-range doses of CBD will give you more benefits than lower or higher doses.

When beginning to take CBD, a good rule of thumb is to go low and slow. Begin with a daily dose of 5 mg.

Stay with the daily 5 mg dose for about a week, then gradually increase the dose as needed. However, if you increase the dose, stick with the new dose for a solid week before adjusting it once more.

Even though CBD cannot be overdosed on, the body still needs an adequate amount of time adjusting to CBD and the changes you’re making in the dosing.

For those who have never tried CBD, it’s advised to begin with a ½ dropper of FAB CBD’s 300 mg oil one time per day. After one week, assess how you are feeling then increase the dose to 10 mg (½ dropper two times a day), if needed, for about a week.

Dosing is not critical with topical creams as they do not enter the bloodstream. Therefore, they can be used as often and as much as needed.

Can CBD Be Purchased Online Legally?

It is legal across the entire United States to purchase CBD online, as long as it is sourced from non-intoxicating cannabis (hemp) with less than 0.3% THC.

Is CBD Effective Relief From Anxiety, Depression and Stress

If you have been struggling with anxiety, depression and stress, then CBD oil may provide you with the calming, effective relief you’ve been searching for.

CBD is a safe, natural, alternative, non-toxic option over dangerous, highly-addictive prescription medications.

Whether you suffer from anxiety, depression or stress, consider making CBD a regular part of your health regimen. In fact, the best place to begin your CBD journey is by trying out some products from the brands mentioned in this article.

For example, FAB CBD’s oils take a mere 15 minutes to take effect when taken sublingually. So you will get back to feeling calm and collected in no time.

CBD has many wonderfully calming benefits when regularly incorporated into your health care regimen. There’s no time like the present to take advantage of CBD’s healing power.