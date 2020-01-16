best-cbd-creams-and-salves-dominating-the-us

These creams and salves are good enough to convert any CBD skeptics out there, so no more excuses. Pixabay

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you may have noticed that CBD is taking over the wellness industry. And there’s a reason for it. A compound of the cannabis plant, CBD is known to have a variety of health benefits, including pain relief and alleviating anxiety. Topical creams and salves are some of the best ways to get the direct results of CBD, all while keeping your skin soft and smooth. Here are some of the products that are blowing people away.

Spruce Topical CBD Cream

This popular cream is naturally scented and contains 300 mg of CBD per jar. People swear by it for its help in relieving arthritis-caused pain, and it can be applied to any part of the body where you might need that moment of “aaaah.”

Spruce CBD Salve

Same effects as their cream, but Spruce’s CBD salve has a stronger dosage with a whopping 2,000 mg per 1.87 ounce jar and is made with 100% natural ingredients (no petroleum). This is for when you need to take your wellness up a notch to really attack those aches and pains.

Lord Jones Tamara Mellon High CBD Formula Stiletto Cream

Made to ease the pain of wearing high heels, this cream is perfect for any ladies out there committed to wearing fashionable, but impractical, footwear.

Cannabliss Hemp Salve

If you’re looking for a salve that will go easy on your sensitive skin, try this. Made to target skin itchiness and dryness, this CBD salve is particularly gentle and has a satisfyingly natural scent to boot.

Spruce CBD Oil

If creams and salves aren’t your thing, Spruce also makes an oil. This is Spruce’s strongest concentration of CBD, and its reviews rave about its calming effects. The oil is ingestible, and taking it sublingually leads to optimal effects.

These creams and salves are good enough to convert any CBD skeptics out there, so no more excuses—take charge of your wellness and leap into CBD bliss.