best-cat-food-in-australia

Due to the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some products may be unavailable. We’ll update this guide when possible, but we advise independently checking product availability.

How did we pick this list?Our editorial team selected the products on this list based on actual customer reviews. For each category, we carefully selected parameters based on our research and identified the cat food products with the highest review score within those parameters.More detail on methodology below.Best budget cat food: Black Hawk Chicken and Rice FelineMade in AustraliaAffordableThere are cheaper options availableSome reviewers have reported that their cats have experienced upset stomachsWhere to buyAmazonPETstockCatchWhy we chose itWith a five-star Pet Circle rating from 125 reviews, Black Hawk Natural Holistic Chicken and Rice is our pick in the budget category.Designed for cats of all life stages, this Australian-made dry cat food features chicken meal as its main ingredient. Blueberries, yucca and other ingredients provide important antioxidants, while emu oil adds omega fatty acids to contribute to healthy skin and coat. There are also no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in the food.Black Hawk Natural Holistic Chicken and Rice is available in 3kg, 8kg and 15kg bags. When you buy in bulk, you can expect to pay around $6.66 per kilo.Best mid-range cat food: Royal Canin Home Life Indoor 27Fewer calories to prevent weight gainClaims to reduce stool odourNot designed for outdoor catsSome customers have complained about the 10kg bag not featuring a ziplockWhere to buyJumbo PetsPETstockCatchWhy we chose itWith 59 reviews and a five-star rating on Pet Circle, Royal Canin Home Life Indoor 27 is our pick for the best mid-range cat food.Designed to provide complete and balanced nutrition for indoor cats aged 1-7, this food aims to combat some of the common health issues indoor cats face. These include keeping your cat in a healthy weight range, reducing hairballs and aiding healthy digestion.Royal Canin Home Life Indoor 27 is available in 2kg, 4kg and 10kg bags. Expect to pay somewhere around $11 a kilo when you buy in bulk.Best high-end cat food: Hill’s Science Diet Adult Oral CareWhy we chose itHill’s Science Diet Adult Oral Care is the best high-end dry cat food, with 67 reviews and a five-star rating on Pet Circle.Suitable for adult cats aged 1-6, this dry food is specially formulated to clean your cat’s teeth while they chew, preventing the buildup of plaque. It also contains a blend of antioxidants to promote a healthy immune system, and features chicken as the number-one ingredient.Hill’s Science Diet Adult Oral Care is available in 2kg, 4kg and 8kg bags. An 8kg bag costs around $12.50 per kilo.Best for overweight cats: Royal Canin Feline Light Weight CareLow in calories and high in proteinHelps your cat feel fuller for longerPriceyOnly available in small bag sizesWhere to buyAmazonJumbo PetsPETstockWhy we chose itDoes your cat struggle to stay in a healthy weight range? Royal Canin Feline Light Weight Care is th best dry cat food designed for weight control, with a five-star rating from 13 reviews on Pet Circle.The manufacturer claims this food can reduce your cat’s calorie intake by 17%, using psyllium and natural fibres to help your furry friend feel fuller for longer. It’s also high in protein and l-carnitine to help your pet maintain muscle mass, and is suited to cats aged 1-7.Royal Canin Feline Light Weight Care is available in 2kg and 3.5kg packs.Best for older cats: Royal Canin Feline Ageing 12+Suited to fussy eatersPromotes kidney healthOnly available in small bag sizesExpensiveWhere to buyJumbo PetsAmazonCatchWhy we chose itIf you’re looking for a dry cat food for your senior feline, we recommend checking out Royal Canin Feline Ageing 12+. With a five-star rating from 16 reviews on Pet Circle, it’s designed to suit the nutritional needs of adult cats over 12 years of age.Suitable for fussy eaters, the kibble in this food features a crunchy outer shell and soft centre to stimulate your pet’s appetite and ensure that it’s simple to chew. Phosphorus content is restricted to ensure healthy kidneys, while the recipe also includes antioxidants and essential fatty acids to maintain your cat’s health as they age.Royal Canin Feline Ageing 12+ is available in 2kg and 4kg bags.Methodology15+Brands considered100Products compared5Winners chosenOur editorial team compared cat food from brands found in major supermarkets across Australia as well as online retailers.We examined hundreds of customer reviews and ratings as well as expert reviews.The products on this list are chosen by our editorial team and are not selected based on commercial relationships.

Our editorial team compared dry cat food products that are widely available across Australia. We limited our analysis to foods that had an average rating of 5/5 from Pet Circle customers (as of March 2020) and that are available from multiple Australian retailers. To prevent one or two positive reviews skewing the results unfairly, we only chose products with at least 10 customer reviews on Pet Circle.Finally, in the budget, mid-range and high-end categories, we only focused on adult cat food. Foods designed for specific cat breeds or for kittens were excluded.For budget options, we considered products less than $10/kg, for mid-range, we considered products between $10/kg and $12/kg and for high-end cat foods, we looked at products that cost more than $12/kg.We value our editorial independence, basing our comparison results, content and reviews on objective analysis without bias. But Finder may receive compensation when you click links on our site. Learn more about how we make money from our partners.