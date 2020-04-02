🔥Best beauty podcasts: 7 shows guaranteed to inject some sparkle into your commute🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Just when you thought we’d reached peak podcast, you were wrong.

The number of weekly podcast listeners has almost doubled in five years – from 3 million in 2013 to 6 million in 2018.

And while we have unequivocally broadened our listening horizons, from gripping true crime to laugh-a-minute comedy duos, a new batch of shows has cropped up which are dedicated to all things make-up, skincare and wellness.

Enter the world of beauty podcasts.

This assortment of beauty aficionados are channelling their expertise and opinions into episodes crammed with answers to all of the cosmetic questions you’ve been dying to ask (but have felt too stupid to admit to not knowing.)

Hosted, and co-hosted, by beauty editors, creators and influencers alike, these podcast episodes are sure to add a sparkle to even the most arduous commutes.

Breaking Beauty Podcast

When trying to decipher the useful beauty advice from the utterly useless, let only the expertise of former magazine editors Jill Dunn and Carlene Higgins, permeate your brain.

Their podcast, Breaking Beauty, lifts the lid on breakthrough trends and products, while discussing them with a bevy of beauty boffins, Glossier’s Emily Weiss, Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare and the Bobbi Brown to name just a few.

Listen here.

The Emma Guns show

There’s a reason this podcast regularly courts a top spot in the coveted Top 10 on the iTunes Arts charts. And that reason is its host, beauty journalist Emma Gunavardhana, popularly referred to as Emma Guns, who goes more than skin deep with her podcast guests.

Everybody who appears on the show opens up about the triumphs, worries and failures that helped them on their path to happiness and success. From talking about the impact makeup has on wellbeing to finding one’s place in the beauty industry, her black book of experts is one for the glow-getters.

Listen here.

George Northwood’s HedTalks

He was the man behind Meghan Markle’s chic up-do for the evening reception of her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. And now George Northwood hosts his own podcast, with his favourite clients. Does anybody need more of an introduction than that?

He orchestrates candid chats with his guests – who all happen to be his friends – from talking about lowlights with Claudia Winkleman to zits with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Listen here.

The Beauty Brains

For the beauty brainboxes out there – or those who wish to understand the science behind their cosmetics – this is one for you. Hosted by cosmetic scientists, Perry Romanowski and Randy Schueller, this podcast offering takes a deeper look into what’s on the skincare market, and the science behind it.

This will help you understand beauty away from the often over-complicated jargon used. Questions they tackle include, “Is Paw Paw ointment different from Vaseline?”, “Is vaping bad for skin?” and “Does sunscreen prevent tanning?”

Listen here.

Full Coverage

This is a culmination of all of our beauty guilty pleasures: from YouTube-esque product hauls, to cult products, to product launches, no topic is off limits in Full Coverage, which is hosted by professional make up artist, Harriet Hadfield and self-confessed beauty lover, Lindsey Kelk.

Amongst the best episodes are the hour-long offering which candidly discusses botox and fillers and the episode with renowned beauty journalist Sali Hughes where she discusses what made her establish her charitable effort to combat hygiene poverty in the UK, Beauty Banks.

Listen here.

Fat Mascara

Friends Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Goldstein started their now award-winning – and frequent iTunes chart-topping – podcast, which courts the most candid conversations with some of beauty’s biggest names, including Patrick Starr, Charlotte Tilbury and KORA Organics founder, Miranda Kerr.

This is a filter-free zone, for all those listening – it feels like listening in on a conversation with your two best pals.

Listen here.

Beauty Full Lives

The Desert Island Discs of beauty, Beauty Full Lives asks its guests to discuss their lives through the lens of their favoured beauty products.

The best episodes are make-up artist Gucci Westmans’, journalist Poorna Bells’ and Bryony Gordons’.

Listen here.