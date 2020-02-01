best-backpacks-for-work

Any daily commuter has faced the conundrum of buying work apparel – from shoes and suits to bags and coats, finding the balance between smart office attire and practical comfort can be a yearlong challenge.

If you cycle or run to work, you have the added task of safely transporting your laptop as well as bringing a change of clothes and maybe even an extra pair of shoes.

And what about gym goers? With many people looking to hit the dumbbells before or after work packing all your essentials into a briefcase is impossible and tossing it all into a duffel bag will just create an unorganized clump. Enter the work backpack.

Backpacks are far more commuter friendly than holdalls or briefcases, while also being spacious enough to transport everything that you need. With more professionals looking to smarten up their daily routines, investing in a decent work backpack is a wise and very useful purchase.

But there is no reason that the bag shouldn’t match your taste, whether you are donning formal work attire or opt for more casual wear, we have gathered the best backpacks in a range of materials, designs and price points so there will be something for you.

Stolt Alpha Backpack

A smart looking backpack intelligently designed, every detail of the Stolt backpack has been painstakingly considered. Running, cycling, travelling and business practicality, have all been factored in, resulting in a backpack that caters to each facet of work and travel life. So what are highlights? To start, the capability to hide both the upper and lower straps is a rarely seen device that instantly transforms the bag from backpack to briefcase hybrid. The straps, in fact, are the most comfortable we tested, and despite as much intentional jostling as we could muster, the Stolt held tight and cosy.

A removable garment bag is another standout feature and would make for a treat while travelling, as well as an especially convenient add-on for anyone that runs or cycles to work and needs a spare, perfectly ironed dress shirt upon arrival. Moreover, the Stolt backpack comes with a well organised compartmented interior in a striking pinstripe motif. Oh, it even comes with a little rain bag for the wet days.

The price point won’t fit every persons budget but it’s an investment bag you could easily get a lifetime of use from. Gym to the boardroom in a flawless stride.

From £159 | Stolt | Buy it now

Rains Backpack

Designed with the Scandinavian weather in mind, this backpack from Rains is composed of a waterproof PU-polyester. The label’s heritage design features modern and minimalist details such as a top flap, a carabineer clasp and a hidden mobile phone pocket at the back. There is also an internal zipped pocket and a laptop sleeve that fits a device of up to 16”. The bag is available in a range of colours, including black, grey and green.

£75 | ASOS | Buy it now Sold out from ASOS and Selfridges

Still available on Amazon and The Little Green Bag

Herschel Supply Co Retreat Backpack

Stylish for on or off-duty, this Herschel backpack combines style and function in an effortlessly chic way. The bag has front rubber strap details as well as a drawstring closure for extra security. Flip back the top pocket and you will see the spacious interior, which features a fleece-lined laptop pocket for devices of up to 15” that are kept safe due to the extra padding.

£66 | Amazon | Buy it now

Also available at Selfridges.

Sandqvist Marta Backpack

Fans of minimal and modern design will have a sweeping affection for Swedish bag brand Sandqvist — purveyors of Nordic cool since 2004. The Marta backpack, from the newly launched Fusion collection, is the little black (or powder) bag hitting all the right high notes in the office opera of What to Wear. With sustainability at the forefront, this babe of a backpack is made from a combination of 100 per cent recycled nylon and vegetable tanned leather.

The interior houses a laptop pocket compatible with most 13″ models and the straps are adjustable and removable should you feel more of a briefcase vibe. The external slip pocket has been designed to accommodate a yoga mat, without any fussing and squishing. Although, we’re thinking a baguette or two in there would fit perfectly. Sold.

£129 | Sandqvist | Buy it now

REYLEO Business Laptop Backpack

Combining organisation and style, this Reyleo backpack is a key piece for carrying everything you need safely and securely. At under £30 it’s also the best budget backpack for work we’ve found. With anti-theft at the forefront, the bag has a handy secret back pocket, a hole in the side to feed headphones through and internal padded pockets to protect your devices.

There is also a pocket that can fit a 15.6” laptop. What’s more, there is a back cushion for added comfort and a stylish leather finishing on the top handle for ease of carrying.

£9.99 | Amazon | Buy it now *On sale now, was £24.99

Recon Backpack

From the commute, to the mountains, this backpack has all the innovative details that you could possibly imagine contained inside the brand’s iconic silhouette.

Incredibly comfortable the Recon doubles fantastically as a smart work option and has the added benefit of being an actual hiking backpack fully capable of long day trips with a 30 L capacity.

On the outside of the backpack there is a reflective bike-light loop as well as water bottle tabs and a shoulder-strap webbing that aids in visibility when you are walking or cycling in winter.

In the interior of the bag, there is a well padded laptop compartment and tablet sleeve in addition to pen slots and zip pockets. Two mesh pockets provide quick access, making it ideal for travelling especially when going through security as well as zipped interior pockets to keep items safe and secure. What’s more, there is a fleece-lined external pocket for sunglasses or a phone to ensure it won’t get scratched.

£59.95 | Trekkinn | Buy it now *Best price, was £90

Dumphries House Flapover Backpack

For the professional who prefers to stay sleek and chic regardless of the workday. This lovely offering from Radley is made using grainy leather constructed in an arched silhouette with adjustable back straps and a sturdy top loop handle. The interior includes one internal zip pocket and two internal slip pockets to simplify and organise your daily necessities without going overboard. The wider base allows extra room for bulkier items and the push lock fastening offers a bit of extra security and adds to the lux detailing found throughout. It’s tough, feminine and perfect for the style savvy professional.

£167 | Radley | Buy it now *On sale now was £239

Out Of Office Good Grey

You may have already spotted Eastpak’s classic bag on your commute and there is a definitely a reason why it is so popular. The minimalist but chic design is compounded by the practicality of the piece. As well as a front zip pocket, there is also an inner padded laptop compartment with a Velcro fastening. The bag features a padded back and padded shoulder straps. Available in over 80 different colours, the bag has an impressive 30 year warranty.

£55 | Eastpak | Buy it now

All Sport Backpack

This backpack from Sweaty Betty combines all your work and workout needs in one handy, lightweight backpack.

Composed of a scuba style fabric, the lightweight bag has adjustable straps and a zip fastening. But the main pull of this backpack has got to be the impressive amount of pockets as it features six compartments, two outer and three inner pockets that allow you to access your belongings quickly and easily.

£85 | Sweaty Betty | Buy it now

Sandqvist Dante Backpack

Sold out just about everywhere you can still grab this best-seller from Amazon at least for now. With a stylish roll top design, this backpack has both style and practicality in the bag – literally. The backpack is composed of a cotton-blend with a nylon zip and leather detailing. It features adjustable shoulder straps, an external zip pocket on the front and an interior 15” laptop sleeve.

£105 | End. | Buy it now

Fjällräven​ Kanken Black Stripe Handle Backpack *Online only



If you are looking for a simple but stylish bag with no fuss, then the Fjall Raven Kanken might just be the one for you. The backpack is hard-wearing with a water-repellent fabric. The bag has a front pocket with a zip fastening as well as a main compartment that opens entirely with two zips. What’s more, the shoulder straps are super comfortable and there is a removable seat cushion.

£60 | Urban Outfitters | Buy it now

Cityscape Laptop Backpack

This Samsonite bag was designed specifically for those who are on-the-go with their laptops. The bag has a compartment for devices of up to 15.6” as well as internal organisation pockets for documents, pens, credit cards and your phone. The pockets are also RFID-protected with a block material so that your cards cannot be cloned through the bag. There is also a back pocket so you can fit the bag on top of your carry case, a rain resistant bottom, a top handle with a comfortable grip and the ability to further expand the bag.

Available in three colours and three different sizes

£145 | Samsonite | Buy it now

The Shadow Rucksack

From a quintessentially English label, this sophisticated backpack is designed in a timeless style. It is composed of a supple leather in a dark brown hue, which can be personalised with your own initials. The bag is fastened with a top buckle flap as well as an internal drawstring. On top of this, there are external buckled pockets so that you can quickly and easily access your valuables.

£595 | Aspinal of London | Buy it now

Lismore Waxed Canvas Backpack

From the office to the gym, this stylish MADE backpack has got your back. The bag has a waxed canvas coating that is water resistant as well as interior front and side pockets and adjustable straps. On top of the roll-down outer, there is a zip fastening and a press stud closure for extra security.

£69 | Made | Buy it now

