best-anime-series-and-movies-on-netflix-right-now-as-studio-ghibli-lands-on-the-streaming-site

The news that Netflix has secured the rights to 21 films by Studio Ghibli came as a delight to anime fans.

The movies – which arrived on the streaming service on Saturday, February 1 – are welcome additions to Netflix’s already impressive anime offering.

And if you’ve never explored the genre before, then now is the perfect time to do so.

Here’s our guide to all of the best anime shows, films and original series currently available to watch on Netflix… ​

5 of the best Studio Ghibli films arriving on Netflix

1. Spirited Away (2001)

Chihiro Ogino is moving house with her parents, when her father decides to take a shortcut to make up some lost time.

The family then stumbles upon an abandoned theme park and despite her protestations, Chihiro’s dad insists they explore the place.

Soon, the amusement park comes to life with supernatural beings and spirits, meaning the 10-year-old must find a way to break free with her family.

The 2001 animation is the perfect combination of fantasy and adventure, delivering a powerful coming-of-age story that resonates with audiences young and old.

2. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Loosely based on the 1986 novel by British author Diana Wynne Jones, Howl’s Moving Castle is a fantastic example of fantasy animation, directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

A young girl named Sophie befriends wizard Howl, who lives in a flying castle similar to a blimp.

Their relationship, however, does not please the Witch of Waste, who soon casts a spell on Sophie causing her to age prematurely.

It is then Howl’s duty to undo the evil magical curse and return Sophie to her former, youthful self.

3. The Cat Returns (2002)

After rescuing a cat who was about to get run over, school girl Haru gets swept up in a whole new, magical feline world.

Far from being just a regular tomcat, the animal that Haru saved is actually Prince Lune, who also happens to be the son of the Cat King.

The Cat King then asks Haru to marry the prince, and she is brought to the Cat Kingdom.

Before long, Haru starts developing cat features and is prevented from leaving.

The imprisoned schoolgirl then embarks on a quest for freedom, before it’s too late.

4. My Neighbour Totoro (1988)

Beloved children’s animation My Neighbour Totoro is arguably the most popular anime movie by Hayao Miyazaki, owing to its sweet story and breathtaking animation style.

It begins with two little girls moving to the countryside with their father, in order to be closer to their sick mother, who has been admitted to a local hospital.

Soon after they arrive, however, it becomes clear that the house they are staying in – and the woodlands surrounding it – are enchanted.

Whether the animated dust balls and magical forest creatures are real, or simply a figment of the girls’ imaginations is unclear, but Totoro (a humongous, but friendly troll) not only provides companionship for the children, he also offers hope for the little ones that their sick mother will pull through.

5. Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Whisper of the Heart is possibly one of the most underrated anime films produced by Studio Ghibli and the only one to be directed by Yoshifumi Kondō before his death in 1998.

Whisper of the Heart, which is based on the manga series with the same title, follows a precocious teenage girl who has dreams of becoming a writer.

After following a runaway cat one day, Shizuku Tsukishima is led to a decrepit antiques shop run by an elderly fellow and his grandson, Seki, who is learning how to make and restore violins. Over time, the pair bond and discover they are soulmates.

Cheesy renditions of John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads aside, this romance is a far cry from the sickly cherry blossom-filled anime shorts of its time.

The best anime series on Netflix

Death Note (2006)

When high-schooler Light Yagami finds a mysterious black notepad, he soon discovers that it has the ability to kill anybody whose name is written in it.

Light then endeavours to create a “better world” free of criminals and evil people, using the notebook to wipe out everyone from murderers to burglars.

Of course, it isn’t as simple as that and Light soon learns that his actions have dangerous repercussions, as he desperately tries to rectify his mistakes.

The wildly popular animated series explores themes of death, sin, morality and more – and also comes in bite-sized episodes lasting roughly 22 minutes each.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009)

Adapted from the manga series of the same name, Fullmetal Alchemist is a great anime show for beginners, owing to its short episodes and detailed recaps.

Set in the fictional country of Amestris, Fullmetal Alchemist follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, on their quest to find the legendary philosopher’s stone (panic not: It is nothing like Harry Potter).

After their respected alchemist father Hohenheim leaves them during their childhood and their mother dies, Edward and Alphonse try out a notoriously tricky and forbidden alchemical ritual to resurrect their deceased parent.

However, the experiment goes horribly wrong, leaving Alphonse without a body and Edward with missing limbs. During the failed ritual, they face a unholy character which becomes the subject of fascination for the boys throughout the series. Edward also manages to apply Alphonse’s soul to a suit of armour, which means he’s alive in spirit, even if his soul is no longer attached to his body.

They then get taken in by an elderly woman and her granddaughter, who creates an “automail” prosthetic arm and leg for Edward.

Skip forward a few years, and Edward become the youngest State Alchemist to fight for Amestris. He then earns the title of “Fullmetal Achemist”, and juggles his duties with his pursuit of the stone, which he believes will reinstate his younger brother’s body.

But will they be successful? Only time will tell…

The best Netflix Original anime

Flavours of Youth (2018)

Directed by Li Haoling, Jiaoshou Yi Xiaoxing and Yoshitaka Takeuchi, Flavours of Youth is broken down into three separate stories which explore nostalgia and loss.

The first, entitled The Rice Noodles, sees protagonist Xiao Ming reminisce about his late grandmother, and the times they ate San Xian noodles together at the local shop.

The second instalment, A Little Fashion Show, follows a story about two sisters; the older of the two is now a famous fashion model living in the city, while the younger sibling is an aspiring fashion designer.

Finally, the third episode, Love in Shanghai, follows classic romance tropes, whereby a teenage boy falls in love with a girl at school, but his confession fails to reach her until many years later.

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya (2019)

Based on the popular Japanese manga series created and illustrated by Masami Kurumada, Knights of the Zodiac came to Netflix in 2019.

In a quest to become a Goddess Athena warrior, teenager Seiya is recruited by Alman Kido to become a Bronze Knight.

The first season dropped on the streaming site in July 2019, and a further six episodes have been commissioned for 2020.