best-and-worst-super-bowl-halftime-shows

There have been stellar Super Bowl halftime performances and others that disappointed and bewildered. Either way, they’re always memorable — for better or worse.What’s your favorite halftime show?Check out our collection of the best, and the worst.Fans love Coldplay, but it’s not exactly the kind of band that inspires show-stopping theatrics or jaw-dropping dance moves. Chris Martin and his band’s pacing seemed sleepy for the halftime show at Super Bowl 50, even when Bruno Mars and Beyoncé entered the picture.The show’s highlight was when Beyoncé performed her new song, “Formation,” but Queen Bey could have taken more of Coldplay’s stage time. Credit: USA Today Sports/Matthew Emmons

Remember this pop group? New Kids on the Block (seen here three days later in Tokyo) performed an “interesting” selection of sappy tunes such as “It’s a Small World (After All)” and was helped along with a Disney choir in their 1991 halftime show. Credit: Katsumi Kasahara/AP

On Jan. 30, 1994 Super Bowl XXVIII was in Atlanta, so organizers went country with a “Rockin’ Country Sunday” theme, with performers The Judds, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker and Clint Black. It just didn’t quite click.Here, Naomi and Wynonna Judd perform. Credit: Hans Deryk/AP

This theme show produced by Disney was titled “Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye,” and featured Indiana Jones going after the Vince Lombardi Trophy from the Temple of the Forbidden Eye. It was a total plug for their upcoming opening of the Indiana Jones Adventure attraction at Disneyland.Oh, and Tony Bennett, left, and Patti LaBelle performed along with the Miami Sound Machine. The final song? A group-sing of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” Not. Credit: Doug Collier/AFP/Getty Images

The theme for Super Bowl XXXI’s halftime show was “Blues Brothers Bash,” and included Jim Belushi, Dan Aykroyd and John Goodman, along with ZZ Top, James Brown and Catherine Crier.Here, Belushi is seen on stage in New Orleans along with Aykroyd, Jan. 26, 1997. Credit: Lenny Ignelzi/AP

Motown was the theme in 1998 for the halftime show for Super Bowl XXXII. The Temptations are always a good listen, but Martha Reeves, the Vandellas and Boyz II Men (seen here) were so-so in San Diego on Jan. 25, 1998. Credit: Elaine Thompson/AP

It was Gloria Estefan’s second Super Bowl performance when she appeared at Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami, Jan. 31, 1999. Stevie Wonder, Peter Criss and Gene Simmons, appearing with her, didn’t improve the performance though.Estefan’s 1992 show had a “Winter Magic” theme and included Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill ice skating. A hot Latin performer and winter don’t quite go together; apparently, the Super Bowl powers-that-be didn’t see that. Credit: Mark Duncan/AP

Singer Shania Twain performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, California, Jan. 26, 2003.This show included performances by Sting and No Doubt. Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

Singers Christina Aguilera, right, and Enrique Iglesias perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Jan. 30, 2000.Other performers that night were Phil Collins, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir.At least football fans got the the always-indomitable stage performer Tina Turner at the pre-game show, who performed “Proud Mary.” Credit: Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images

Singer Tom Petty plays with his band The Heartbreakers during halftime of the NFL’s Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, Feb. 3, 2008.A great band who performed an underrated set of rock-solid hits, but perhaps ill-suited for the halftime stage. Credit: Jeff Haynes/Reuters

The Black Eyes Peas, apl.de.ap, Fergie, will.i.am and Taboo (left to right), perform at halftime for Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. The outfits were just about the only memorable thing. Credit: Gary Hershorn/Reuters

Plenty of Americans asked, “Who is Bruno Mars?” before the Super Bowl XLVIII halftime show in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Feb. 2, 2014. Though Mars hadn’t quite earned a Beyoncé or Prince-level name yet, he proved that he could keep up with the Super Bowl’s star power.The multi-talented musician played an impressive drum solo on “Locked Out of Heaven.”It was the arrival of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on stage that tanked this halftime showing and created a “What the…?” moment. A very odd musical mix. Might have helped if those electric guitars were actually plugged in.Good thing Mars gets another stab at it for Super Bowl 50. Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Super Bowl halftime show as we know it all started with the King of Pop, making marching bands a thing of the past for the Super Bowl.The Super Bowl show can easily be divided into two eras: before and after Michael Jackson. His 1993 performance established halftime as something more than an afterthought. With the fireworks and extras, Jackson proved no gesture could be too big.Who could forget him standing motionless for a full 90 seconds while the crowd cheered wildly in Pasadena on Jan. 31, 1993? His set included “Billie Jean” and a crowd sing-a-long “Heal the World.”This one definitely ranks as one of the all-time best. Credit: Rusty Kennedy/AP

Superstar diva Diana Ross performed four wardrobe changes (as only a diva can do) in her Super Bowl XXX show and, to top things off, made a spectacular exit via helicopter, in Tempe, Arizona, Jan. 28, 1996. Credit: Amy Sancetta/AP

Following the model of “many stars make a big show,” this one opened with boy-band ‘N Sync and headlined Aerosmith, who were joined by Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige and Nelly in Tampa, Jan. 28, 2001. ‘N Sync and Aerosmith traded songs and verses.Everyone came together for a show-stopping “Walk This Way.” It was such a mashup that one just had to appreciate the effort.Here, Britney Spears, flanked by Steven Tyler of Aerosmtih, second from left, and hip-hop star Nelly, second from right, join ‘N Sync members Justin Timberlake, far left, and Lance Bass, far right on stage. Credit: Amy E. Conn/AP

It was a somber time, as this Super Bowl was the first after the 9/11 attacks.Bono and U2 paid tribute to the national tragedy, playing “Where the Streets Have No Name” against a backdrop of names of the Sept. 11 victims on a heart-shaped stage from their Elevation tour.Bono opened his jacket to show the Stars & Stripes inside, making that halftime show a particularly patriotic one. Credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Uh, oh: When Justin Timberlake sang, “Gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” America saw him tear off part of Jackson’s costume, revealing her breast.CBS was fined a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules, but after years in the courts the fine was thrown out. It is still debated whether this was an accidental or intentional exposure.The most important thing to come out of the performance: the phrase “wardrobe malfunction.” Credit: David Phillip/AP

Sir Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show in Jacksonville, Florida, Feb. 6, 2005.After “Nipplegate,” classic rock groups seemed a safer bet for a few years (pop musicians made a comeback in 2011) and there was none safer than Sir Paul. Then again, who doesn’t love the Beatles? The audience all joined in for his final song, “Hey Jude.” Credit: Carlos Osorio/AP

The Rolling Stones’ Super Bowl XL performance gets points just for taking place on a stage designed to look like the band’s lips logo, in Detroit on Feb. 5, 2006. Of course, great music was also on tap, including their hits “Start Me Up” and ultimate crowd pleaser “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”This being the Stones, not all their songs passed muster with the censors. The NFL played it safe, opting for a five-second tape delay to mute parts of two of the band’s songs — “Rough Justice” and “Start Me Up” — because of sexually-explicit content. Credit: Carlos Osorio/AP

Prince brought the house down at the halftime show of Super Bowl XLI between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Feb. 4, 2007.He played an epic guitar solo on “Purple Rain,” and remixed Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower,” Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” and Foo Fighters’ “Best of You” with his own songs. Credit: Amy Sancetta/AP

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band rocked the stadium in a 12-minute, four-song set during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Feb. 1, 2009. Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The British rockers, The Who, reportedly had never watched an American football game, but they know how to put on a stadium show. They played their big hits “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Baba O’Riley” on an impressive stage setup. Not all the critics agreed on the performance, though.Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend perform in Miami Gardens, Florida, Feb. 7, 2010. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Madonna’s appearance included star performers Cee Lo Green (seen here), Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. and LMFAO at the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Feb. 5, 2012.In what probably should have been a censored moment, M.I.A gave the middle finger during “Gimme Your Luvin” sung with Minaj and Madonna.The high note was the Material Girl’s finale with a “Like a Prayer” and a big robed choir. Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams came together for a long-rumored reunion of Destiny’s Child during the Super Bowl XLVII halftime Show in New Orleans, Feb. 3, 2013.The threesome performed “Bootylicious,” “Single Ladies,” and “Independent Women.”Beyoncé, always good for a spectacle, arrived on stage emerging from billowing smoke after her silhouette was set on fire.Half the lights at the Superdome went out, creating a 33-minute 55-second blackout, according to ESPN. The outage generated a storm of tweets — over 299,000 tweets per minute — making it the then-second-most-tweeted moment in the history of Twitter.Twitter users responded with typical wit: “The lesson here is never follow Beyonce” and “Just plug a generator into Beyonce’s hips. Problem solved,” Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Katy Perry clearly roared to a successful performance full of pomp and spectacle in 2015 at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, Feb. 1.Still, for all the flash, it may have been the “Left Shark” seen here who truly stole the spotlight for his awkward, out-of-sync, and certainly hilarious dance moves. Credit: David J. Phillip/AP