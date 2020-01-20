best-and-worst-dressed-divas-of-umang-2020:-katrina-vs-pc-vs-janhvi-vs-sara-ali-khan-vs-rakul-preet-singh

These are the best and worst dressed Divas according to us of Umang 2020.

Best Dressed

1. Janhvi Kapoor



Janhvi stunned on the red carpet with the most dazzling red saree. She looked ethereal and perfect. Jahnvi was red hot and burning it up in a Manish Malhotra flame scarlet saree which is a part of his spring collection. She wore the saree effortlessly. The red ensemble was sequenced at the hem. Janhvi paired it up with a low cut blouse. Her makeup was simple with highlighter and filled in-brows to complete the look. She left her hair down in messy waves and we must say she sent ripples down our spines.

2. Rakul Preet Singh



Rakul took our breath away as she walked on the red carpet. She wore the most darling saree by Kresha Bajaj and we must say she sure knows how to wear a saree. The saree was a sequenced ombre of blue. She paired it with a sleeveless low-cut blouse that blows your mind away. She accessorised with earrings and finished off the look with her hair let loose and minimal make up.

3. Katrina Kaif



It seems impossible for Katrina to fail with those killer looks and curves. Katrina yet again proves her beauty as she steps in a spectacular Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla white saree. The hem line is what takes the look a notch higher. We can’t say that her natural beauty has nothing to do with completing the look because it most certainly takes the cake. She wears her hair down in soft waves. Her minimalistic make up and filled-in brows make us go WOW!

4. Ananya Panday



Ananya wore an Arpita Mehta pineapple yellow Ahir lehenga. She dazzled in her look as she walked down the red carpet. The minimal make up is what sets the tone but the smokey eyes are the highlight. She finishes off the look with a high pony.

Worst Dressed

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas



When PC is in town you expect ton loads of glamour to come along. This time around she failed to impress. Getting back to her roots she chose to wear an electric blue Masaba Gupta saree. But that was not the huge let down. The excessive make up ruined her look completelty. The highlighter and blush have been concocted in such a manner that it fails miserably and is a nay from us.

2. Sara Ali Khan



Sara and Indian outfits go hand in hand. The reason why Sara is in our worst dressed list is because of her extreme simplicity of choice for the red carpet. Sara usually lights up the red carpet but this time she chose a simple white chikankari salwar kameez which she paired with mojdis. This is her usually outfit which wears for meetings or at the airport. It’s a nay for us since she didn’t pull up the glamour. it’s just that we had high expectations.

3. Chahatt Khanna



We have to agree that Chhahatt is extremely beautiful but her outfit this evening was a huge let down. She wore a simple white saree which would have been elegant elsewhere but did not suit the occasion. She paired it with a rather chunky necklace and earrings that does not make the look wholesome.