Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg claim victory in close Iowa caucus

Iowa Democrats say they have finally reported all the results from Monday’s caucus, but the count is too close for CBS News to call a winner. The final delegate count shows Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders essentially tied for first place, with both candidates claiming victory. However, there is no telling if the DNC chair’s call for a recount would produce any clarity. Ed O’Keefe is in New Hampshire where candidates are focused on the next primary.

