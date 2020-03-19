bernie-sanders-lashes-out-and-drops-the-f-bomb-when-asked-this-question

Bernie Sanders has made it clear he does not want to answer questions about his decision to remain in the race despite the fact that Joe Biden has a huge delegate lead.

On Wednesday, a CNN reporter asked about the fact that the math no longer adds up for him to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination that has been rattled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vermont politician lashed out by saying: “I’m dealing with a fking global crisis.”

Sanders went on to say: “Right now, I’m trying to do my best to make sure that we don’t have an economic meltdown and that people don’t die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?”

Many are wondering if Sanders will do a repeat of 2016, remain in the race as long as possible to push Biden, to take progressive policy positions.

Sanders had a terrible Tuesday night, where he lost all three elections in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona, and he decided not to talk about the Democratic primary night and instead spoke about the virus.

He also made this confusing statement Wednesday afternoon: “We are assessing the state of our campaign. There’s not going to be an election for another three weeks. We are talking to our supporters. Anybody who suggests that at this point, we are ending the campaign is not telling the truth.”

He said in a speech: “Now, this is not Medicare for all. We can’t pass that right now, but what this does say is that if you’re uninsured, if you are underinsured, if you have high deductibles, if you have high copayments, if you have out of pocket expenses, Medicare will cover those expenses so that everybody, regardless of their healthcare needs, and I’m not just talking about the coronavirus, but their health care needs in the midst of this crisis, will get all the healthcare that they need. That is what we should be doing in this moment of crisis.”

He went on to say: “We need to make sure furthermore, that as we go forward, we are effectively prepared to deal with the healthcare crisis that we’re facing, and that means that we need to make sure that the hospitals have all of the ICU units and the ventilators that are needed to respond to this crisis. What the fear is, as you know, is that there will be a surge of patients coming into the hospitals and that we will not have the equipment that we need to deal with that crisis.”

It is unclear when Sanders will get behind Biden to unite the party.



Post Views:

0





