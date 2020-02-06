Bernd Leno insists Arsenal's goal this season must be to win the Europa League or FA Cup

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has told his team-mates there is still plenty to play for this season and urged them to lift either the Europa League or FA Cup.

Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League and 10 points off Chelsea in fourth, making their hopes of a top-four finish slim to none.

The club is currently going through a rebuilding phase after Mikel Arteta was appointed in December and tasked with turning around the team’s fortunes.

That has led some to suggest the rest of this season should be written off as Arteta tries to implement his style of play, but Leno believes there is plenty to play for given Arsenal are still in the Europa League and FA Cup.

“Of course maybe this process takes time but we have to win games,” said the German.

“In the Europa League and FA Cup we have so many difficult games, so many big games because we saw last season that in the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals you get Champions League teams.

“They are all playing for the title and the [Europa League] final was Arsenal against Chelsea [last season], so it was a very, very big game.

“We want to have this final again and also in the FA Cup. Everybody told me that the FA Cup final at Wembley is unbelievable with the atmosphere and it is also a trophy, a title and we are looking forward to playing these games.

“Hopefully we can a win title this season.”