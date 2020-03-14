South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett has savaged the NRL’s response to the coronavirus crisis, calling on the league to suspend the current season.

Despite almost every professional sports league around the world being postponed, the NRL made the decision to proceed as usual for Round 1, only opting to take the league behind closed doors from Round 2 onward.

However, the decision left Bennett fuming, with the legendary Souths boss believing that the NRL is “playing with fire” by continuing with the current season.

“Look … the show doesn’t have to go on,” Bennett told the Daily Telegraph.

Wayne Bennett doesn’t see the point in carrying on with the NRL season untill the coronavirus is controlled (AAP)

“I would be suspending the season indefinitely … and you would have to assume we don’t play again this year.

“The most important thing in our life is our health. Football is not life and death.

“It’s only a matter of time before a player gets coronavirus. It’s on the cards. We are all part of the community, we aren’t quarantined from society.

“I understand there are arrangements with broadcasters and fans and corporate sponsors, but I don’t believe we should have a mickey mouse competition.

“So let’s suspend the season. I would rather suspend the season than put bandaids all over it.”