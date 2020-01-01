benjamin-netanyahu-seeks-immunity-on-‘witch-hunt’-corruption-charges

January 1, 2020 | 3: 19pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he will ask parliament to grant him immunity from three corruption charges against him — a move that would delay his prosecution for months.

Netanyahu said he is the victim of a partisan “witch hunt” and needs protection from “trumped up charges.”

Netanyahu would need the backing of 61 of 120 lawmakers in the Knesset to be granted immunity.

“In order to continue to lead Israel to great achievements, I intend to approach the speaker of the Knesset … in order to fulfill my right, my duty and my mission to continue to serve you for the future of Israel,” he told reporters during a news conference.

He was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust after he failed in two attempts to assemble a governing majority.

A trial cannot begin until the parliament decides the issue, which isn’t likely to happen until after elections on March 2.

With Post wires