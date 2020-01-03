Home NEWS Benjamin Netanyahu Says US Has “Right” To Self-Defence

By
syed
-
6
0
Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for strike on Iranian general

Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday praised US President Donald Trump “for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively” to eliminate an Iranian general in a missile strike.

“Just as Israel has the right of self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right,” he said as he boarded a flight home after cutting short a visit to Greece.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

