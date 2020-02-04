BenFred’s 5: Spags’ defense was crucial to Chiefs snapping Super Bowl drought

Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing:1. Spags knows defenseMany important things had to happen immediately after Sunday night’s Super Bowl.The victorious quotes from the winning locker room needed to be tweeted. The halftime show needed to be debated. The president needed to be taught a geography lesson.Here’s one thing that hopefully doesn’t get lost in the post Super Bowl shuffle: Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s success .The former failed coach of the St. Louis Rams has earned another impressive gold star.Few things about Spagnuolo’s time in St. Louis were memorable in a good way. One 7-9 season in 2010 was the high point, and it was sandwiched by a 1-15 season in 2009, and a 2-14 season in 2011.But defense?Spagnuolo knows defense. He got the Rams job because of it. He’s rebounded nicely after losing it because of it.Twelve years after his Giants defense spoiled the Patriots’ undefeated season in Super Bowl XLII by holding Tom Brady’s team to 14 points, Spagnuolo’s Chiefs defense held the 49ers to 20 points and a scoreless fourth quarter in Sunday’s 31-20 Super Bowl LIV win.It was just the fourth time in 19 games this season that San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garappolo’s group scored 20 points or fewer in a game. It was just the fourth time in 19 games this season, and the first time since December, that Jimmy G. threw two interceptions in the same game. A Chiefs team led by its star-studded and celebrated offense limited the 49ers to three-of-eight on third-down conversions and nixed the one fourth-down conversion San Francisco attempted.Chiefs coach Andy Reid hired Spagnuolo after Kansas City lost to the Patriots in overtime of last year’s AFC Championship. That defense looked gassed late.Spagnuolo entered. So did instant team leader Tyrann Mathieu. It took time for things to come together, and many questions loomed early, but this Chiefs defense did what previous ones could not – finish strong.The Chiefs surrendered no more than 21 points in their final six regular-season games. Then they tightened the screws after each round of the playoffs, allowing 31 to Houston and 24 to Tennessee before limiting the 49ers to 20 and zero in Sunday’s fourth quarter.Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a hot head coaching candidate now, and he should be.That was once Spags.The Rams hired him, and things went terribly.But the Chiefs ending their 50-year wait would not have happened without him.2. Cap tip to HowardYou don’t have to be a rocket scientist to realize the city’s loss of an NFL team can tend to complicate matters when it’s time to push for St. Louis Rams legends to receive their deserved place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The voice representing the Rams in the room of voters faces an uphill battle now, when there is no significant backing of an entrenched team. So, please join me in congratulating not just new Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce, but also Howard Balzer, the longtime football writer and broadcaster who presented Bruce’s case to the voting committee. No rest for Howard, though. Torry “Big Game” Holt belongs in next. The first-time finalist missed the cut in his debut on the ballot.3. Blues and Chiefs bromance is getting oldI’m happy for Kansas City and the Chiefs. Thrilled for Andy Reid. Thrilled for my pals at the Kansas City Star who got to cover the game last night. Growing up in Sedalia, Mo., I cheered Marcus Allen and Tony G. Heck, KC Wolf and his Zubaz pants once came to my elementary school. So, no animosity here. At all.That said, I’m having a hard time getting on board with this bromance between the Blues and the Chiefs.If Jordan Binnington and Pat Mahomes want to wear each other’s uniforms, awesome.If Ryan O’Reilly wants to skate around the All-Star game in a Chiefs helmet, cool.But the team releasing a video congratulating the Chiefs on their Super Bowl win? That was a little much.It’s hard for me to completely forget how Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was reportedly the lone member of the league’s six-owner committee on Los Angeles expansion who voted against the Chargers-Raiders Carson project that would have, if followed, kept the Rams in St. Louis. At the same time, though, it’s hard to believe Hunt’s stance on that had anything to do with the actual outcome, as the league shrugged off that committee’s recommendation anyway, and was not going to take ‘no’ for an answer on relocating the Rams to satisfy Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s wishes. Hunt has gone on the record to say he did not want the Rams to move. His vote said something different. I wrestle with that.Plus, I would much rather see the Blues promoting the BattleHawks.4. Why are BattleHawks starting on the road?If the XFL could do it over again, I bet it would have given the BattleHawks a home game to start the season.Why is the one team that will not compete in a market that already has an NFL team on the road for the first two games?The BattleHawks have been the league’s darling in terms of ticket sales and excitement, and that fan base has to watch the first two games of its team’s existence on TV.It was a misstep. Two, actually. I still think The Dome sells out the lower bowl for the first home game on Sunday, Feb. 23.5. The Masked DisasterSorry, not sticking to sports here. Did anyone else accidentally discover the nightmare that is “The Masked Singer” after last night’s Super Bowl? No real person watches this stuff, right? Please tell me I’m right.

‘Greatest Show on Turf’ receiver becomes the latest St. Louis Rams star headed to pro football’s shrine in Canton.

The NFL can take a team out of St. Louis, but good luck stopping STL Rams fans from flooding the seats at his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

Addition of Castellanos is latest in big series of offseason moves.

A three-time All-Star and a pile of pucks, alone on the ice. It’s a small thing, and a big thing, for the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues.

‘Greatest Show on Turf’ receiver becomes the latest St. Louis Rams star headed to pro football’s shrine in Canton.

Documentary about 1980s Cardinals showcases Whiteyball teams’ reliance on speed and defense — something key to this year’s team.

Who’s Who of NHL is here because Blues, their city and their state — and, John Calipari? — combined to pull Enterprise Center out of the dust.

Ozuna’s deal with Atlanta clarified just how closely the Cards are guarding the cash this winter, and just how cold the front office had grown on him.

After listening to the veteran Cardinals third baseman, how can anyone put stock in Houston’s offense?