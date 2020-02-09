BenFred: John Burroughs dropping Lutheran North from football schedule is a sign of the times

A group of high school football coaches with concerns about their St. Louis conference broke bread during a dinner last offseason to discuss the cracks in the football foundation of the St. Louis Metro League.Hard conversations were shared.Some optimism arrived by the end of dessert.“I felt very strongly that all of the teams in the Metro League in football should find a way to compete against each other,” said John Burroughs coach John Merritt, who hosted the dinner. “It was doing a disservice to the kids to be excluded from their own league contests. I was willing to work as hard as I could to bring those coaches together, and to have a conversation between men about issues that impact kids. I felt like it was a very promising endeavor that seems to have been halted, and that I think is a big loss for the kids, as well as the schools. I respect the right of the school to make decisions, and I will live with those decisions. I just feel a sense of loss for all of the kids in the metro league.”A good portion of that dinner conversation revolved around Carl Reed’s dominant Lutheran North football program. Reed’s peers had questions. Reed had answers. Reed departed with the hope he might have an easier time scheduling his fellow Metro League opponents.He was wrong.The Class 2 powerhouse coached by Reed is feeling its coldest shoulder yet from conference peers after last season’s state championship win.The latest member to drop Lutheran North from its schedule is John Burroughs. Yes, Merritt’s team.Burroughs has a 5-5 record in regular-season conference games against Lutheran North over the past decade, but after Burroughs lost the the last three meetings by an average of 59 points per game, Burroughs officials pulled the plug on the series. Burroughs now is the second Metro League team to stop scheduling Lutheran North since Reed was hired, joining Priory. (Principia had stopped playing Lutheran North and some other conference members before Reed arrived.) Lutheran North now has just three games scheduled against Metro League opponents: Lutheran South, Westminster and MICDS.Burroughs’ explanation, which was emailed to Lutheran North officials and shared with the Post-Dispatch by Burroughs head of school Andy Abbott, showers Lutheran North’s football progress with praise while also outlining the reasons Burroughs is calling it quits.Burroughs believes Lutheran North is now too far ahead. Burroughs believes it’s too hard to compete against the wave of elite transfers Reed has welcomed into his program. Burroughs believes both programs would be better off playing more competitive games.It should be noted that schools are allowed to schedule as they please. The Missouri State High School Activities Association doesn’t care if conference members play one another. Meanwhile, tradition suffers.A player making the all-conference team means less as conference opponents have less overlap. Dads and sons comparing their performances in big games doesn’t work as well when schedules change drastically every year. What is the point of having a conference if the teams in it don’t all play each other?“I don’t think that the current student athletes — on either team — should be asked to play a game simply because there is a conference history,” Abbott wrote to the Post-Dispatch in an email. “It is very important for schools and athletic directors to think about the student athletes’ experience first and foremost.”I would bet Burroughs players, like their coach, would want a chance to topple the Goliath that Lutheran North has become.I’m not sure how Burroughs officials did not reach a similar scheduling conclusion about MICDS after losing that conference game 52-0 in 2017 and 42-0 in 2018.But at least Abbott’s decision made it clear this was about being outperformed on the field, and nothing else. That should be commended, considering some of the accusations that have been aimed at Reed and his team in the past.

It’s no secret Reed isn’t on everybody’s Christmas card list.He has become a controversial figure in the public-versus-private school debate that has gone on in St. Louis for years.He ruffled feathers in 2017, when he voiced his opinion that schools were forfeiting scheduled games against his team not just because Lutheran North is overpowering, but because it is overpowering and predominantly black.He turned his Twitter account into a promotional device for #ScholarshipHigh.He has posted some scores that make people mad, like last year’s 90-8 thrashing of Lutheran South.He has welcomed transfer after transfer to his team, a trend that has his critics begging MSHAA for an intervention.But here’ the thing.Reed’s style works as well as his Wing-T offense.He’s improved his team’s win total every season, from eight in 2015, to an undefeated 14 last season.More than 40 of his players have received scholarships to play college ball.Part of the reason some scores get out of hand is because his team rarely uses two-way players, and because the backups are pretty good, too.And MSHSAA does review the status of Lutheran North transfers. Some have been granted permission to play immediately. Others have sat out parts of the varsity season, or spent an entire season on junior varsity to meet MSHSAA guidelines.It wasn’t that long ago that Burroughs was the Metro League’s big, bad team.A 14-1 Class 3 state champion Burroughs team coached by Merritt beat Lutheran North by 41 points in 2015, Reed’s first season as Lutheran North’s coach. That was the fifth time in six regular-season Metro League meetings that Burroughs had beaten Lutheran North by 30-plus points.Lutheran North didn’t stop scheduling Burroughs. It started beating Burroughs.Teams within conferences rise and fall. Coaches, players and school leaders enjoy the highs and work hard to end the lows. At least that’s how it used to be. Now it’s no big deal to press eject.“I have so much respect for your school and this was a very difficult decision for us, but the gap between our two programs has grown so large that I believe the game doesn’t do anything to benefit either of our teams,” Abbott wrote to Lutheran North officials. “If, over the next year or two, the gap gets closer, we would be open to scheduling the game again, if you are interested.”In other words, get back to us when you’re more beatable.

