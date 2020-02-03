BenFred: Isaac Bruce is headed to Canton, and he’s taking St. Louis with him

14 December, 2003 — Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce dives forward for additional yardage after a 25-yard gain in first quarter action during a game between the St. Louis Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at the Edward Jones Dome. POST-DISPATCH PHOTO BY CHRIS LEE

CHRIS LEE

The most Isaac Bruce thing happened at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel on Saturday afternoon.Family and close friends of the St. Louis Rams legend and four-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist waited and waited and waited.Every ear strained.They hoped for a knock on the door — the famous sound that signifies a ticket punched to Canton, Ohio.They dreaded a ring of the phone — the infamous sound of a wait extended.And then it came.Knock. Knock.Or so they thought.Only Bruce, the wide receiver who fine-tuned his perfect routes to the point that NFL teams started using his film to teach rookies, would find a way to practice a once-in-a-lifetime moment.“Preparation is key,” Bruce told the Post-Dispatch by phone. “While in the hotel, I mistakenly did my practice knock with people in the room who were not expecting it. Their hearts dropped. That was me. I did that a couple of times. I won’t do that again.”He won’t have to.Now he can start practicing his speech.Bruce spoke quietly into a cellphone while on his way to a ceremony that would officially announce the news he had just shared with the newspaper.“Done deal,” he said. “God is good.”Bruce is bound for Canton, finally, as one of the five modern-era players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2020 class. He will be joined by Lutheran North product Steve Atwater, a two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos. Running back Edgerrin James, safety Troy Polamalu and guard Steve Hutchinson are the three other modern-day selections who will slide their shoulders into gold jackets alongside Bruce and Atwater in August.First-time Hall of Fame finalist Torry Holt, Bruce’s “Greatest Show on Turf” teammate, missed the cut during his debut on the ballot. He belongs in with Bruce, who will join former St. Louis Rams teammates Kurt Warner, Orlando Pace, Marshall Faulk and Aeneas Williams as Hall of Famers. But even a disappointed Holt was quick to congratulate Bruce.“Turn up in Canton,” “Big Game” tweeted to Bruce on Bruce’s Big Day.The NFL can take a team out of St. Louis, but good luck stopping St. Louis Rams fans from flooding Canton. The city will be represented in those seats. And in Bruce’s speech.“Oh, absolutely,” said Bruce, 47, when asked if he will have something special for St. Louis Rams fans in his Canton comments.“St. Louis is where I developed into a football player and a man, the man I currently am right now,” Bruce said. “I’m forever grateful to St. Louis.”Back at you, Hall of Famer.Your numbers — one ring, two Super Bowls, four Pro Bowls, 16 seasons, 91 touchdowns, 1,024 receptions, 15,208 yards — no longer need to be shouted from the rooftop. The go-to receiver from the greatest offense in the history of the NFL is now honored as he should be. A crazy world makes a little more sense.But Bruce didn’t just win St. Louis over by winning in St. Louis. He will forever be beloved in his second hometown because he loved St. Louis back. And when the football team that brought him from Los Angeles to St. Louis in 1995 decided to go back to Los Angeles in 2016, he stepped forward. For St. Louis.His touchdowns are not just burned into our brains. His camps taught our kids the game. His foundation’s scholarships help send our graduates to college, because if a junior college transfer didn’t get some help to get to Memphis to play football in 1992, who knows if Saturday would have happened.When the real knock on the door finally came for Bruce, he expected to feel like he was sprinting into a Georgia Dome end zone to score another go-ahead touchdown in Super Bowl XXXIV. That wasn’t the sensation that struck him, though. Instead of rushing forward, he wanted to look back.“What flashes in front of your eyes is all of the people who helped you get to this point,” Bruce said. “My parents, first and foremost. My family members. Every coach who helped you with your development.”And of course there was that presence that never leaves Bruce — a faith as sure as his hands.“There was anxiety,” Bruce said. “There was nervousness. There was also the presence of the Lord, and that just obliterates it.”It should shock no one that Bruce was quick to find a blessing in the wait that included three infamous telephone rings before the famous knock at the door.“Frustration doesn’t stand a chance,” he said. “Anger doesn’t stand a chance. It’s time to rejoice.”And Bruce had a plan for that. The St. Louisan at heart makes his permanent home in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area. That means this weekend’s Super Bowl festivities in Miami more or less came to him.Perfect timing.“To be honest with you, we planned a celebration,” he said. “It was already in the works.”Glasses are raised in St. Louis.This party is just beginning, and Bruce says we are invited.All-Time St. Louis Rams

The All-St. Louis NFL team

Clockwise from upper left: Aeneas Williams, London Fleltcher, Marshall Faulk, Aaron Donald, Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce

It was an ugly divorce, St. Louis and the St. Louis Rams. There were lies and a lot of hurt feelings that might never heal. But while team owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL proved it could pull the league out of St. Louis, we all know the history of the St. Louis Rams cannot relocate. It’s a part of us, of this place, good and bad.Yes, there was plenty of bad through the 21 years. A 142-193-1 overall record. The 11-season playoff drought that lasted until the bitter end.But the good, man it was sweet. Two Super Bowls, one a win that promoted a parade down Market Street, the other a loss that brought tears. And the players. A group that included two Hall of Famers, 41 Pro-Bowlers, nicknames ranging from “The Greatest Show on Turf” to “Doughnut Brothers” to “Black Lightning.”The players, not their owner, defined the St. Louis Rams. And there are many worth remembering. Post-Dispatch Rams beat writer Jim Thomas and online sports columnist Ben Frederickson present their all-time St. Louis Rams.

Strong safety: Toby Wright (1995-98)

Rams safety Toby Wright (32) chases down Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys during a game in 1998. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

Chris Lee

He ran into opponents so hard his own shoulders couldn’t take it. Some of his collisions with Atlanta’s Craig “Ironhead” Heyward make people cringe to this day. In 42 starts, he picked off seven passes, forced three fumbles and totaled two sacks along with 216 tackles. Painful tackles. He once compared his game to Picasso, the painter: “He’d paint with his emotions. That’s how I play the game.”

Free safety: Keith Lyle (1995-00)

Rams safety Keith Lyle (left) and cornerback Dexter McCleon wrap up 49ers running back Charlie Garner during an October 2000 game. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

Chris Lee

If you were an NFL quarterback throwing passes between 1996 and 1997, Lyle was your worst nightmare. He had 17 interceptions through those two seasons, tying for the league-high with nine in ’96. He picked off 26 passes as a St. Louis Ram. He also forced six fumbles and compiled 354 tackles. If that wasn’t enough, he could hold for field goal attempts, too.

Cornerback: Todd Lyght (1995-00)

Rams cornerback Todd Lyght celebrates a third-down stop against the Tennessee Titans during Super Bowl 34 in Atlanta. (Kevin Manning/Post-Dispatch)

Kevin Manning

The one-time Pro-Bowler did more than pick off Tampa Bay quarterback Shaun King in the NFC Championship. Lyght, a converted Los Angeles Ram, started 92 games, grabbed 24 interceptions (three of which he returned for scores), forced six fumbles, totaled six sacks and made 369 tackles.

Cornerback: Aeneas Williams (2001-04)

St. Louis Rams cornerback Aeneas Williams celebrates returning an interception for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in their NFC divisional playoff game on Jan. 20, 2002. Williams returned two interceptions for TDs, a playoff game record, in the 45-17 win. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

Chris Lee

He was a six-time Pro-Bowler and two-time All-Pro when he became a Ram. But he wasn’t done yet. He played corner and safety, but his 2001 season at corner jumps out. The Hall of Famer grabbed four interceptions — three of which came in the playoffs, two of which he returned for scores — and recovered four fumbles. He earned another Pro-Bowl, All-Pro combo, then returned to the Pro Bowl in 2003.

Strong-side linebacker: James Laurinaitis (2009-15)

Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis brings down Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch during the Sept. 2012 game at the Edward Jones Dome. (Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com)

Chris Lee

No. 55 started every single game since he arrived as a second-round draft pick in 2009. He moved to Los Angeles as the franchise’s all-time tackle leader (852). He’s compiled 100-plus tackles for seven straight seasons, along with 16.5 sacks, 34 passes defended, 10 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. “James Laurinaitis is the epitome of ‘tackler,’” Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams once said.

Weak-side linebacker: Alec Ogletree (2013-15)

St. Louis Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree reacts after intercepting a pass by Peyton Manning in fourth quarter action during a game between the St. Louis Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

Chris Lee

Before ankle surgery stopped his hot start to 2015 (42 tackles, two sacks) after just four games, people were predicting Pro Bowl. And why not? Ogletree led the Rams in tackles his first two seasons, and had clearly taken another step. His best records are yet to come, but one cool one is already in the bag: his 98-yard pick-six as a rookie was the longest return by a rookie linebacker in NFL history.

Middle linebacker: London Fletcher (1998-2001)

Before a 2001 game against Miami, Rams linebacker London Fletcher tries to fire up his teammates. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

CHRIS LEE

The veteran of 16 years spent his first four as a hard-hitting, snarly Ram who enjoyed stirring the pot for a Super-Bowl winner. He was everything you would want in the middle of your defense. During his three seasons as a starter, he totaled 261 tackles, 13 sacks, six interceptions and five forced fumbles. Fletcher flew around. He once had 21 tackles in one game.

Defensive tackle: Ryan Pickett (2001-05)

St. Louis Rams tackle Ryan Pickett celebrates a fourth-down stop against the 49ers during an Oct. 2004 game in San Francisco. (Gabriel B. Tait photo / Post-Dispatch)

Gabriel B. Tait

Talk about production. The stats from Pickett’s five years in St. Louis, only four of which he started full-time: 173 tackles, 12 passes defended, six sacks. He averaged 96 tackles a season from 2002 through 2005. Yet, for some reason, the Rams didn’t try to re-sign Pickett. “I thought I would play all my years there in St. Louis,” he said once. “They didn’t think I was worth keeping.”

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald (2014-15)

St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald reacts after stopping Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Charles Sims for a two-yard loss on third down in second quarter action during a game between the St. Louis Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

Chris Lee

That the soft-spoken phenomenon appears here after just two seasons speaks to his stellar start. After breaking a Rams’ rookie record with nine sacks in 2014, the 2014 defensive rookie of the year totaled 11 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 49 quarterback pressures and 29 quarterback hits in 2015. He became the first Rams rookie picked for the Pro Bowl since Jerome Bettis in 1993.

Defensive end: Leonard Little (1998-2009)

Rams defensive end Leonard Little sacks Philadelphia quarterback Mike McMahon during a Dec. 2005 game at the Edward Jones Dome. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

Chris Lee

The St. Louis Rams’ best pure pass rusher racked up 87.5 sacks and forced 31 fumbles. The third-round pick in the 1998 draft led the Rams in sacks in six seasons and managed to score two touchdowns during his 147 games. A Pro-Bowler and All-Pro in 2003, his legacy will always be impacted by the drunken-driving fatality he was responsible for as a rookie.

Defensive end: Robert Quinn (2011-15)

Rams defensive end Robert Quinn is carried off the field by Chris Long (left) and William Hayes on Dec. 22, 2013 after setting the franchise single-season sack record at 18. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

You can get away with calling yourself “Black Lightning” when you set the franchise’s single-season record for sacks. Quinn’s 19 in 2013 beat Kevin Carter’s 17 in 1999. Despite the back injury that cut his 2015 season short, Quinn already has 50 sacks in 54 starts through his first five seasons. The two-time Pro-Bowler was an All-Pro selection in 2013, the same year Pro Football Writers of America named him defensive player of the year.

Honorable mention: Defense

Rams linebacker Mike Jones stops Kevin Dyson’s attempt to reach the end zone on the final play of Super Bowl XXXIV between the St. Louis Rams and the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 30, 2000. (Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

• End: Kevin Carter, Grant Wistrom, Chris Long• Tackle: D’Marco Farr, Michael Brockers• Linebacker: Mike Jones, Will Witherspoon, Roman Phifer• Cornerback: Dexter McCleon, Dré Bly, Janoris Jenkins, Trumaine Johnson• Strong safety: Corey Chavous, T.J. McDonald, Adam Archuleta• Free safety: Oshiomogho Atogwe

Center: Andy McCollum (1999-2007)

Marshall Faulk looks for running room behind Rams center Andy McCollum (67) during a 2003 game at Arizona. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

CHRIS LEE

This half of Mike Martz’s “Doughnut Brothers” started 109 games, including six full seasons in a row between 2000-05. He logged nine of his 14 years in the league with the Rams, a pretty good run for an undrafted free agent. He pushed around opponents, overcame injuries and mentored younger players. “Andy’s a warrior,” Brett Romberg once said, after he beat out McCollum for the starting center job before the 2007 season.

Right guard: Adam Timmerman (1999-2006)

Adam Timmerman (second from right) joins the Rams’ other Pro Bowl selections (left to right) Orlando Pace, Isaac Bruce, Aeneas Williams, Marshall Faulk and Kurt Warner on Super Bowl Media Day in 2002. (AP Photo)

The other half of the “Doughnut Brothers”, a name Martz issued to Timmerman and McCollum because the pals lamented the lack of pastry shops near training camp headquarters, started 124 games for the Rams. Six times, he started every game of the season. In 2001, the former seventh-round draft pick made the Pro Bowl.

Right tackle: Fred Miller (1996-99)

Offensive tackle Fred Miller celebrates as the Rams complete a sweep of the San Francisco 49ers in 1999. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

CHRIS LEE

The 6-foot-7, 320-pounder the Rams selected in the fifth round of the 1996 draft turned into a powerful, mauling starter by the time the Rams won their Super Bowl. He started every game in ’98 and ’99 before he moved on to the Titans, then the Bears. The prototypical right tackle made no Pro Bowls, but he did a fine job for a famous offense.

Left guard: Tom Nutten (1998-2005)

Rams guard Tom Nutten blocks Buffalo defensive tackle Ron Edwards as quarterback Marc Bulger sets up to throw. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

Chris Lee

The pass-blocking specialist who grew up in Germany made 69 starts as a Ram. His best work was shutting down Tampa Bay’s Warren Sapp in the Rams’ 11-6 win in the 1999 NFC Championship game. “I think I was a decent athlete, certainly average of strength and size,” the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder once said. “But I relied a lot on my technique … Technique will get you from a good player to a great player.”

Left tackle: Orlando Pace (1997-2008)

Rams offensive tackle Orlando Pace blocks Seahawks defensive end and former teammate Grant Wistrom during the 2004 game in Seattle. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Otto Greule Jr

If only all No. 1 draft picks turned out like this. He started 154 games and anchored an offense that finished among the league’s top-five in passing yards for eight consecutive seasons, from 1999-2006. The Rams finished in the league’s top-10 for total offense seven times during his career. The Hall of Famer was a seven-time Pro-Bowler and a three-time All-Pro.

Tight end: Ernie Conwell (1996-2002)

Rams tight end Ernie Conwell completes a 20-yard gain on a pass reception during a 2002 game against the New York Giants. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

CHRIS LEE

The second-round draft pick in 1996 became the Rams’ best player at this position, but that’s not saying too much. The Rams never got much going in the tight-end department. Conwell, a 255-pound tank, was one of the team’s fastest, strongest players until a severe knee injury in 1998 slowed him down. Still, he caught 146 passes for 1,574 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Wide receiver: Ricky Proehl (1998-2002)

Ricky Proehl grabs the fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Kurt Warner that gave the Rams an 11-6 playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and sent them to Super Bowl 34. (Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com)

Chris Lee

Without his touchdown grab that helped beat Tampa Bay in the 1999 NFC Championship, there might not have been a Super Bowl win to celebrate. And while it was spoiled by Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning field goal, his Super-Bowl-tying touchdown against the Patriots will never be forgotten. Proehl’s totals as a Ram: 207 catches, 2,590 yards, 16 touchdowns. And he never fumbled.

Wide receiver: Torry Holt (1999-2008)

Torry Holt celebrates his touchdown catch in Super Bowl 34 as Isaac Bruce looks on. (AP Photo)

CHUCK BURTON

When your nickname is Big Game, you better deliver. He did, totaling 869 catches, 12,660 yards and 74 touchdowns as a Ram. The Hall of Fame semifinalist sits behind only Bruce in terms of franchise career records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. His average of 80.1 receiving yards per game ranks first. Don’t forget seven Pro Bowls, and the All-Pro season in 2003. “I loved everything about being a Ram,” Holt said when he retired.

Wide receiver Isaac Bruce (1995-2007)

Isaac Bruce, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl 34, parades around the Georgia Dome with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

Chris Lee

Bruuuuuuce. He arrived a Los Angeles Ram, then became a St. Louis legend. His numbers in St. Louis: 921 receptions, 13,837 receiving yards, 81 touchdowns (the most thrilling the 73-yard dash that beat the Titans in Atlanta). The newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame holds career franchise records in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. No Rams receiver has scored more than his 510 points. Oh, No. 80 went to four Pro Bowls, too.

Running back: Marshall Faulk (1999-2005)

Rams running back Marshall Faulk eludes Seattle tacklers during an October 2002 game at the Edward Jones Dome. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

CHRIS LEE

The New Orleans kid who once sold popcorn in the Superdome shattered records, won a Super Bowl and cemented a Hall of Fame legacy here. His rushes and receptions produced 11,030 yards and 85 touchdowns. No. 28 became a four-time Pro-Bowler, a three-time All-Pro and the league MVP (2000) as a Ram. He holds franchise career records for rushing touchdowns and points scored by a running back.

Quarterback: Kurt Warner (1998-2003)

Quarterback Kurt Warner runs off the field after the Rams beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2002 NFC Championship game and advanced to Super Bowl 36. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)

CHRIS LEE

One of the game’s best stories went from stocking grocery shelves, to backing up Trent Green, to starring in two Super Bowls as a St. Louis Ram. The Hall of Famer was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro here. He holds franchise records for career passer rating and career completion percentage. No one since has since claimed both league and Super Bowl MVP in the same season.

Honorable mention: Offense

St. Louis Rams’ Steven Jackson (39) carries for 7 yards in the second quarter of the game between the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints at the Edward Jones Dome on Sunday, October 30, 2011. The Rams won 31-21. Photo by Erik M. Lunsford elunsford@post-dispatch.com

Erik Lunsford

• Quarterbacks: Marc Bulger, Trent Green• Running backs: Steven Jackson, Todd Gurley, FB James “The Hammer” Hodgins, FB Cory Harkey• Left tackle: Wayne Gandy• Left guard: Rodger Saffold• Center: Mike Gruttadauria• Right guard: Richie Incognito• Right tackle: Ryan Tucker• Tight end: Lance Kendricks• Wide receiver: Az Hakim

Best of the Special Teams

Az-Zahir Hakim (left) and Torry Holt chat on their way to the end zone during a Monday Night Football game against the Broncos in 2000. (Robert Cohen photo / Post-Dispatch)

• Punt returner: Az Hakim• Kickoff returner: Tony Horne• Punter: Johnny Hekker• Kicker: Jeff Wilkins• Long snapper: Chris MasseyHonorable mention: Punt returner: Tavon AustinKickoff returner: Benny CunninghamPunter: Sean Landeta, Donnie JonesKicker: Josh BrownLong snapper: Jake McQuaide, Jeff Robinson

Best of the Coaches, GMs, Owners

St. Louis Rams owner Georgia Frontiere rejoices with Coach Dick Vermeil after Super Bowl 34. (Photo by J.B. Forbes / Post-Dispatch)

J.B. Forbes

• Head coach: Dick Vermeil• Offensive coordinator: Mike Martz• Defensive coordinator: Lovie Smith• General manager: Charley Armey• Owners: Georgia Frontiere

‘Greatest Show on Turf’ receiver becomes the latest St. Louis Rams star headed to pro football’s shrine in Canton.

A three-time All-Star and a pile of pucks, alone on the ice. It’s a small thing, and a big thing, for the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues.

Who’s Who of NHL is here because Blues, their city and their state — and, John Calipari? — combined to pull Enterprise Center out of the dust.

Addition of Castellanos is latest in big series of offseason moves.

‘Greatest Show on Turf’ receiver becomes the latest St. Louis Rams star headed to pro football’s shrine in Canton.

Ozuna’s deal with Atlanta clarified just how closely the Cards are guarding the cash this winter, and just how cold the front office had grown on him.

Documentary about 1980s Cardinals showcases Whiteyball teams’ reliance on speed and defense — something key to this year’s team.

‘It’s a hockey hotbed,’ Blues All-Star forward Ryan O’Reilly said. And, one with a hard-earned hangover.

Columnist Ben Frederickson takes Cardinals, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments in his weekly chat.

14 December, 2003 — Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce dives forward for additional yardage after a 25-yard gain in first quarter action during a game between the St. Louis Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at the Edward Jones Dome. POST-DISPATCH PHOTO BY CHRIS LEE