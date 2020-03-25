bendigo-and-adelaide-bank-strengthens-support-for-business-and-home-loan-customers-affected-by-covid-19-with-rate-cuts

The bank partnership announced the cuts on the 25 March 2020, with measures taking effect from 27 March 2020.On 25 March 2020, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has announced additional measures it will be taking to help its business and home loan customers face the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank will be cutting its rates on top of the relief assistance package it already has put in place for business, home and personal loan customers.The new rate cuts are in addition to these existing measures: A 25 basis point decrease for business variable rate loans and overdrafts (announced in early March)Financial assistance package for all affected businesses The Small Business Relief Package allowing eligible businesses to defer principle and interest repayments for 6 months. The recently announced $40 billion SME Guarantee Scheme, which aims to help small businesses access working capital to assist with the negative financial impact of COVID-19.Details of the rate cuts and the dates that they take effect can be found below.Effective as of 27 March 2020: Adelaide Bank reduced its 1, 2 and 3-year fixed rates for all owner occupier and investor home loans by 40 basis points. Variable home loan rates are remaining the same.Bendigo Bank will also increase select term deposit rates in order to to provide customers with a positive potential investment option.Effective as of 30 March 2020Bendigo Bank is reducing its 1, 2 and 3-year fixed rates for all owner occupier and investor home loans by up to 70 basis points. Variable home loan rates are remaining the same.Effective as of 3 April 2020Bendigo Bank will cut small business fixed rates by up to 82 basis points. This will depend on the term and security of the loan.Effective as of 7 April 2020Bendigo Bank is reducing its business loan variable reference rates by 100 basis points for residentially secured business loans. It is also reducing its non-residential and unsecured business loans by 75 basis points. This announcement aims to provide small business customers with certainty and support throughout the troubling months ahead.Marnie Baker, Managing Director of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank said in line with the announcements: “Our commitment to our customers and their communities has always been to support them through both the good times and tougher times. Small businesses are the engine room of our economy, employing millions of our fellow Australians and their success feeds into everyone’s success.”She also added, “We are open for business and as an essential service, it is vital we provide our customers with the dedicated and necessary support they need. We have been actively engaging our business customers, and our relationship managers are working closely with them on an individual basis during this challenging period.”

