ben-watson-reveals-he-played-with-a-torn-achilles-this-past-season

The 2019 season wasn’t a healthy one for the Patriots’ wide receivers and tight ends.

Ben Watson said on Friday that he played this past season with a torn Achilles.

“Tore my ‘good’ Achilles this season,” Watson said in an Instagram post with a picture of him at a TB12 facility, “but @jfkoudelka2 (TB12 Body Coach Joseph Koudelka) kept me on the field!”

Watson’s injury did not show up on the injury report once during the season. He also played in all 10 games in which he was on the active roster.

The injury may have been a reason for Watson’s poor receiving production this season. The 39-year-old posted his worst numbers since his rookie season with 17 receptions for 173 yards and zero touchdowns in 2019.

This isn’t the first time that Watson has endured this type of injury. He tore his Achilles during the 2016 preseason in his first year with the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson, who came out of retirement to join the Patriots for the 2019 season, indicated after the Patriots’ playoff loss to the Titans that he will retire this off-season.