ben-walke-has-made-a-shocking-announcement-on-twitter-for-star-war-battlefront-fans!-the-game-will-be-offering-double-xp-during-the-quarantine-period!-check-out-for-more-details.

It seems like something good might come from this house arrest as Star Wars: Battlefront II players will have interesting something to look forward to during this unfavourable COVID-19 quarantine.

Star Wars Battlefront II Fans Are Getting Something Great Out Of This Quarantine Situation!

Apparently, Ben Walke who is the global community lead of DICE Games recently posted on Twitter that all players will receive double the experience points starting today.

The twitter post read that they are turning on x2 Experience in Star Wars Battlefront II up until March 27, and then it’ll be a x3 Experience weekend. This news is quite surprising and great for gamers during this time of utter boredom coming from the whole house arrest situation.He also wrote that May the force be with all of us! Let us take a look at the Twitter post that will make your whole day!

We’re turning on x2 Experience in Star Wars Battlefront II up until March 27, and then it’ll be a x3 Experience weekend. May the Force be with you. pic.twitter.com/ntjR7G9yg3 — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) March 16, 2020

Disney Has Also Done Something Thoughtful For Fans All-Around The Globe!

Moreover, the XP boost for Battlefront II is the recent move by the entertainment industry to bring some joy to all those stuck in this sudden quarantine situation. Recently, Disney released Frozen 2 on Disney+ three months early. This initiative is garnering great attention as fans will be able to watch these movies on Disney+.

Along with this initiative, studios are allowing customers to purchase theatrical films that they can no longer see on the big screen now that many theaters are closed or only allowing limited seating for the Coronavirus attack. Fans were looking forward to all these films and thanks to the studio we will be able to watch all these much awaited films and spend the time not in utter boredom.