ben-stokes-joins-ian-botham-and-jacques-kallis-in-elite-group-as-england-take-charge-against-south-africa

Ben Stokes has become only the seventh player – and second Englishman – to scored 4,000 runs and take 100 wickets in Test cricket.

England all-rounder Stokes scored his ninth Test century as England recovered from 148-4 to reach 335-4 by lunch on day two of the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

Stokes was England’s best Test batsman in 2019 – averaging over 50 – and surpassed 4,000 runs on Friday to join the likes of Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Ian Botham and Jacques Kallis.

After winning the toss in Port Elizabeth, England openers Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley put on 70 on day one but both fell after making starts.

England were threatening to throw away a strong start to the Test after losing three wickets for 45 runs but Stokes and Ollie Pope have put on almost 200 to frustrate the hosts.





Scored 4,000 runs and taken 100 wickets in Test cricket Sir Garfield Sobers (West Indies) Sir Ian Botham (England) Kapil Dev (India) Carl Hooper (West Indies) Jacques Kallis (South Africa) Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) Ben Stokes (England)

Stokes reached lunch on day two on 108 not out while Pope was just 25 runs away from a maiden Test century.

Speaking at lunch, former England batsman Rob Key said: ‘That was a fantastic morning for England. It could not have gone any better.

‘All the hard work England put in yesterday has paid off today. Stokes works so hard and that hard work is paying off this year. He is an unbelievable cricketer.’

England are hoping to take a 2-1 lead in this four-match series ahead of the final Test which starts in Johannesburg on January 24.

Speaking after England’s series-levelling win in Cape Town last week, Root said of Stokes: ‘He’s a golden nugget isn’t he?

‘He’s a born match-winner that will always put the team first, give everything to the group of players he’s playing alongside and he’s a fantastic example to a young squad of players.’





