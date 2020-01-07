ben-stokes:-cape-town-drama-shows-why-test-cricket-must-not-be-reduced-to-four-days

Ben Stokes hailed the thrilling finish to the second Test at Newlands as proof that the five-day format should be here to stay.
Stokes, who sealed England’s dramatic win with a spell of three wickets in 14 balls, joined Virat Kohli in suggesting that a proposal to reduce Tests to four days – which, as Telegraph Sport revealed last week, is supported by the England and Wales Cricket Board – was misguided.
“Test cricket is not made for four days, it’s made for five,” Stokes said after being named man of the match in England’s 189-run victory. “It’s called Test cricket for a reason. Change it to ‘easy cricket’ if they make it four days.
“I think people are saying it because a few matches peter out into a boring draw. That takes away games like this, which must be awesome as a spectator to be living through the emotions.
“Being a player on the field, going through the highs and lows of what Test cricket can do to you on a day-to-day basis is just awesome.”
After South Africa had fought valiantly on the final day, Stokes claimed the wickets of Dwaine Pretorious, Anrich Nortje and Vernon Philander in a brilliant final spell, which followed his innings of 47 and 72 earlier in the match.
Stokes said that he had been inspired by his father, Ged, who is currently in Johannesburg hospital after falling seriously ill just before the Boxing Day Test.
“I always had my Dad in the back of my mind, and that took any injury worries or niggles out of my head.
“I was thinking that he came out here to watch me and unfortunately he’s not been able to so there was a lot more in my efforts this game, doing it for him. I haven’t managed to speak to him yet but hopefully I’ve made him proud.”
Stokes described the Test victory as “an amazing thing to be a part of” but revealed that he had given his man of the match award to Dom Sibley, who made 133 not out in the second innings.
“We were sitting next to each other in the dressing room and I walked in, gave it to him, and he put it in my place. I went ‘no’, and put it in his bag. I walked back in and it was back in my bag.
“I said: ‘You’ve shafted me once by making me do the interviews, if it ends up back in my spot we are never sitting next to each other again’. He has got it now!”
Root did not hold back in his praise for Stokes’ performance, which followed on from a remarkable 2019 in which he played decisive roles in the World Cup and the Ashes.
“He’s a golden nugget, isn’t he?” Root said. “He is just a fantastic specimen. You put him in a lot of different situations and he just stands up to it. He’s a born match-winner who will always put the team first and give everything for the group of players he is playing alongside. He’s a fantastic example to a young squad of players.”
Stokes’s impact showed how his role as a bowler has evolved in recent months, generally bowling a bit less but often at the most critical stages.
“The more experienced you get, the more understanding of games you have,” Stokes said. “I knew that and I didn’t tell Joe but I said ‘you’re not getting the ball out of my hand here until this day is done’. It was one last push for this Test match.
“I was running in and trying to put everything into every ball. For some reason it just started reverse swinging out of nowhere, which obviously helped getting the right handers nicking the ball.
“When you don’t get that many overs, there’s no point in just bowling a nice seven overs for 10 and not trying to make anything happen. That’s how my role has changed with the ball, coming on and being someone who can change the game by bowling aggressively or however Joe wants me to.”