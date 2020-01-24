ben-stokes-calls-south-africa-fan-‘four-eyed-c***’-in-angry-exchange

Ben Stokes is likely to find himself in hot water with the ICC after he was involved in a heated verbal exchange with a South Africa fan during the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

England had made a promising start to the final match of the series, reaching 107 having won the toss before a mini collapse saw them lose four wickets in relatively quick succession.

Stokes, who inspired England to victory last week in Port Elizabeth with his ninth Test century, was furious with himself when he fell for just two runs, caught at slip attempting to drive Anrich Nortje through covers.

As he made his way back to the dressing room, Stokes was caught on camera gesturing at a spectator before saying ‘say that to my face you four-eyed c’.

