ben-stokes-apologises-after-clashing-with-south-africa-fan-during-fourth-england-test

Ben Stokes has apologised after clashing with a South Africa supporter during the Johannesburg Test.

‘I wish to apologise for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal. I should not have reacted in that way,’ he posted on social media.

‘As I was leaving the playing area, I was subjected to repeated abuse from the crowd. I admit that my reaction was unprofessional, and I sincerely apologise for the language I used, especially to the many young fans watching the live telecast around the would.

‘Throughout the Tests so far, the support from both sets of fans has been brilliant. One incident will not ruin such a competition series, which we are determined to win.’

