Ben Shephard confesses he ‘caught something of northern girl in Magaluf’ – and hasn’t gotten rid of it

Ben Shephard left Good Morning Britain viewers aghast as he revealed he ‘caught something from a northern girl in Magaluf’ at a foam party back in the day.

The 45-year-old presenter launched into the overshare during today’s programme, explaining that the holiday wasn’t all it was cracked up to be and that he still hasn’t managed to shake whatever it was that he picked up.

‘I went to one of those foam parties in Magaluf once and I’ve not forgot it,’ Ben confessed. ‘I’ve not got rid of what I caught, either.’

He continued: ‘I was filming for the BBC Holiday programme back in the day, it was a long time ago. I thought this would be brilliant and it just wasn’t.’

Desperate for more details, money expert Martin Lewis exclaimed: ‘We still want to know what you caught though! I felt like I walked into a Carry On studio this morning.’

‘I seem to remember she was northern and that’s about all I can remember,’ Ben added, causing the studio to scream in shock.

At this point, Andi Peters was so overjoyed by the confession that he clapped with delight. Ben insisted: ‘It is something I will never forget. It was an education.’ As the conversation progressed, Susanna revealed to her co-host that was starting to feel ‘uncomfortable’ with where the conversation was going.

Good Morning Britain viewers were shocked by Ben Shephard’s overshare

I’ll never look @benshephard the same way again after that Magaluf story………. 👀#GMB — ✨ Leanne ✨ (@l_oc81) January 23, 2020

@benshephard you legend!!!! Sat crying with laughter at GMB😂🤣😂 #magaluf — David Dabell (@ddabell72) January 23, 2020

Cracking up @benshephard #magaluf 😂😂😂 — Anna O’Shea (@MissAnnaOShea) January 23, 2020

@benshephard, commonly known as Shagaluf 😎😎 — Annette Nevison (@annettenev) January 23, 2020

#GMB @benshephard You must have lost your filter this morning 😱 — Dolly Day (@DollyWishes1) January 23, 2020

Good Morning Britain viewers were stunned by the segment and raced to Twitter in pure disbelief.

‘I’ll never look @benshephard the same way again after that Magaluf story……….’ wrote one, as another added: ‘You must have lost your filter this morning!’

Never a dull day with live television around.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





