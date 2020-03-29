ben-&-jerry’s-x-nike-sb-dunk-low-“chunky-dunky”-sneaker:-first-look

See the first images of the sweet new kicks that are guaranteed to be a favourite in your wardrobe.While the sneaker world has been a little quieter lately due to the outbreak of COVID-19, we’ve just had word of a delicious new collaboration thanks to sneaker ‘gram @94_sbchef.In a post that appeared yesterday, it was revealed that sportswear label Nike has just teamed up with none other than your favourite ice-cream label, Ben & Jerry’s. It may seem like an odd combination, but then again, we all know that strange combos are Ben & Jerry’s forte.Release date: UnknownPrice: UnknownWhere to buy: Nike SNKRS siteFrom the released images, we can see that the duo has chosen a pair of SB Dunk Low sneakers to rework into a quirky new style. Aptly titled “Chunky Dunky”, the pair are a homage to Ben & Jerry’s classic banana, fudge, and walnut “Chunky Money” ice-cream flavour.Sweet-toothed fans will immediately recognise the blue and green panelling as a nod to Ben & Jerry’s containers, which feature cows grazing on green pastures with blue skies above them. Speaking of the cows, they haven’t been forgotten either with furry black and white spotted overlays taking pride of place on the design.Other whimsical features include a melting yellow Nike Swoosh on the sides, white cloud detailing on the heels and bright rainbow-coloured lining. A white midsole, green outsole and optional yellow and green laces meanwhile complete the design.As this is a first look, no release information has been revealed at this stage, but we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available. When the pair are put up for sale, we’d wager that they’ll appear first on the Nike SNKRS site, so be sure to keep an eye out.In the meantime, you can check out other upcoming releases from the Swoosh including the Zoom Kobe 5 Protro Lakers sneaker, which are set to release on 1 April.For more Nike updates, sneaker release dates and current discounts you can check out our Nike hub.

More sneaker news

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Court Purple”: Release details

First look: Vans Old Skool x Milk Tea colourways

First look: Air Jordan 1 High Zoom “Black/Green”

All the sneaker releases we’ll see on Nike Air Max Day 2020

Nike Air Max 1 City pack: “London” and “Amsterdam” release date

Images: Instagram user 94_sbchef