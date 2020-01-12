ben-goldsmith-shares-heartbreaking-tribute-to-mark-six-months-since-daughter’s-death

Financier Ben Goldsmith has described his late daughter as ‘my little love’ in a touching Instagram post.

He paid tribute to Iris Annabel Goldsmith, 15, six months after she died when her quad bike flipped over at their family farm in Somerset.

Her mum Kate Rothschild also posted a touching message to her daughter.

Annabel was rushed to hospital after an accident in July but succumbed to her injuries.

Mr Goldsmith, 39, whose siblings are former Conservative MP Zac and campaigner Jemima, wrote: ‘I can hardly believe it’s half a year.

‘It feels like no time and a lifetime. Missing you, my little love, and living with his madness so tiring.

‘You were on the cusp of adulthood, an actual young lady I realised when I saw this photo.’

Mr Goldsmith added later: ‘You will always be a marvel to us, my Irie. One of life’s champions.

‘Whats life without champions? We’re struggling to make sense of ours without you.’

His former wife Ms Rothschild, 38, a member of the wealthy Rothschild family, wrote: ‘Six months have passed and words fail me today so I won’t say much except that we miss you, we all miss you in everything we do and every moment of every day.

‘We came together to celebrate you again today, and we will keep on coming, because you will forever and always be our angel, we will never forget.’

Mr Goldsmith has two surviving sons with Ms Rothschild, who he divorced in 2012.

He also has two other children with second wife Jemima.

An inquest into Annabel’s death is due to take place this year.

A previous hearing was adjourned because there was a lack of information.