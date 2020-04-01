ben-gibbard,-jim-james,-fred-armisen-to-play-light-in-the-attic-coronavirus-charity-livestream

Ben Gibbard, Jim James, Fred Armisen and more will participate in a livestreaming charity concert hosted by the archival label Light in the Attic this Friday, April 3rd, on YouTube and Twitch at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST.

The concert will feature a mix of contemporary artists and older musicians whose music Light in the Attic has released over the years. All donations accumulated during the event will go to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is dedicated to helping those in the music community — both artists and behind-the-scenes personnel — who have been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other participating artists include Jarvis Cocker, Devendra Banhart, long-time Beastie Boys collaborator Money Mark, Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals and storied jazz saxophonist Azar Lawrence. Among the Light in the Attic favorites set to appear are Texas soul singer Barbara Lynn, British folkie Michael Chapman, Brazilian singer-songwriter Marcos Valle, Italian composer Gigi Masin and Beach Boys poet and lyricist Stephen John Kalinich. A complete lineup is available on the Light in the Attic website.

In a statement, Light in the Attic said: “While quarantined at home — from Rio to Tokyo; Cardiff to Austin; Barbados to Italy — each musician will be doing what they do best, sharing the gift of song, maybe in their pajamas and maybe with their kids, and wherever feels comfy and cozy in the privacy of their home.”