ben-earl-named-in-england-six-nations-squad-ahead-of-scotland-clash

Saracens’ Ben Earl could make his England debut on Saturday after being retained by Eddie Jones in his 25-man squad to face Scotland.

Jones will name his 23 on Thursday morning but Earl, who has been in sparkling form for Sarries all season but was left out of the squad for the defeat to France, has been retained alongside the fit-again Joe Launchbury.

Charlie Ewels is dropped to create space for Launchbury. He will compete with George Kruis and possibly Courtney Lawes, who started at blindside flanker against France, to join Maro Itoje in the second row.

Earl could start at No8, but Jones has continually hinted that Tom Curry will be given time to learn that position. A bench berth appears more likely for Earl.

Gloucester’s Ollie Thorley appears even likelier to make his debut after being named as one of just 10 backs in the squad. Jonathan Joseph or Ollie Devoto are likely to replace Manu Tuilagi, who has a groin problem, at outside centre, freeing up a space on the bench.

The injured Tuilagi and Anthony Watson will return to their clubs for rehabilitation with a view to being fit to face Ireland on February 23.