ben-affleck’s-romance-with-ana-de-armas-heats-up-as-the-couple-packs-on-the-pda-during-stroll-in-los-angeles

Ben Affleck’s romance with his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas appears to be heating up, as the couple continues to enjoy strolls while self-isolating together. The couple packed on the PDA over the weekend while walking her dog, Elvis, through a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Affleck and de Armas walked arm-in-arm around the neighborhood while he wore a blue sweater with jeans and a gray jacket along with a Boston Red Sox baseball cap and gray sneakers. The Knives Out star wore a red velvet zipped hoodie with jeans and white tennis shoes.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck hopefully telling each other to go back inside. (March 28, 2020) pic.twitter.com/uOy5gEEcST — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 29, 2020

During their outing, the couple also shared a kiss, and de Armas rested her head on Affleck’s shoulder during the stroll.

According to Us Weekly, Affleck and de Armas were confirmed to be “officially dating” after they were spotted together in her home country of Cuba earlier this month. The couple also enjoyed a vacation in Costa Rica before going to Los Angeles for self-isolation.

Cameras spotted The Way Back star with de Armas in her home country on March 6th when they stopped to pose for pics with fans during a shopping trip and with a chef at a restaurant in Havana.

The couple started packing on the PDA in public when they were flying from Cuba to Costa Rica and fans saw them making out in the airport security line. During their vacay, cameras caught the couple walking together on the beach.

Affleck also took some pics of his new girlfriend on the beach, and she posted them on Instagram. In the caption, de Armas simply posted a heart emoji. In the comments, Affleck joked, “Photo credit pls” along with a laughing-crying face emoji.

“Ben and Ana are happy together and officially dating,” claims an insider. “Jen [Garner] has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”

Before dating Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner for ten years before separating in 2015. He also dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus after his split from Garner.



Post Views:

0





