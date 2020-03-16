Ben Affleck Donates To Food Bank Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Encourages Others To Do The Same

Ben Affleck is trying to do his part during the COVID-19 outbreak by donating to a local food bank. The Way Back star took to Instagram over the weekend to share that he had made a donation to Feeding America, and he encouraged his 4.1 million followers to do the same.

Affleck is concerned about families who are vulnerable during the coronavirus scare because of age or things like loss of income and school closings.

“During these times of uncertainty, I’m thinking about our most vulnerable populations — children who are losing access to the meals they rely on, our friends and family who are facing job disruptions, the elderly, and low-income families,” wrote Affleck. “Join me in supporting @FeedingAmerica, the nationwide network of 200 food banks working tirelessly to feed our neighbors around the country.”

The 47-year-old added a link in his bio so that fans could easily click on to donate to Feeding America, who has the mission of providing meals to low-income families in need. According to their website, Feeding America helps “millions of children and adults” who are in need by working with farmers, manufacturers, and retailers to provide nourishing food.

Many celebrities in the TV, Movie, Music, and Sports industries have been donating to various organizations to help out during the coronavirus scare. Others have posted messages of support and passed on information from the CDC to help raise awareness on how to stop the spread of the virus.

One of those celebrities is Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz – who tested positive for the virus last week. He has partnered with the Salt Lake City Granite School District to help supply meals for families in need while schools are closed.

As President Trump has declared a national state of emergency, many states have closed their schools. Since a number of children rely on school to get breakfast and lunch, there is a growing need for donations at local food banks.

As of March 16th, the New York Times database indicates that there have been 3,602 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and 66 of those cases have resulted in death.



Post Views:

0





