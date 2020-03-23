Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas look very much cozy and in love while going for their morning walk. Are the two dating? Read to know more details.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were seen together this week going for a morning stroll. It seems like they can’t get enough of each other.

After some weeks of travelling and chilling, Ben and De Armas were spotted together cozying up and holding each other while taking a morning walk. They were strolling, this week in Pacific Palisades, California. She was along with her cute and adorable puppy, Elvis and was holding onto Ben also.

De Armas was wearing a stylish knitted cardigan with white pants and shoes whereas Affleck was rocking in a black t-shirt and grey jeans. The actor was holding a cup of coffee in his hands while enjoying with her.

Few days back too, the couple were photographed having coffee in Los Angeles. Before returning to LA they were in highlights when they were seen on a vacation in Cuba and Costa Rica.

The actors should be in self- quarantine due to coronavirus outbreak but still they continue to see each other after wrapping up for the film ‘Deep Water’. But now they are at their homes for self- isolation.

Armas explained her experience working with Ben. She told, ‘It’s pretty exciting. I don’t think I have ever done anything like this. It’s a genre that I have never played and Adrian Lyne is the master of that genre.’

As per sources, Affleck’s ex-wife, that is, Jennifer Garner is completely ok with his and de Armas’ new budding relationship. Garner and Affleck were sometimes found meeting each other for the sake of their 3 children. They met for their son’s classmate’s birthday party. Also, Ana is very happy to be with Ben. She loves to spend time and have fun with him.