ben-affleck-and-ana-de-armas-have-‘off-the-charts’-chemistry,-report

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been turning heads as the co-stars have off-the-charts chemistry and have fallen madly in love. The two will star in the movie Deep Water that is set for release on November 13, 2020, but have been spotted spending time together off the set. They first made headlines after they were caught kissing in an airport. Ben is divorced from Jennifer Garner and though many think he will always love her, they are ready to see Ben move on, stay sober, and find true love again. Many are hoping the 47-year-old Oscar winner will find it with the stunning 31-year-old.

In the upcoming March 23, 2020, issue of In Touch, a source spoke to the publication and weighed in on the couple’s relationship. The source stated the following.

“He’s definitely smitten! Things heated up on the set of their movie Deep Water last year — their chemistry was off the charts. While Ben was focusing on his work and his sobriety, he couldn’t help but be drawn to Ana, who’s like no other woman he’s been with.”

According to the publication, the two have been dating for at least three months. You may see a photo of Ben Affleck with the 31-year-old Cuban beauty below.

Though Ben has dated his fair share of women since his split from Jennifer Aniston, he hasn’t seemed ready to settle down with anyone long-term yet. If Ben were to become serious with Ana it is likely that he would want her to meet Jennifer and then their three children.

The source continued dishing on Ben’s and Ana’s relationship and stated that she hasn’t met Jennifer or the children yet, but that Jennifer has given her seal of approval on the relationship.

“He’s really fallen for her. Ana is intelligent and mature, and Ben’s a recovering alcoholic who needs stability right now. Ana’s not the kind to lead him astray.”

Have you seen photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas together? What do you think about the couple? Do you think it will last? Are you hoping Ben can maintain his sobriety now that he has reportedly fallen in love again?



