‘below-deck-sailing-yacht’:-parker-mccown-awkwardly-witnesses-jenna-and-adam’s-fight-(exclusive)

On the next episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Chef Adam Glick and chief stew Jenna MacGillivray continue to battle while deckhand Parker McCown finds himself in an awkward position of being in the middle of their spat.

In an exclusive clip from the March 23 episode, cameras capture an extra spicy argument between MacGillivray and Glick. Clearly, the bloom is off the rose for this couple as their endless flirting has turned into brutal bickering. Glick and MacGillivray talk on the flybridge after MacGillivray becomes upset at dinner when Glick said he wasn’t going to sleep with her that night.

Parker McCown| Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Glick seems to have completely lost patience with MacGillivray as she tries to understand how the two went from snuggling and kissing in the galley kitchen to Glick being standoffish. In the clip, McCown inadvertently finds himself in the middle of their nasty argument.

MacGillivray and Glick are still fighting

McCown, second stew Madison Stalker, and third stew Georgia Grobler plan to soak in the hot tub after a crew night on the town. As the threesome get ready below deck, MacGillivray and Glick argue on the flybridge. Chief engineer Byron Hissey tells McCown he noticed that MacGillivray was crying. McCown shrugs, unsure what is going on between the couple. “I think they’re breaking up,” Hissey says.

“If you’re going to share your feelings with me, and I shat all over them,” MacGillivray starts. Glick interrupts, “The fact that I won’t sleep with you tonight, this is completely erratic.”

MacGillivray says she doesn’t want to talk about it anymore. But apparently, Glick does. “Then fk off,” he says. “I don’t care. That pissed me off.”

“That’s pretty fking sh*tty,” MacGillivray says.

McCown hears the entire argument

McCown creeps around on deck while the couple argues. He looks uncomfortable, but clearly he wants to hear all the dirt. MacGillivray and Glick notice McCown as he tiptoes around the boat. “Please lower your voice,” Glick says to MacGillivray. He stresses that the conversation is “way beyond” intense for him.

At this point, McCown is hiding in the stairwell so he can hear everything. But MacGillivray sees his head. “I’m really am gonna punch Parker’s face if he comes over here,” MacGillivray tells Glick. McCown raises his head and Glick says, “Not a good time, Parker.”

McCown shrinks back down and decides to return below deck. He now he has some juice to share with everyone on the boat.

No hot tub for the crew

Now that McCown has a juicy nugget of gossip, he can’t resist hinting that all is not well above deck. “I’m just passing the word,” he says flinging open the door to dish with Stalker and Grobler. “Apparently on the flybridge, it’s not a good time. So … hot tub is draining.”

Stalker immediately asks, “Why because they fked up there?” McCown replies, “No … Adam said, ‘Not a good time.’ So maybe we just don’t do the hot tub tonight.”

The stews look disappointed and Stalker then admits she’s into McCown after he leaves the room. “Is it dumb that I like Parker?” she asks Grobler. “I kind of like Parker!” Grobler seems intrigued. “Get it, girl!” he tells her.

“Jenna, do you really have to prevent me from having some hot tub time with my two best friends?” Stalker says in a confessional. “This is all I have to live for right now. Can’t you just go suck dk on the bow?”

As she talks, McCown ascends the stairs with his guitar in hand. Stalker still seems determined to get her hot tub time in as she suggests they “figure out the jacuzzi situation” and return. “Convince them to take a bedroom, they’re being selfish,” Grobler insists.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.