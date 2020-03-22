‘below-deck-sailing-yacht’:-could-parker-mccown’s-job-be-in-jeopardy?

Parker McCown from Below Deck Sailing Yacht may be pushing his fellow deck team members to the brink and it appears that Captain Glenn Shephard is getting involved.

The eager deckhand has been learning hard lessons while on the job. Chief stew Jenna MacGillivray admonished him for suggesting she purchase a vacuum while he was cleaning some glass of the deck in front of charter guests. He also found himself in the hot seat for not taking direction from first mate Paget Berry. The crew was docking the sailing yacht and McCown threw his line too early.

Captain Glenn Shephard, Parker McCown| Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On a number of occasions, both Berry and deckhand Ciara Duggan have expressed that McCown should take his direction from those in a higher rank. And while McCown appears to want to learn, he keeps missing the mark.

The crew becomes irritated with McCown

McCown is asked to scout local beaches so the crew could create a beach picnic for the guests. Everyone is working away and McCown confidently says that he’s got this task under control. “Paget and Ciara don’t believe in me because they just don’t understand that I’ve got this on lock,” he says in a confessional.

Meanwhile, the crew gets to work on deck. McCown encounters other boaters in the area as he tries to assess whether the locations are private. Once he’s scouted the area, he’s ready to deliver his findings with the crew. The problem for the crew is they want a simple answer. But McCown basically delivers a dissertation.

“Parsifal III, Parker,” he begins. Chief engineer Byron Hissey acknowledges his call. “So I’m scouting out for a beach for dinner and all the ones that are near our boat are allowed to be there day and night. So as far as like crowds go we might just have people here.”

He has a ‘sit down’ with Captain Glenn

As McCown talks, the crew is seen visibly rolling their eyes. “Parker may not know this but none of us have time for Shakesperian monologues over the radio,” Berry says in a confessional. Duggan suggests that McCown repeat himself, but Berry begs him to just be brief.

Unfortunately, McCown dives back in with his description. Berry puts his head in his hands as chef Adam Glick is seen laughing in the kitchen. Hissey tells McCown to just get the information and deliver it when he returns. McCown knows now that the crew is annoyed with him. “Parker should just not talk,” chief stew Jenna MacGillivray says to Glick.

Later, McCown is seen arguing with Duggan. “You’re saying I need to change,” he says to Duggan. “And you’re saying you won’t change!” She tries to explain that McCown needs to adapt but the conversation seems heated. Apparently, Shephard is also concerned. He’s seen sitting down with McCown. “You have to respect the hierarchy,” Shephard says to McCown. “They feel as though there’s some conflict.” Could McCown be in hot water with Shepard and is his job on the line?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.